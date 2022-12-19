An Upscale Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle Holiday Gift Guide

‘Tis the season for spending time with friends and family and of course, gift giving. Though it may be stressful for some, it’s the perfect opportunity to show appreciation or love for someone important. From self care to local fashion pieces—the holiday season is the perfect time to explore what Colorado has to offer.

Here is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle gift guide breakdown just in time for the holiday season.

Gucci’s Après-Ski Collection

The Lowdown: ‘Tis the season for luxury shopping and what better place to shop than Gucci? Drawing from the easygoing allure of winter getaways, Gucci is launching their new Après-Ski collection at select locations, one being here in Denver. Featuring sporty yet refined aesthetics—from ski wear-inspired sets, to updated signature handbags, lug sole boots, ski masks and more—the new collection is perfect for anyone wanting to look fashionable while outside.

The assortment includes a preview of Adidas x Gucci as well as a set of aluminum hard-sided trolleys, created in collaboration with the Italian luxury luggage maker FPM Milano, in a continuation of the House’s Gucci Valigeria travel narrative.

The Recovery Box

The Lowdown: Focused on blending the fundamentals of therapy and psychoeducation, The Recovery Box (TRB) was founded to encourage a personalized, creative and authentic approach to mental health recovery. Each tool is created to bridge the gaps in offering extra support in between therapy appointments while still managing day to day life. Their Recovery Journal and Recovery Planner make for amazing holiday gifts for someone who wants guidance when it comes to journaling or planning. Other options also include The Values Deck, The Intuitive Eating Guide, The Mind Body Box and more.

This year instead of the holiday rush, TRB wants to make self care a priority by offering the 10% off discount code “Holiday10” until January 1.

Hoohah

The Lowdown: Fit for the slopes, Hoohah is a ‘70s inspired ski wear brand created by designer Anna (Teddy) Tedstrom. As someone who grew up in Vail and was a competitive skier, Tedstrom saw that skiing is a fashionable sport and wanted to bring fun and color to outdoor wear. Perfect for the holidays, Hoohah uses upcycled materials to create vintage looks that range from skiwear, pants, hats, shirts and jackets.

Inspired by the ‘70s, disco, flare pants and Dolly Parton, Hoohah is the brand for anyone looking to bring color and fun to the slopes.

SkinSpirit

The Lowdown: Give the gift of glow with a SkinSpirit gift card. Treat your friends and family to their favorite services – from a rejuvenating chemical peel to the gift of smoother skin with Botox. A gift card to the leading destination for medical aesthetic skin, face and body services will surely make anyone happy to indulge in some self care and pampering. SkinSpirit is a renowned national medical spa located in Greenwood Village and is the perfect gift for any occasion.

Located at 8000 E Belleview Ave, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.

Mom Juice Wines

The Lowdown: What started as a tribute to moms became a whole community. Founded by two BIPOC women who wanted to take the bougie vibes out of wine culture and create something more fun and approachable for all. Since their launch in 2021, KT Winery quickly gained popularity from the release of their Signature Cabernet followed by Mom Juice and has become unique in their category to their followers. Mom Juice Wines is the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys the fine tasting of wine and wants to get into the holiday spirit.

With any purchase of The Throuple, they are offering a free Mom Juice corkscrew through Jan. 1.

Rosé : This light and crisp Rosé is semi-sweet with a delicate tart and strawberry notes. This is a light-bodied wine. Alcohol by volume: 12.5%. ($19.99)

Pinot Grigio : A refreshing aromatic blend of citrus and green apple with a crisp, dry finish. This is a medium-bodied wine. Alcohol: by volume: 14.4%. ($19.99)

Cabernet Sauvignon : This Cabernet offers beautiful aromas of black cherry and baking spices. This is a full-bodied wine. Alcohol by volume: 13.8%. ($22.99)

Rabbitjax Clothing

The Lowdown: Created to fill the gender-non forming fashion gap, designer Ray Howard combines fun patterns with streetstyle garments. Rabbitjax’s vibrant color choices and modern silhouettes refashioned for the contemporary make it the go-to brand for the person that is fashion forward and open-minded. With silhouettes that defy gender roles, Rabbitjax challenges western styles and creates designs that are statement pieces and conversation starters.

Give the gift of clothes by shopping Rabbitjax.

InTea Tea set

The Lowdown: Fit for any tea lover, Downtown Littleton’s InTea not only offers unique tea flavors to purchase but cute tea sets fit for any home style. Ranging from various colors and designs, InTea tea pots are the ultimate holiday gift. From basic tea to matcha sets, explore what it takes to create the perfect morning, afternoon and evening tea. In addition to investing in tea sets, consider buying a tea class for a loved one or a friend.

Learn how to make different types of teas starting at $20.

Adventurist Backpack Co.

The Lowdown: Featured in Teen Vogue, The Washington Post, Forbes, Conde Nast Traveler and Outsider Magazine, Adventurist Backpack Co. is a great gift for travelers, hikers, students and anyone wanting a high quality bag. Made from vegan leather, polyester and water resistant material. Adventurist Backpack Co. also offers sling bags which make for great gifts and stocking stuffers. As a non-profit organization, for every backpack and sling bag sold, 25 meals are provided to families in need across the U.S. Their goal is to donate a quarter million meals by 2023. Help support those in need while also wearing a fashionable bag.

This holiday season, Adventurist Backpack Co. is offering free gift wrapping on all orders as well as four day shipping. Any orders placed by Dec. 18 will arrive before Dec. 25.

Ironpulse

The Lowdown: Made from the finest athletic materials, designers Cameron Smith and Kyle Nymberg created Ironpulse with entrepreneurs and passion creators in mind. Every shirt, pair of leggings and jacket is carefully crafted and perfect for anyone on the go but also wants to feel comfortable yet fashionable. Ironpulse is more than just a fashion brand, they also give back to the community. With their loyalty program, Ironpulse invests directly back into customers’ businesses and customers have the opportunity to share or tell their stories on the Ironpulse Podcast.

Invest in the perfect athleisure set now.