Life Elevated With a Weekend Getaway to Beaver Creek

On the heels of Beaver Creek announcing its estimated open date for the 2023-24 ski season as November 21, you still have time to eke out the last bit of summer and enjoy the fall leaves with an elevated weekend getaway to Beaver Creek Colorado. Where rugged meets refined, Beaver Creek, is best known for its ritzy mountain life, expensive taste and epic ski runs. But in the off-season of summer and fall, its resorts and hotels offer reduced room rates that draw in budget-conscious visitors who are looking for on-mountain fun that doesn’t require a major investment. Plus, with no ski traffic and idyllic weather, now is a great time to splurge on an elevated mountain weekend getaway and the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch on Beaver Creek Mountain is just the place to do that.

Named after its first residences — a handful of single men (nicknamed “the bachelors”) who were veterans of the silver mine boom in Leadville, Bachelor Gulch has always been a playground for those looking to have a little fun! Bachelor Gulch Village is the only community in the Vail Valley that’s located entirely on Beaver Creek Mountain, with private ski-in/ski-out access to world-class skiing. Located between both Beaver Creek and Arrowhead, Bachelor Gulch sits at the center of it all with the Ritz-Carlton, as its anchor.

Known as America’s favorite log cabin hotel, the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch is the largest wood structure in North America. From head to toe, the hotel was built using logs from an area in Southern Colorado that was damaged by a fire. Its larger-than-life mountain lodge grandeur is perfectly captured inside and out with spaces like The Great Room — complete with wood-beam ceilings and walls and a three-story stone wood-burning fireplace. It’s the perfect place to experience the fresh mountain air and cozy atmosphere of a rustic mountain lodge, no matter what time of year.

Coming off an exciting 20th anniversary year (in 2022), the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch features a complete transformation of the hotel rooms and suites, Club Lounge, reimagined dining venues and an enhancement of guest experiences. One spectacular addition was their latest dining concept — Asian-inspired Sakaba (meaning “bar” in Japanese), which joined their other two food concepts — WYLD and Buffalos.

With fresh fish flown in five times a week from Japan, the restaurant prides itself on some of the best-tasting sushi in the state. With A5 wagyu beef from Japan, barrel-aged soy sauce and a saki collection that would make anyone’s mouth water, you might, for a minute, forget you are dining at 8,200 feet in the middle of Colorado and not in Japan. The intimate indoor seating is coupled with a new outdoor patio that can be enjoyed year-round with heaters and fireplaces for winter evenings.

Unique experiences in Beaver Creek

Their other restaurant concept, Buffalos, is closed during summer but offers a unique dining experience — Indian Nights. Delight in a unique food pop-up curated by Chef Manikandan Ramalingam every Wednesday from now until September 4.

Born and raised in India, Chef Manikandan creates this family-style menu that highlights authentic flavors from across the Indian subcontinent. The cost is $85 per person and reservations can be made between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. by calling 970-343-1168 or by going to the link here under the Experiences section.

Or capture the essence of fall with their Fall Photography Weekend Package from September 21-23. Spend a weekend getaway in Beaver Creek exploring the wonders of fall in Bachelor Gulch with guided workshops led by professional photographer, Jad Davenport. Learn the secrets of capturing breathtaking images using your smartphone camera and other techniques. All skill levels are welcome. To book, use the link here or call 1-800-228-9290 and ask for the promotional code.

Or take your adventures off the property with Beaver Creek Wine Excursions. The most luxurious alpine experience takes you through the mountains of Beaver Creek either by way of a 4×4 tour or a guided hike. Enjoy one of the more unique experiences on the mountain with never-ending views as you wine and dine on the outdoor patio at Beano’s. Tours end amongst the green meadows of Beano’s Cabin, where you can enjoy wine pairing and a generous charcuterie board, prepared by chef Mackenzie Nicholson, on the spacious sundeck overlooking Grouse Mountain.

And to cap it all off, take the time to relax at the Ritz-Carlton Spa. A quiet retreat that offers all the luxuries of a world-class spa with 19 treatment rooms, a wellness center and relaxation lounges with steam rooms, saunas and plunge pools, plus a stone-lined coed grotto. Post-treatment, be sure to try the Grotto Circuit — steam, cold plunge, whirlpool, sauna, repeat for 30 minutes to relieve stress and promote physical well-being.

To learn more and book your getaway, visit ritzcarlton.com