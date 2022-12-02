Gucci Opens Their First Ever Denver Location at Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Gucci is one of the most renowned luxury brands in the world and they opened their first ever Denver location in Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Their new location is their first directly owned and operated boutique in Denver.

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, Gucci has been producing some of the world’s finest goods for over hundreds of years. The Italian house has continuously provided the world with luxury jewelry, watches, leather goods and of course — delicately crafted fashion pieces.

Combining the sophistication and classiness of the brand, the new Gucci location provides a welcomed and relaxed atmosphere through its discreet interior design. In keeping with the elegant and contemporary eclecticism that characterizes Gucci’s collections, the store combines traditional and modern looks with industrial and romantic undertones.

This makes for an inviting customer experience where they can feel as if they’re discovering new aspects of the store.

Led by President and CEO Marco Bizzarri and Creative Director Alessandro Michele, Gucci continues to redefine luxury while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship and innovation. With this in mind, these elements are sprinkled throughout the new Denver location — making for a one of a kind Gucci shopping experience.

The mood within the store is one of discretion where “understated drama is created by the surprising and unexpected combination of materials.” Like Gucci, their new store creates an opulence feeling through its custom carpeted floors, rich fabrics that are found in each room and the round tables that complement the moss green velvets used for fitting rooms.

The richness and grandeur found throughout the store result in a space that entices, surprises and “feels personal to Gucci.” While completely immersing in the Gucci experience, customers can explore a wide range of products. From the new Exquisite Gucci collection to the Linea Bauletto bag and Rhyton Sneaker, Gucci offers an expansive selection of women’s and men’s leather and shoes.

Whether it be in need of a luxurious handbag or Italian shoes, the new Gucci location is open to all.

The new Gucci store is located on the upper level near the west parking deck entrance of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center located at 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206