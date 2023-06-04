Nine Must-Attend Fashion Events Happening This June

The summer season has finally graced Denver, and a new season of fashion follows. It is time to get out and explore what the Denver fashion scene has to offer. Whether you want to try and get ahead of upcoming trends or simply enjoy the nice weather with a group of friends, here are nine fashion events that take place this June that you should attend.

Let Me Show You Different Presents

African Designers Fashion Show

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 5p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver—1399 35th St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: $35-$95 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Presented by Let Me Show You Different, the “African Designers Fashion Show” celebrates the talents and creativity of a large variety of African fashion designers. This event highlights African-inspired designs, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary fashion. The runway show will consist of a large variety of African designers, including KikoRomeo from Kenya, LAANIRAANI from South Africa, Sevaria from Kenya , Margaux Wong Burundi and Adele Dejak from Kenya. Don’t miss this unique event.

Fashion West Summer Show

Night 1: VANITY Hair Show

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver—1399 35th St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: $0-$200 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Watch as a group of local talented hair stylists take the runway and show off their perfected skills. Enjoy segments by Tiaja Pierre & Charlie Price, Ebony Underground by Keva Davis & James Mucker, Jessa Trefethen, Stephan Lauren Hair and more.

Night 2: ILK Fashion Show

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 5p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver—1399 35th St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: $0-$200 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Be one of the first people to see new collections by some of Denver’s most beloved designers. See segments from Andrea Li, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst, Marginal, Skyeaire, Scandalous Couture, TaraHari Couture and more.

Tinker at BMoCA: Kids Fashion Design Camp

When: Monday-Thursday, June 12-15 from 1p.m. – 4p.m.

Where: Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art—1750 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302

Admission: $210 (Purchase tickets here)

Ages 8-12

What to Expect: Give your child a chance to unleash their inner designer. Campers will learn how to plan and design pieces, as well as learn how to make functional, wearable fashion. Upon arrival, campers will create their very own fashion design kits, which will include a 9” mannequin, accessories and more. Sign up your kid today. For more information, view their website here.

Witch Wellness Fashion Show & Open Mic

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 4:55p.m.

Where: Gypsy House Café—1545 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

Admission: Free, donations encouraged (RSVP here)

What to Expect: Make your way over to a small café located on S. Broadway and enjoy a night full of fashion in a safe space. As the event begins, sit back and listen to the wide variety of musicians, stand-up comedians and poetry writers at the open mic. Shop diverse vendors, including tattoo artists, crochet clothing, spiritual jewelry, fruit earrings, soul food and more. To conclude the night, take your seat and watch an inclusive fashion show that highlights the work of LGBTQIA+ and POC creatives from Denver.

Matilda Marginal Presents

LU₂ (blue)

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 6p.m.

Where: Marginal Studio—2820 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80206

Admission: Free, donations encouraged

What to Expect: “LU₂ (blue) is an immersive experience formulated to let humans escape from problems they face in today’s life” stated Matilda Marginal. The event consists of art, fashion and music. In true Marginal fashion, the event is avant-garde. Local artist Ray Carney will be seen working on his Cloud Pop series in oil. This series is designed to develop the idea of a space for people’s minds to take rest. Additionally, Marginal will be previewing its new summer 2023 collection. This collection is said to be eccentric, light and naive at the same time. Alongside these two artists, Jacob Montano will be supplying avant-garde stand up based sound. This event is donation based.

Mother Valentino Flora & House of Flora Present

The Storybook Ball

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 8p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, Convergence Station—1338 1st St, Denver, CO 80204

Admission: $25 (Purchase tickets here)

Ages 18+

What to Expect: Have you ever wanted to experience the ballroom scene? Join Mother Valentino & The House of Flora for the upcoming Storybook Ball. This ball features seven categories, two of which are runways. Five of these categories are open to all, meaning you can become a performer on this night. Come and cheer on new performers at this ball.

Tunezday & Beach Haus Swimwear Present

RINO Fashion Night

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 5p.m.

Where: 1421 26th St, Denver, CO 80825

Admission: $50-$102 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Dress yourself in the best high fashion and attend the event of the summer within RINO. Expect a night of fashion, drinks and fun. The runway will feature a collection of local designers, including Tunezday and Beach Haus Swimwear, beautiful models and the perfect vibe to get your party started on a Friday night. Each ticket to RINO Fashion Night will include 4 drink tokens that can be used at participating bars in RINO.

Slay The Runway: Fashion Show & Performance

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6p.m.

Where: Canyon Theatre (located in the Boulder Public Library)—1001 Arapahoe Avenue #2nd floor Boulder, CO 80302

Admission: Free (RSVP here)

What to Expect: Come watch as young LGBTQIA+ teens slay the runway. This runway show will feature unique fashion, drag performers, exquisite makeup, DJ’s and choreographers. Come see what these teens have been working on through an intense workshop.

Colorado Springs Fashion Week

Night 1:

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 5p.m.

Where: Manitou Springs

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Colorado Springs Fashion Week, abbreviated COSFW, will kick off with a fashion crawl through Manitou Springs. Throughout this crawl, the nightlife and boutiques of the artistic Manitou Springs will be explored.

Night 2:

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 5p.m.

Where: Old Colorado City

Admission: Free

What to Expect: The second night of COSFW will crawl through Old Colorado CIty. Models will honor this city’s unique historical charm by wearing clothing from boutiques within Old Colorado City.

Night 3:

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5p.m.

Where: Downtown Colorado Springs

Admission: Free

What to Expect: For night three of COSFW, the crowd will learn about the people that occupy Downton Colorado Springs. Join a guided tour discussing the retailers that make up the area.

Night 4:

Outdoor Vendor Market

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11a.m.

Where: Outside of 114 W Cimarron St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Before COSFW is concluded, get a chance to meet the designers who will be featured during the closing runway show. Take a trip to the outdoor market to get a chance to shop these designers’ collections, eat food from local food trucks and enjoy a sunny day in Colorado Springs.

Finale Runway Show

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7p.m.

Where: 114 W Cimarron St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Admission: $35-$150 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: After a long week of exploring Colorado Springs, sit back and relax as the designers come to you. Enjoy a two-hour runway show consisting of all local fashion.Come find your new favorite store at this show. For more information about Colorado Springs Fashion Week, visit their website here.