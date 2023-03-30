A Guide to Denver’s Outdoor Fashion Hub BASECAMP Market Station

BASECAMP Market Station has steadily risen to the top of Denver’s list of shopping destinations. Located at 1464 17th St., the shopping hub has become a collection of like-minded clothing retailers who share a passion for the outdoors. Retail stores like TOPO Designs, Halfdays, AETHER Apparel, Thule and Danner fill the outdoor apparel niche that suits the notoriously adventurous lifestyle of Denver locals.

For Coloradans, outdoor apparel has mixed with fashion for decades. However, the fashion industry seems to have taken a special interest in outdoor apparel trends more recently. In the aftermath of isolation due to the pandemic, the public’s desire for an outdoor lifestyle has led to the infiltration of outdoor clothing brands into fashion trends. According to a recent statistic reported by Statista, the worldwide outdoor clothing market value is forecasted to continue to rise in the coming years, reaching an estimated 45 billion dollars by 2027.

BASECAMP Market Station was designed specifically to reach the increasingly popular outdoor apparel and fashion niche. It has become the perfect destination for locals and tourists alike to easily discover new outdoor apparel products from some of the industry’s finest brands. Here is a guide to BASECAMP Market Station’s curated assortment of outdoor clothing retailers.

TOPO Designs

TOPO Designs is a backpack, bag, apparel and accessories company based in Denver, Colorado. Its goal is to redefine the relationship between consumers and the outdoors by creating a more utilitarian, sustainable and inclusive approach to the outdoor apparel industry. Rather than craft hyper-specialized gear for more seasoned outdoorsmen, the brand focuses on including and inspiring consumers of all skill levels to integrate the outdoors into their everyday life.

TOPO Designs was founded by Jedd Rose and Mark Hansen in 2008 and has multiple retail locations throughout Colorado. Since its initial launch, the brand has continued to innovate, particularly in the realm of sustainability. To build high-quality and long-lasting products, they design with sustainable processes in mind. Their lines are marked with information about the production processes behind its recycled bags, recycled apparel and use of organic cotton and recycled Italian wool.

Halfdays

Halfdays joined Basecamp Market Station as its first women’s-only outdoor clothing brand. Before its permanent location at BASECAMP Market Station, Halfdays had previously orchestrated a limited-time pop-up in the Denver area, drawing a clear connection between the brand’s values and local lifestyle.

The brand was founded by Ariana Ferwerda, Karelle Golda and Kiley McKinnon, U.S. Olympian and freestyle aerial skier, in 2020. The founders’ mission was to make technical gear more fun and fashionable for the modern woman. The brand’s colorful and flattering ski wear styles make it so that women don’t have to sacrifice fashion for function and vice versa. Their product offerings include snow jackets, puffers, parkas, fleeces, snow pants, beanies and more.

Halfdays primarily sells ski wear products, making its BASECAMP Market Station location a prime spot for tourists and locals who are gearing up for ski season in the Rocky Mountains.

Halfdays is also an advocate for sustainability in the outdoor apparel industry, using only recycled materials that are responsibly sourced for their products.

AETHER Apparel

AETHER Apparel is the most recent outdoor apparel retailer to be added to BASECAMP Market Station’s retail roster. After its permanent location, called “AETHERden”, arrived last November, it has already become a staple in the Mile High City’s outdoor fashion community.

AETHER Apparel carries full seasonal collections of men’s and women’s clothing, all designed for an outdoor lifestyle. The brand’s extensive list of product lines makes it a prime destination for all things outdoor apparel. Not unlike its fellow retailers at BASECAMP Market Station, AETHER Apparel also has a reputation for focusing on longevity and durability in its product designs.

The AETHERden location was designed not only to sell their products but also to immerse customers into the AETHER Apparel lifestyle and aesthetic. The store is a reliable spot to shop for functional gear as well as a spectacle in retail design, featuring a vintage BMW Isetta and LED crates for displaying items.

Thule

Founded in Sweden back in 1942, Thule has made its way to Denver with a permanent location at BASECAMP Market Station. A shopping experience at Thule leaves customers equipped to handle whatever comes during outdoor adventures. Thule’s plethora of outdoor gear includes racks and carriers, camping accessories and a vast selection of functional bags which are suitable for the abundance of outdoor activities available in Denver.

From the beginning, Thule has strived to create sustainable, trendy and high-quality products for hikers, bikers, skiers and travelers alike. Thule’s ongoing sustainability efforts are guided by the ideas of the United Nations Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. They are committed to conducting responsible business practices, sourcing and logistics to help protect the environment.

Danner

As BASECAMP Market Station has gathered a collection of brands for outdoor enthusiasts, it makes sense that Danner would be a natural fit for their retail roster. Danner has crafted rugged and durable premium boots since 1932. The brand’s wide selection of high-quality men’s and women’s footwear spans many categories, including lifestyle, hiking, working and hunting.

Danner’s Denver location contains an assortment of outdoor footwear that’s perfectly suited to Colorado’s versatile terrain. The brand’s commitment to superior craftsmanship shows in each of its designs, which are created using the best possible materials to make sure the product lasts.