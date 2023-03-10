Stop Motion’s Kung Fu Inspired Music Video for “Alright, Alright” Kicks Ass

After a short hiatus, Stop Motion is reaching into the vault to once again bring light, breezy R&B to the Denver local scene. For longer-term Denver music geeks, you may recognize Stop Motion as a group that has been deeply involved in the Denver culture and the turbulence of the past decade. For newcomers, well, you’re in for a treat.

Just in time for spring, “Alright, Alright” is accompanied by a music video meant to provide a moment of pure fun and nostalgia. Filmed in the beautiful, close-to-home Rocky Mountian Arsenal, the band subjects themselves to a classic training montage under a master’s watchful eye.

8-bit synths, a driving bassline and cutting guitar riffs pay homage to the 70’s Kung fu films that inspired guitarist Evan Lei’s childhood dreams. As a boy, Lei watched many Kung fu movies with his dad, a martial artist instructor named Lei Li. He dreamed of fighting on the silver screen alongside his heroes, Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Now, 20 years later, Lei and his fellow bandmates made dreams come true with their fresh take on classic Kung fu cinema. And Lei finally got to fight alongside his biggest hero – his dad.

Suddenly, with a “Scott Pilgrim Versus the World” pointedly campy flair, a battle breaks out.

“Blood, sweat, and tears are a small price to pay when facing your worst enemy. In the dry heat of the Colorado sun, a group of rag-tag heroes trains to battle their inner demons. Kung fu master, Shifu, teaches the four students to push past the limits of the physical world and unlock the powers of their minds. Will determination be enough, or will the forces of evil win out in the battle against oneself?” wrote Stop Motion.

This is not the first time Stop Motion has used its platform to emphasize mental strength and emotional complexity that manifests in the real world.

Musically influenced by artists like Hiatus Coyote and Kamasi Washington, Stop Motion emphasizes complexity. A wide variety of melodies in each song, harmonies and ever-shifting tempo move around soothing yet pensive vocals. This seems to fall into the fascinating combination of jazz and R&B that so many talented musicians use to expose their raw talent.

Leaning into their creative side, “Alright, Alright” moves with ambient transitions between melodies that might remind listeners of Flying Lotus or soundtracks that kept them on the edge of their seats as a kid. The thrill of a fight scene, strengthened by turbulent yet hypnotizing sound, is something all music scores yearn to showcase.

Directed by The Salt Lick Records, Stop Motion’s battle sends you on a musical and visual journey into your Youtube recommended. Hip-hop fans may even reminisce about the legendary “Doves in the Wind” music video by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Appreciation for both ancient culture and beautiful nature is a strong theme in both videos that touches fans deeply.

Stop motion is grateful for their friends at the Denver-based Salt Lick Records, both for believing in their vision and helping them make it a reality. Salt Lick Co-founders — Andrea Hoang and Jason Edelstein — worked closely with the band to actualize their vision. Jack of all trades, Hoang’s hand-crafted props add a spark of Hollywood magic, and Edelstein’s study of kung fu classics like Drunken Master and Kill Bill makes for a masterful telling of this ambitious story. Just remember, don’t try this at home.

Like “Alright, Alright?” Discover Stop Motion’s colorful discography Spotify or youtube.