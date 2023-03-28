UPcycleD By Biche de Bere- A French Brand To Show At DFW

UPcycleD is a sustainable fashion line created by Biche de Bere. The brand’s focus is to encourage sustainable and ethical fashion practices by transforming discarded materials into trendy, one-of-a-kind pieces. With UPcycleD, Biche de Bere aims to address the environmental crisis caused by fast fashion by minimizing the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. By repurposing discarded materials, UPcycleD not only reduces waste but also produces distinct clothing items that diverge from standardized mass-produced garments.

See UPCycleD line at Denver Fashion Week Night Two: Sustainable. Reserve Your Seats HERE

Lisa Grace, Ambassador and Agent of UPCycleD, discovered UPCycleD in Paris and fell in love with the pieces. She was inspired by the mission behind it and obtained over 70 pieces of inventory in Colorado. Grace reached out to DFW and began to immerse herself in the fashion industry.

“ I love the fact that UPCycleD will have a platform at Denver Fashion Week. I always have been curious about it for many years, and now I will be participating. This is very exciting,” said Grace. Grace also mentioned that she recently attended NYFW and felt very inspired. UPCycleD’s first Catwalk show at NYFW included models of all ages, genders, and races. Grace loves that Denver has a budding fashion scene and is thrilled to partake in DFW.

UPCycleD collaborates closely with its suppliers to guarantee ethical sourcing of materials and fair treatment of workers. Grace hopes to spread the word regarding sustainable fashion and how “not all green fashion is super green.”

“I wish the sustainable fashion world had a rating system,” Grace said. “The UPcycleD Line is very high on the list and maintains the highest level of green while creating beautiful pieces of art.” UPCycleD creates unique art from what otherwise would go into landfill. The brand also uses environmentally friendly packaging and shipping materials to minimize its impact on the environment. By utilizing discarded materials and promoting ethical practices, the brand demonstrates its dedication to reducing the fashion industry’s environmental impact, and at the same time, creating distinctive clothing pieces that differ from mass-produced garments.

UPCycleD transforms vintage pieces and gives them a new life. They are committed to promoting environmentally-friendly practices in the fashion industry and looking to expand the market in the United States. The brand offers an opportunity for full progressive thinking. “Progressive forward thinking runs through the fabric of the organization. UPCycleD’s phrase is that difference is the wonderful thing we all have in common. Meaning that it is total inclusivity,” said Grace. Each piece is carefully crafted by hand, ensuring that every item is unique and green.

