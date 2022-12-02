At Keeper’s Heart, we’re thrilled that our award-winning whiskeys are now available
throughout Colorado. Our founders set out to create singular whiskeys that blended Irish and
American distilling traditions, as well as the moments best suited to sharing a drink with the
people who matter most. Seeing (and tasting) how this collection of gifted Denver bartenders
have mixed things up with Keeper’s Heart cocktails has been truly inspiring. Since the cocktail
scene’s 2000’s revival, Denver bartenders having been pushing the mixology envelope, and
we’re proud to be able to finally put our whiskeys in their more than capable hands.
Beyond the state’s stunning landscapes, there are amazing things happening in the culinary and
mixology scene in your own backyard. We hope these highlights serve as a helpful guide in
exploring not just exceptional Keeper’s Heart cocktails, but also a handful of the remarkable
bars and restaurants that make Denver such an unforgettable destination.
As a whiskey that blends Irish and American whiskeys, we appreciate a good blend, and few
establishments are built around a more inspiring blend than 3 Kilts Tavern, a proudly Irish, gay
and veteran-owned Capitol Hill neighborhood fixture. Honored by the national LGBTQ
Chamber, 3 Kilts Tavern is a Registered Safe Space where all are very welcome. With Piano Bar
nights, burlesque shows, drag bingo, karaoke and live bands, this punk bar truly offers
something for everyone—including the Reader’s Choice Best Burger in Denver 2022. With so
much to offer, it’s fitting that they’ve created a perfect winter warmer featuring Keeper’s Heart
Irish + Bourbon, and we highly recommend sampling it at your earliest convenience.
– The Irish Setter
– Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon
– Rumchata
– Eggnog
– Grenadine
– Caramel cinnamon rim
Named for its owner and his daughter, Guard and Grace first opened in downtown Denver in
2014. Chef Troy Guard wanted to create his own unique take on big, fancy, modern
steakhouses, and succeeded with a sprawling scene of fiery grills, oyster bars, private rooms
and luxurious tables, balanced with a sense of bright, airy playfulness. It offers exceptional
quality without the stuffy atmosphere of more traditional steakhouses. Every aspect of the
restaurant speaks to his immaculate attention to detail, and the bar is no exception, serving up
impeccably mixed cocktails in this sumptuous environment. Fittingly, Elixir Guru Jacob Pike has
created a fun riff on a popular classic for Keeper’s Heart.
GnG Irish Coffee
– Keeper's Heart Irish + American Whiskey
– Freshly brewed coffee
– Espresso infused whipped cream
Seven Grand isn’t offering a seasonal Keeper’s Heart cocktail, it’s just a damn good place to
enjoy great whiskey. It truly is a whiskey bar for the people, located within the historic walls of
the Dairy Block in Denver. With over 700 whiskeys available, Keeper’s Heart is proud to be
featured in such excellent company, and if you stop in for a drink, you’ll be in good company as
well. Join Seven Grand for weekly Whiskey Society tastings in the Jackalope Room and be sure
to enjoy an expertly mixed Old Fashioned with Irish + American or a Manhattan with Irish +
Bourbon. It’s an instant recipe for a good night out.