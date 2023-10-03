Direct From Denver to Montana: Find Your Next Getaway in This Charming Mountain Town

Llama treks in the mountains, check. A quaint historic downtown, check. A visit to one of America’s most beautiful national parks, check. Direct flights from Denver, check. This week, Denver travels to Kalispell, Montana, where big adventures await you in a small town.

Located in the heart of northwest Montana, Kalispell rests 32 miles from Glacier National Park and 10 minutes from Flathead Lake — Montana’s largest natural lake. While its neighboring town of White Fish, Montana gets most of the attention, Kalispell is a perfect alternative to exploring some of Montan’s most picturesque scenery. Known as the “local’s Montana,” Kalispell offers a unique charm all its own, along with a rich history, an up-and-coming downtown and its proximity to Glacier National Park, making this one place to add to your bucket list.

Visit Glacier National Park

Known as the Alps of the West, Glacier National Park sees over three million visitors a year, and let’s face it, it’s one of the main reasons to visit Kalispell is due to its proximity to the park. A short 30-minute drive from town drops you in at one of the most beautiful destinations in the country. There are five entrances to the park, and the west entrance is the main one from Kalispell.

Whether you have just a few hours to spend, a full day or an overnight, there is something for everyone. If you’re short on time, be sure to stop in at the historic Lake McDonald Lodge and walk the shores of Lake McDonald. For first-timers, this is the best intro to the park. During the summer, May through September, the Glacier Park Boat Company offers a one-hour boat ride on the lake, complete with a few fun facts and the history of the park.

Also known as the rainbow rock lake in Montana, Lake McDonald’s clear waters reveal a mosaic of colored rocks. One of the more scenic places to see these colored rocks is at the lake’s south end, near Apgar Campground.

If you have time to explore, the park is home to over 700 miles of trails, that include options for day hikes and backpacking routes. But if you only have one day, take a drive along the only road in the park — the Sun Road. At 52 miles long you can drive the entire route in one day leaving time for short hikes and scenic viewpoints. Or if you’d prefer someone else do the work while you sit back and admire, reserve one of the Red Jammer Busses, otherwise known as the “jammers.” Spend the day touring the sites in these open-air vintage vehicles for one of the most iconic park experiences.

Glacier Distilling Company

After a long day of adventuring in Glacier National Park be sure to make a stop at Glacier Distilling Company. Located about seven miles outside of the park, the distillery is in the perfect location to toast to a beautiful day. You’ll find a larger variety of spirits made with local ingredients including rye from farms in Montana, local apples from Rollings (for their gold miner apple brandy), grapes from Spotted Bear Vineyards and the list goes on and on. The on-site distilling company uses hands-on methods, including a Cognac still from France to finish off their 35+ spirits.

Enjoy indoor or outdoor seating, an extensive cocktails and mocktails list, along with flight tastings. For a little bit of a kick, try the Mule Kick, which they make in a spicy margarita. And for a local favorite try the Huckleberry Gin. The distillery is open year-round, with limited hours in the off-season.

Take a Llama Trek in the Swan Mountains

Adventures continue when traveling from Denver to Montana with Swan Mountain Llama Trekking. The llama outfitter company owns and cares for 18 llamas they use for their day and overnight treks. Day treks include a half and full-day option with lunch, plus an evening trek amongst the beauty of Flathead National Forest to a picturesque creek where you will enjoy the luxury of wine, cheese and chocolate that your llama packed in for you.

The best part, you get to lead your own llama, guaranteeing you’ll make at least one new friend on your trip! For those looking to extend their time in the mountains, sign up for an overnight llama trek, with moderate hiking distances of three to eight miles a day — and remember you aren’t carrying the heavy load! Book your treks online sooner rather than later as they fill up fast!

Horseback Riding in the Montana Mountains

What would a trip from Denver to Montana be without a horse ride? Sign up for a one-of-a-kind experience with Montana Horse Works where you can experience a horse ride through the Montana mountains and valleys on a beautiful ranch with over 250 acres of private land. Your handlers provide great instruction and direct access to photo-worthy views. They offer one to two-hour rides, that range from beginner to intermediate. Groups are small so as to better enjoy the ride.

Bike Local Trails

Kalispell recently completed the Parkline Trail, which connects to the 22-mile Great Northern Rail Trail. Rent bikes in town at Wheaton’s Cyclery and pick up the Parkline Trail just a few blocks away. The paved path leads you through the outskirts of town in the Flathead Valley where the views open up to rolling pastures and meadows with distant mountain views to boot. If you’re feeling adventurous, bike the entire Great Northern Rail Trail, which runs from the north shore of Flathead Lake to the town of Kila.

Downtown Kalispell

Resting in the Flathead Valley, the town of Kalispell is spread out, with a central downtown that offers an eclectic mix of restaurants, shops, art museums and historical landmarks that bring the entire story of Kalispell to life.

The Conrad Mansion Museum

To gain a true understanding of Kalispell’s history, a stop at the Conrad Mansion Museum is a must. Originally built by Charles Conrad in 1895, a Montana pioneer, the historic mansion still stands in its original glory as a museum open to the public.

Designed by the same architect that designed the Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park, the home’s rustic yet delicate designs are well-preserved with nearly 90% of it all original. This well-maintained historic landmark contains three floors that showcase its original wood floors and banisters, hand-painted linen ceilings and walls, original paint color, glass bottle windows, Tiffany-style stained glass, a pulley system elevator that is still in operation today and the head of the “Kalispell Cheif” — Conrad’s bison who he loved and had preserved. The garden grounds are open year-round and free for the public to explore and the museum is open for docent-guided and self-guided tours. Be sure to check their website for seasonal closures.

The Hockaday Museum of Art

Take in the local arts at the Hockaday Museum of Art in downtown Kalispell. Housed in a historic classic-revival-style building, the Hockaday is the only art museum between Mizzoula, Montana and Spokane, Washington. Showcasing the cultural history of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park, the “Crown of the Continent” exhibit features local artists and well-known works by Ace Powell, Montana’s own Charles M. Russell and more, plus 12 to 15 rotating exhibits a year. An upcoming exhibit of theirs will feature local artists, including in-town artist Tess Heck, whose downtown gallery you can view and shop year-round.

Downtown Shopping

The downtown is also home to a variety of shops, all within walking distance of one another. Find over 65 local artists from the Flathead Valley at Sassafrass — an artists’ coop with a cute bakery in the back selling unique flavors of cotton candy, macaroons and fruity pebble rice Krispy treats.

Stock up on your Western wear when traveling from Denver to Montana with a stop at Western Outdoor, where you can shop thousands of boots, outfit yourself in stylish Western attire and scour through thousands of antiques on the bottom floor. Other notable shops include The Toggery, Sage & Cedar, The Montana Scene, Honey Home & Design, Rocky Mountain Outfitters, True Water Fly Shop and Modern Past Times.

Another stop to put on your list, located just outside of the main downtown, is the Rancher’s Daughter. The new butcher shop sells over 50 cuts of Montana-raise meat including ox tail and ground bison. And it’s perfect for picking up your Montana-swag in the form of unique balms, lotions, salsas, jams etc.

Where to eat in Kalispell

Kalispell offers a surprising menu of restaurant options for such as small town, with everything from BBQ and pizza to steakhouses and coffee shops. Famous for their huckleberries and flathead cherries, you will be hard-pressed to find a drink or food menu without either one of these two ingredients. You will find them in almost everything you eat, drink and take home with you on your trip from Denver to Montana.

Breakfast is easy with the cute bakery, Ceres, where you can get all your coffee, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches needs met. Or for a classic breakfast diner option, find your seat at Sykes. Here you’ll find big portions, plenty of seating and the locals. But be sure to leave room for lunch at DeSoto Grill. What used to be an old blacksmith shop, made evident by the hundreds of old horseshoes till tacked to the ceiling, the DeSoto Grill is now a popular lunch, dinner and local hangout.

Come hungry because you’ll want to try it all: the popular PBJ Port Bites (huckleberry jam and peanut butter with pork), Frito pies, BBQ the best cornbread you’ll ever have and local sausage platter with homemade mustard dip.

A must-try for a classic beer and pizza night is dinner at Moose’s Saloon. A little dark and dingy with sawdust on the floor, you know you’ve landed in the right place for a good time and good pizza. This local favorite has been dishing out pizza pies for over 60 years, so they know a thing or two about slinging pizza pies.

For a classic steakhouse option, dine at The Mercantile. What used to be an old mercantile built in 1883, is now a family-owned, with father and son, restaurant serving everything from steaks and chops to mac and cheese and the best dinner rolls around. Soak up rustic lodge vibes mixed with speakeasy feels as you sip a glass of wine and savor your Montana-cut beef inside their large cozy booths for a true Montana experience.

Getting from Denver to Montana

Getting from Denver to Montana is easy with direct flights from Denver International Airport to the Glacier International Airport in Kalispell. United Airlines offers a short two-hour direct flight, with fares as low as $290 round-trip. Discover where to stay and more at discoverkalispell.com.

*all images taken by Jessica Hughes