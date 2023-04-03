The snow is melting and the weather is warming up. If you’re itching to get outside like most of us, now is the perfect time to check out Volo Sports, Denver’s most popular adult coed social sports league. Volo Sports provides endless ways to get out, be active, have fun, and make new friends.

No experience is necessary, and individuals, small groups, or full teams can join in on the fun. Ready to get your game on? Here are six reasons to check out a Volo Sports league in Denver this spring.

You’ll make new friends (or even meet your future spouse!) Volo provides a fun and engaging way to meet like-minded people in a low pressure setting. When you sign up for a league, whether it be as a full team, small group, or free agent, you’ll meet a welcoming community of Deverites that may just become your next best friends. Relationships have been known to blossom on the field, and there have even been a few Volo teammate weddings over the years!

So, are you ready to get out there? Check out the full spring lineup here, and register ASAP to secure your spot! Use code 303SPRING23 to save $10 on your registration. Spring league registration closes April 13.

It’s a great way to get exercise and spend time outdoors while having fun. Ditch the pricey gym membership, and get active on the field this spring! Running on a treadmill or lifting weights in a dark stuffy gym isn’t for everyone. Mix up your workout routine this spring by getting out on the field or court with Volo Denver. With sports ranging from soccer to volleyball to flag football, there are plenty of options available to get your heart pumping.

There’s something for everyone. Not looking for something so competitive? Try your hand at one of Volo’s more social sports like cornhole, kickball (traditional or cup-in-hand!), bar games, or see what all the hype is about with the latest craze that’s sweeping the nation: pickleball! Volo also offers events like Volo Night with the Colorado Mammoth, and the end of season parties are always a blast.

Convenience. Volo’s reach expands all around Denver. With leagues from Aurora to Englewood to Arvada and everywhere in between, you can find a convenient location to play after work or close to home any day of the week.

Zero commitment options. New in 2023, Volo now offers daily play! Can’t commit to an 8 week league? Drop in as a sub or join a pickup game. Simply register in the Volo app to reserve your spot, show up, and play!

It’s for the kids! The Volo Kids Foundation is powered by Volo’s adult sports leagues. A portion of every registration goes to support the Kids Foundation. Volunteers for the Volo Kids Foundation can play in adult leagues for free!

