Celebrate Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary With a Candlelight Concert in Lakewood

The cinematic world wouldn’t be what it is today without those classic films that have paved the way for innovative cinematography, breakout performances and soundtracks that transcend decades — ten decades, to be exact.

Blockbuster hits like Harry Potter, The Dark Knight and Lord of the Rings top the list alongside classics like The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, all stemming from the studio giant Warner Bros.

In celebration of Warner Bros. Studios’ 100th anniversary, Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever are coming together to launch a “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” commemorative international concert series. The Denver event is slated for May 26 at the Heritage Lakewood Center at Belmar Park. Tickets start at $53 and are available for purchase online.

The tentative program composed by a string quartet includes at least 17 infamous songs from “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “I’ll Be There For You” to Willy Wonka’s “Pure Imagination” and Selena’s “Dreaming of You.”

This concert style isn’t new by any means; the Candlelight series was initially conceived as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greatest composers, including Vivaldi, Mozart and Chopin. Now, the list of programs has grown to include contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran. Visit here to learn more.

The Heritage Lakewood Center at Belmar Park is located at 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood. Tickets for this event can be purchased online here.

All photography courtesy of Fever.