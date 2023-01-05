Premiere — Sour Magic Walks an Emotional Tightrope In New Single, “Means to an End”

As Denver’s music scene continues to grow, Sour Magic is working to establish their sound as a psychedelic indie rock group with surf rock undertones. All music geeks looking to catch Denver’s next big break before the crowd, can dive into Sour Magic’s early discography or find them at local shows. But today, Sour Magic excitedly dropped their second official single, “Means to an End.” This upbeat melodic track explores a story of unrequited love that is sure to pull at the listener’s heartstrings. The track showcases the band’s unique blend of pop and rock influences, which heavily contribute to the band’s ability to get listeners grooving. Powerful guitar lines and steady percussion hold your attention as pensive lyrics tap into deeper emotions.

“We’re thrilled to finally share ‘Means to an End’ with everyone and hope people really connect with it,” said lead singer Kyle Osmun. The single’s photo cover depicts a serenity of purple and white in a floral arrangement, however, there seems to be something turbulent hiding beneath the calming image. “This song is about a relationship that feels unstable and the insecurity that brings. Your connection isn’t strong enough to get it across the finish line but you try and push through it anyway because you’d prefer the company to being alone,” said Osmun.

Despite the soothing overtones in their music, Sour Magic is not afraid to pull their sound away from the comfortable norm. Unique effects can be heard in their songs and seen in their music videos. Surely with time, these sparks will continue to grow into a fresh and genuine sound unlike any other in Denver. The five-member group works hard to highlight the unique qualities each musician brings with their background and experiences.

“[Means to an End] is sonically upbeat and fun, but at its core is about loss and heartbreak. It reflects on that sinking feeling when you can feel a relationship slipping away,” said bassist Drew Morse.

This is arguably the case in both of the band’s recent singles and speaks to their interest in creative irony, conflict, raw emotion and the realities of difference. With a combo of drums, keys, two guitars and vocals, Sour Magic creates a very classic and full sound. Each song feels nostalgic, perhaps reminding listeners of the first time they truly let a Strokes song wash over them or the high school band they used to play with. No matter the context, each song makes the listener feel at home in the peaceful yet powerful waves.

“Means to an End” is available on all major streaming platforms today. Fans can also enjoy a rooftop serenade under Denver’s stretching sunny sky in their music video. Keep an eye out for more new music from Sour Magic in the coming months or catch them at Lost Lake on January 12 with Moonlight Bloom.