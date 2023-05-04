Shop for Bargains, Stay for Food and Fun at the Mile High Flea Market

Known for its bargain hunting, the Mile High Flea Market is an 80-acre mosaic of garage sales for treasure hunters but if you look a little closer you’ll see it’s so much more than that. Open year-round, the Mile High Flea Market captures carnival nostalgia with its roller coaster rides and a food-topia that appeals to both the healthy and the little kid inside all of us with its food and beverage concepts, plus a long lineup of live entertainment and events.

Come for the bargains, but stay for the food and fun this summer at the Mile High Flea Market.

The Food

Even if you’re not in the mood to shop, the food scene is one to be savored. At MHFM, there’s something delicious around every corner and it’s the perfect place to bring the kids and to feel like a kid again yourself. The market is filled with all the foods you love from the fresh produce at the farmer’s market to fried funnel cake fries (new this summer) from Delectables.

Sample a juicy turkey leg at Turkey’s Last Stand, walk on the wild side with some Inferno Spicy Wings at Coop’s Fried Chicken and corn-on-the-cob as you’ve never had it before with mayo, parmesan, tajin and pepper at the Cobb Stop. Or stop in at Papa’s Patatas where you can get a potato any way you can imagine like the Tornado Potato, topped with carne asada or pollo adobada or whatever you choose.

Savor the classic flavors of the carnival with the traditional sweet churros and funnel cakes and watch as they make classic kettle corn using their own secret recipe. Or grab a drink at the El Toro Rojo Bar for a margarita or the house-made Micheladas, or the Aguas Frescas 1- Aguas Frescas — spiked in flavors like melon and pineapple.

New this summer is the Pickle Patch — a new food stand that opened last fall. “All our pickles are made fresh in-house weekly and include garlic, Tapatio, Kool Aide, Ancho and Chamoy flavors,” says Patty Beyers — the senior account director at Feed Media. “Some of the crowd favorite items are the Spicy Surfer, a habanero pickled margarita, our Bloody Mary and pickle shots are a non-alcoholic family favorite. Some of our popular novelty items include spicy pickle candy and Cotton candy, pickled potato chips, popcorn and pickled eggs.”

Casa Churros is also a new food and beverage concept that offers freshly made churros. Sample churros with chocolate dipping sauce and pair it with a freshly squeezed lemonade.

Aside from the food vendors, patrons can take a stroll through the Farmer’s Market. Discover several rows of fresh produce and fresh fire-seared green chilies that are enough to keep you coming back every weekend.

Fun Times

But it’s not just about bargain shopping, it’s about having fun while you do it! The Mile High Flea Market is host to a mini carnival every weekend with classic rides like a Ferris Wheel and roller coasters like the Dragon Coaster, plus new rides this summer — the Groovy Bus, Tiger Bouncer and a carousel.

You can also catch a live performance at the stage area where you might see a local band or musician, a dance performance, or even a magic show. Live music plays from May – September. Or fun for the whole family with bumper cars and a zip line.

Events at the Mile High Flea Market

The entertainment continues with the line-up of events this spring and summer. The Mile High Flea Market hosts a variety of events, so mark your calendars for these special events:

Cinco de Mayo Festival

When: Saturday, May 6 – Sunday, May 7, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lowdown: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Mile High Flea Market with Lucha Libre wrestlers, tacos, super nachos, beer specials and more.

Free Admission Fridays

When: Fridays May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lowdown: There are four free admission Fridays for you to enjoy at the Mile High Flea Market. Take advantage of the free days to enjoy the warmer weather and shop local sellers.

National Burger Day

When: Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lowdown: Celebrate America’s most iconic food with us on National Burger Day. Americans eat over 50 billion burgers a year, so it’s only fitting we set aside a whole day for these special sandwiches. Guests will get $1 off a cheeseburger meal deal at the Marketplace Grill.

Free Ride Fridays

When: Fridays: June 9 & July 21, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lowdown: Have fun on the 60-foot Heritage Big Wheel Ferris wheel, classic roller coaster, giant slide, toddler-friendly mini-mobiles, and the pool of bumper boats for cooling off when the summer temperatures soar. Rides are open to patrons and kids of all ages, every weekend but are free only on these two dates. Flea market admission is $2 per person and age 11 and under is free.

National Ice Cream Day

When: Saturday, July 15, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Lowdown: Whether you prefer your frozen delights in a dish or a cone, grab a scoop with us on National Ice Cream Day. Guests receive $1 off an ice cream cone or cup at the Marketplace Grill.

For the first-timers

Start early to get the best deals — 10 a.m. is ideal. Stop by the office and request a map or browse every aisle. Plan for around three to four hours to enjoy all the entertainment, grab some food and find your bargains. Having cash on hand is helpful, but they do have ATMs on site for those who forgot cash. Come ready to haggle for the best prices, it is encouraged.

Open year-round, the Mile High Flea Market is located at 7007 East 88th Avenue in Henderson, CO. Open Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. – 5 p,m. admission is $3 per person on Saturdays and Sundays; parking is free.

Visit their website for more information.