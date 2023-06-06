Five Parks for Those Epic Denver Sunsets

It’s no secret that Colorado is home to jaw-dropping sunsets. With fire orange skies mixed with streaks of blue — welcome to Bronco country, these epic Denver sunsets captivate the attention of those who live here and those just passing through. We break down the best local parks in Denver to take advantage of the long summer nights and take in those epic sunset views.

City of Kunming Park

Where: 200 E Harvard Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Enjoy an evening sunset in the beautiful City of Kunming Park. Located in South Denver, near Harvard Gulch Park, this grassy spot sits atop a neighborhood hill with brilliant views of the Front Range. The area allocates room for spacious picnics, lawn games and of course, epic sunset views. A little lesser known to the public, it has more of a private feel than a public park feel.

Wash Park

Where: coordinates: 39.69586793632003, -104.97064292845803

The Lowdown: After a leisurely work-day walk, bike ride, or run, pit stop at these Wash Park coordinates for an incredible view of the mountains, with the reflection of the sunset on the water creating a tranquil romantic landscape.

Jackass Hill Park

Where: S Prince St. & W. Jackass Hill Rd, Littleton

The Lowdown: South of Denver resides Jackass Hill Park which allows you to catch a stunning sunset while enjoying nature around you. It’s a walkable spot with surrounding bike trails, walking trails and is dog friendly.

Sloans Lake

Where: 39.74679206474974, -105.03735286324611

The Lowdown: With great distant views of the Denver skyline, Sloans Lake captures incredible reflections and views of those Bronoco-colored sunsets. Grab those picnic baskets, charcuterie boards and blankets and soak up an evening in the summer grass.

Ruby Hill

Where: 39.686887896125384, -104.99928444371608

The Lowdown: Above flat ground, finding elevation here, Ruby Hill provides a memorable experience for those summer-evening Denver sunsets. Pair your summer sunset with a concert at Levitt Pavilion and bring your chairs or blankets for an enjoyable Mile High evening.