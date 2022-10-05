Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 10/5 – 10/9

Denver is getting into that fall spirit with some brisk events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by grabbing that perfect pumpkin to carve at the Little Man Pumpkin Patch and end it by sweating it out at The bRUNch Run. Whatever the weekend has ready for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, October 5

Little Man Pumpkin Patch

When: October 5 – 31

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick out the perfect pumpkin at Little Man Ice Cream’s Pumpkin Patch. You can find all sorts of pumpkin varieties at the patch from Pope Farms Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch, grab a scoop of ice cream and embrace the spooky season.

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: October 5, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver gets fantastical with Adult-Verse. You can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with drinks in hand and at the speed of adults.

PorchDrinking 10th Anniversary Beer Festival

When: October 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: York Street Yards, 3833 Steele St. Ste 1332, Denver

Cost: $60 – $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick off GABF week with a PorchDrinking 10th Anniversary Beer Festival. You can imbibe on sips from over 40 different breweries, cideries and distilleries from across the nation. The event benefits Youth on Record and will help start PorchDrinking’s Mental Health fund.

Doors Open Denver

When: October 5 – 16

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: $25 for members & $30 for nonmembers, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Doors Open Denver is back in the city. The annual event, hosted by the Denver Architecture Foundation celebrates all things architecture by opening the buildings of Denver for a series of tours and workshops.

Denver Beer Week

When: October 5 – 8

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to Denver Beer Week. Local breweries throughout the city are cracking open cold ones, hosting beer releases, special tappings and more for a brew-tastic week.

Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns

When: October 5 – 31

Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton



Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. You can stroll Hudson Gardens all throughout the month of October to view thousands of hand-carved pumpkins and more in honor of Halloween.

13th Floor

When: October 5 – November 5

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 – $39.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House is back for the spooky season with three attractions in one scary experience. You can get terrified by exploring Primal Fear, a beastly adventure with sasquatch, dive deep into a terrifying college frat house with Midnight Mania and unleash your tricks and fears in All Hallows Eve in one horrifying night.

GABF Pre-Party

When: October 5, 10 a.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company hosts a GABF Pre-Party. You can sip on tappings, small batch brews and new releases such as a Toasted Coconut Big Bad Baptist Imperial Stout and a Breakfast Baptist Imperial Stout.

First Bite

When: October 5 – 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices, check here

The Lowdown: First Bite is back in Boulder. The dining week showcases local restaurants and culinary experiences with tastings, special menus and more throughout a ten-day celebration of food.

Westbound & Down Grand Opening

When: October 5, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the grand opening of Westbound & Down Brewing Company. You can grab a craft brew in the Dairy Block Alley, listen to live music, snack on bites from BRUTØ and more.

Thursday, October 6

Great American Beer Festival 2022

When: October 6 – 8

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $95 – $199, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) returns for its 40th year. You can sample over 2000 beers offered from 500 different breweries that gather for the week of brews and competition.

Adulting with the Animals: Oktoberfest

When: October 6, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 for members & $35 for nonmembers, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo celebrates the autumnal season with Adulting with the Animals: Oktoberfest. You can explore the zoo with a Great Divide Brew in hand and take part in fun activities along the way.

Movies at McGregor

When: October 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and chill during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar pours.

Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class

When: October 6, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore your inner mixologist at Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class. The class offers an evening to learn how to create three different cocktails using Mythology Distillery’s pours. You can also snack on appetizers as you mix.

Friday, October 7

Passionfruit Sour Ice Cream Release

When: October 7, 11 a.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver & WeldWerks Brewing Co., 508 8th Ave., Greeley

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream teams up with WeldWerks Brewing Co. to present a limited edition Passionfruit Sour Ice Cream. The ice cream is created with WeldWerks Brewing’s Volcanic Planet Boba beer for a sweet and fruit take in ice cream form. You can grab a scoop of the ice cream at Little Man and the brew at WeldWerks.

Denver Rare Beer Tasting

When: October 7, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $200, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience brews from across the country during a Denver Rare Beer Tasting. You can sample around 58 rare beers all in one stop, meet the brewers who created them and raise funds for Pints for Prostates all in one stop.

PlatteForum UnGALA

When: October 7, 7 p.m.

Where: The Savoy Building, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $10000, get tickets here

The Lowdown: PlatteForum takes a trip 20 years into the past and 20 years into the future for its 20-year anniversary during the UnGALA. The event features a drag performance, cocktails and more.

Spiders Around the World

When: October 7 – 31

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster

Cost: Free with general admission, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Butterfly Pavilion honors Halloween with Spiders Around the World. You can experience some cute and creepy crawlers such as tarantulas, Orb Weavers and more wild learning more about spiders’ importance in different ecosystems.

Dinner Society

When: October 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $175, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts the MCA Dinner Society. The event features a dinner pop-up on the rooftop of the museum. You can dine on a three-course meal prepared by chef Reggie Dotson of Ash’Kara complimented with drink pairings from Rising Sun Distillery.

Denverite Presents Denverites

When: October 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon Gallery, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get local with the Denverite Presents Denverites exhibition. The show features photography captured by visual journalist Kevin Beaty that focuses in on portraits of those who make up Denver’s community.

Saturday, October 8

Autumn-atic Creative Showcase

When: October 8, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Ant Life, 2150 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Made By Us hosts an Autumn-atic Creative Showcase. The showcase offers over 40 vendors to shop from, beats from DJs and a chance to take part in a charity raffle for prizes.

Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

When: October 8, 2 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: In conjunction with the Great American Beer Festival Cervecería Colorado hosts the Great Mexican Beer Fiesta to celebrate the amazing world of Mexican brewing. You can sample collaboration brews, snack on food from La Mesa, El Sabor de Mi Puebla and DBC Eats and more throughout the day.

Murder Mystery Dinner

When: October 8, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $140 – $1050, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your spook on during a Murder Mystery Dinner. The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa teams up with Adams Mystery Playhouse to host the thrilling series. You can solve a murder with an interactive theater experience while dining on a three-course meal.

Colorcon 2022: Reimagine

When: October 8, 4 p.m.

Where: Colorcon, 1056 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free – $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorcon is back for the fourth year in a row. This year’s theme is Reimagine, giving local artists a chance to push boundaries, reimagine old concepts and get more innovative with color and art.

Camp Dyketopia

When: October 8 – 9

Where: Ellson Farms, 10450 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton

Cost: $35 – $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh and get a little queer at Camp Dyketopia. The camp gives you a chance to hear from queer comedians, watch drag shows, jam out to live music and even get a tattoo or two throughout the weekend.

Pumpkin Harvest Festival

When: October 8 – 9

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $18, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park hosts its annual Pumpkin Harvest festival. The 12-acre farm gives you chance to explore what life was like in 19th-century Colorado. You can pick out the perfect pumpkin, build your own scarecrow and more. Enjoy fare from local food trucks and drinks from the beer garden.

Womxn’s March Denver When: October 8, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver Cost: Free and open to the public The Lowdown: Join others to raise your voice for freedom and equality during the Womxn’s March Denver. You can meet at Denver’s Civic Center Park to hear speakers challenge injustice, oppression, sexism and leadership.

Sunday, October 9

Yoga at Number 38

When: October 9, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $15 – $24, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Number 38 partners with Denver Yoga Social for Yoga at Number 38. You can get zen on the patio during an hour-long yoga flow and later refresh with a beverage from Number 38. Make sure to bring a mat and water.

The bRUNch Run

When: October 9, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 8801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 – $75, register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for The bRUNch Run. You can take part in a 5k or 10k race (if you are feeling brave you can even do both) around Stapleton Central Park and finish with a full brunch festival to refuel.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: Australia

When: October 11, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Indigenous Film: An Evening with Alan Syliboy

When: October 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

Telluride Horror Show

When: October 14 – 16

Where: Various locations in Telluride

Cost: $20 – $195, tickets available here

Potlikker Pop-Up: Short Films & Small Bites

When: October 18, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here