This Week in Concerts – Dermot Kennedy, Kali Uchis, Shania Twain and More

This week in concerts, Dermot Kennedy prepares for two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside Keving Garrett, Kali Uchis drops in at The Fillmore Auditorium and Shania Twain headlines at Ball Arena.

With Spring in full swing, check out The Levitt Pavilion for its free concert series from now until Summer. This week catch Son Little, The Slackers and The Violent Femmes perform their debut album cover to cover.

While at Mission Ballroom, get your tickets now for The Backseat Lovers or Future Islands and don’t forget about Yves Tumor or The Fruit Bats playing at The Ogden Theatre. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

5/20 – Oden & Fatzo, Boris G and more

5/21 – Shania Twain

5/18 – Matthew Dear

5/16 – Electronic Tuesdays: Oldboy., Spenny and more

5/18 – Øst, Sherelle and more

5/18 – Muted Diagram, Cleveland’s Finest and more

5/19 – Mad Professor, Tuby Isiah and more

5/19 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Paul City, Corvaxis and more

5/20 – De-Tü, Handsom Tiger and more

5/20 – Rest in Pierce, Fowl Play and more

5/19 – Qoncert Music Madness: Malachis, Bobby’s Wrld and more

5/20 – Moosgh, The Iies. Collective and more

5/16 – Hoodoo Gurus

5/18 – Sparta, ’68 and more

5/19 – Alexandra Kay, Tana Matz and more

5/20 – Fenne Lily & Christian Lee Hutson, Anna Tivel and more

5/21 – Rico Nasty, Omeretta The Great

5/16 – Peter Cat Recording Co.

5/18 – Defunk & The Sponges and more

5/19 – Fireside Collective, Twisted Pine and more

5/19 – Atyya, Coltcuts and more

5/20 – Clay Street Unit, The Runaway Grooms and more

5/20 – Millyz, Troy Good and more

5/18 – Stooki Sound, Kases and more

5/19 – Adriatique

5/20 – Bleu Clair, Renzo Tantok

5/20 – Deucez, Aggro and more

5/17 – Benny Green

5/18 – Harry Drakin, Eric Gunnison

5/19 – Denver’s Video Game Jazz All Stars

5/20 – Otis Taylor

5/18 – Kali Uchis

5/19 – First Aid Kit

5/20 – Placebo

5/21 – The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls and more

5/18 – Better Luck Next Year, Spitting Image and more

5/19 – Business Cashmere, Redamancy and more

5/20 – Brick + Mortar, Jhariah and more

5/21 – Retrovertigo, Little Monster and more

5/16 – Open Mic

5/20 – Kino Grande, Tek and more

5/16 – Pond, Cryogeyser

5/20 – GBH, D.R.I. and more

5/21 – Atreyu, Within Destruction and more

5/19 – Michael Ray

5/15 – Vlad Gershevich

5/16 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich and more

5/17 – Hump Day Funk Jam

5/18 – Dave Randon Trio

5/19 – Wonderbread

5/20 – Jacob Larson Band

5/21 – Erik Boa & TheConstructors

5/17 – Built To Last

5/18 – Cold, Divide The Fall and more

5/19 – Kowan & Company, Moonradish and more

5/20 – Devon Worley Band, Kyle Moon & The Misled and more

5/21 – School of Rock Denver: AC/DC Tribute

5/15 – Narrow Head, Graham Hunt and more

5/16 – Necrot, Mortiferum and more

5/18 – The Mssng, To Be Astronauts and more

5/19 – Ryan Wong & His Country Sounds: American Culture and more

5/20 – Thelma and The Sleaze, Suzi Moon and more

5/15 – Unearth, Upon A Burning Body and more

5/16 – Dark Tuesdays

5/17 – Doyle, Grade 2 and more

5/18 – Alamo Black, The Marred and more

5/19 – Rhapsody of Fire, Wind Rose and more

5/20 – All Vinyl ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul, DJ Eli

5/18 – The Cosmic Charles

5/19 – LuSid, Underlux and more

5/15 – Wednesday, Cryogeyser

5/17 – Dancefestopia: IZBO, Chewing Diamonds and more

5/18 – MZG, Niishi

5/19 – AYYBO, Phat Jazz and more

5/20 – Andreus Simoneau, Old Soul Era and more

5/20 – Lauren Lane, Willbeaux and more

5/21 – Years Down, Wastebasket and more

5/19 – Son Little

5/20 – The Slackers, The Freecoasters

5/21 – Voilent Femmes

5/17 – Gartener, Knuckle Pups and more

5/18 – Liquid Chicken, Cactusheads and more

5/19 – Shady Oaks, Weary Bones and more

5/20 – Jamie Drake, Amy Martin and more

5/21 – The Anika Erickson Band, Assistance Band and more

5/16 – Rebecca Black, Mazie

5/18 – Trash Panda, Nordista Freeze and more

5/19 – Dreamers, Robert DeLong

5/20 – Currents, UnityTX and more

5/19 – Will Clarke

5/21 – The Moth Project

5/15 – The Backseat Lovers, Free Range

5/16 – Mr. Bungle, Melvins and more

5/17 – Future Islands, Deeper

5/18 – Muna, Nova Twins

5/17 – Eric Gunnison Trio

5/18 – Daryl Gott Quartet

5/19 – Gabriel Mervine Quintet

5/20 – The Ben Markley Quintet

5/21 – Vlad Girshevich Trio

5/19 – DJ Erin Stereo

5/20 – Shovelin Stone

5/21 – David Marais

5/15 – Yves Tumor, Pretty Sick and more

5/19 – Fruit Bats, Kolumbo

5/20 – Ella Mai, thuy

5/19 – The Dresden Dolls

5/20 – The Dresden Dolls

5/21 – The Dresden Dolls

5/16 – Moonspell, Eleine and more

5/18 – Devin the Dude, S.T.O.I.C. and more

5/19 – El Loco Fandango, Mile Hi Fidelity

5/20 – Chili Powder, The Original Pranksters and more

5/15 – Dermot Kennedy, Kevin Garrett

5/16 – Dermot Kennedy, Kevin Garrett

5/20 – Global Dub Festival: Adventure Club, Zomboy and more

5/21 – Opiuo, Beats Antique and more

5/17 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

5/18 – DJ Open Decks

5/19 – Rodney Rice

5/20 – Imza & Friends

5/20 – Felix Fast4wd, Finite Galaxy

5/20 – Sugar Nova, Jack LNDN

5/21 -Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ KayBay

5/18 – Arkaik

5/19 – Peezy

5/18 – Stolen, No Knock and more

5/18 – Fainting Dreams, Outwest and more

5/20 – Brink, Heather Hunt and more

5/16 – Lacuna Coil

5/18 – Bi-2

5/19 – Gasolina

5/20 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Native Daughters

5/18 – Shockone

5/19 – Sacha Robotti, Dillon Nathaniel

5/20 – Niiko, Swae

5/15 – Steel Beans

5/16 – Open Jam

5/17 – Wired Wednesdays: Grisly, SubSyrup and more

5/18 – Throwback Thursdays: Brandon Mints, Evco and more

5/19 – Sweet Pork, Bubala and more

5/20 – Hip-Hop Showcase: DJ Jetti Nasty, Savage Green and more

5/20 – Bassment Experiments: BankaJi, Dukez and more

5/21 – Creatures of Content, Rosebay