Medical Spa, SkinSpirit, Hosts a Grand Opening in a New Location

In 2003, Dr. M Dean Vistnes and Lynn Heublein created SkinSpirit — the first of its kind to offer medspa services that include facials, injectables, lasers and more. Today, they have 27 national clinics, one of which is opening on Nov. 3 in Greenwood Village.

“Greenwood Village is a beautiful market outside of Denver, and we are thrilled to bring SkinSpirit to this area,” Heublein said. “Our newest Denver-area location is very similar to our other markets – bursting with smart professionals looking for proven treatments and natural looking results.”

With its first Colorado location, SkinSpirit is an ever growing medspa that uses cutting edge technology combined with a luxurious spa feel to create a relaxing and enjoyable experience. With an extensive list of treatments, customers have a variety to choose from.

“Our goal is to create a destination where anyone can feel their best and enjoy results they will love,” Heublein said.

The new SkinSpirit office is designed with an emerald wall, playful textures and beautiful plants that bring the space to life. It emulates a warm and welcoming environment while maintaining the cleanliness and professionalism of a typical medspa.

Aside from SkinSpirit’s facial and body treatments, clients can also enjoy the surrounding area. SkinSpirit’s new location is near elevated shops, restaurants and health and wellness retailers — perfect for any foodie, fashion and health fanatic.

Each location is staffed with highly trained nurse practitioners and aestheticians. They help create custom tailored treatment plans so every SkinSpirit experience leaves clients feeling confident with natural looking results. In addition to their facials and filler treatments, SkinSpirit also offers body sculpting services that vary from muscle toning, coolsculpting and massages — the perfect way to feel rejuvenated.

Through their endless list of services and alluring environment, SkinSpirit is the perfect medspa to add to your “must visit” list.

Experience SkinSpirit first hand by attending their grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 3. Click here to RSVP. Their new clinic and spa is located at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. Suite B80 Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Editor’s note: updated on Nov. 2 to reflect that their grand opening is their first Colorado location