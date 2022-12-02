At Keeper’s Heart, we’re thrilled that our award-winning whiskeys are now available

throughout Colorado. Our founders set out to create singular whiskeys that blended Irish and

American distilling traditions, as well as the moments best suited to sharing a drink with the

people who matter most. Seeing (and tasting) how this collection of gifted Denver bartenders

have mixed things up with Keeper’s Heart cocktails has been truly inspiring. Since the cocktail

scene’s 2000’s revival, Denver bartenders having been pushing the mixology envelope, and

we’re proud to be able to finally put our whiskeys in their more than capable hands.

Beyond the state’s stunning landscapes, there are amazing things happening in the culinary and

mixology scene in your own backyard. We hope these highlights serve as a helpful guide in

exploring not just exceptional Keeper’s Heart cocktails, but also a handful of the remarkable

bars and restaurants that make Denver such an unforgettable destination.

As a whiskey that blends Irish and American whiskeys, we appreciate a good blend, and few

establishments are built around a more inspiring blend than 3 Kilts Tavern, a proudly Irish, gay

and veteran-owned Capitol Hill neighborhood fixture. Honored by the national LGBTQ

Chamber, 3 Kilts Tavern is a Registered Safe Space where all are very welcome. With Piano Bar

nights, burlesque shows, drag bingo, karaoke and live bands, this punk bar truly offers

something for everyone—including the Reader’s Choice Best Burger in Denver 2022. With so

much to offer, it’s fitting that they’ve created a perfect winter warmer featuring Keeper’s Heart

Irish + Bourbon, and we highly recommend sampling it at your earliest convenience.

– The Irish Setter

– Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon

– Rumchata

– Eggnog

– Grenadine

– Caramel cinnamon rim

Named for its owner and his daughter, Guard and Grace first opened in downtown Denver in

2014. Chef Troy Guard wanted to create his own unique take on big, fancy, modern

steakhouses, and succeeded with a sprawling scene of fiery grills, oyster bars, private rooms

and luxurious tables, balanced with a sense of bright, airy playfulness. It offers exceptional

quality without the stuffy atmosphere of more traditional steakhouses. Every aspect of the

restaurant speaks to his immaculate attention to detail, and the bar is no exception, serving up

impeccably mixed cocktails in this sumptuous environment. Fittingly, Elixir Guru Jacob Pike has

created a fun riff on a popular classic for Keeper’s Heart.

GnG Irish Coffee

– Keeper's Heart Irish + American Whiskey

– Freshly brewed coffee

– Espresso infused whipped cream

Seven Grand isn’t offering a seasonal Keeper’s Heart cocktail, it’s just a damn good place to

enjoy great whiskey. It truly is a whiskey bar for the people, located within the historic walls of

the Dairy Block in Denver. With over 700 whiskeys available, Keeper’s Heart is proud to be

featured in such excellent company, and if you stop in for a drink, you’ll be in good company as

well. Join Seven Grand for weekly Whiskey Society tastings in the Jackalope Room and be sure

to enjoy an expertly mixed Old Fashioned with Irish + American or a Manhattan with Irish +

Bourbon. It’s an instant recipe for a good night out.