This Week in Concerts – Panic! At The Disco, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sam Feldt and More

This week in concerts, Panic! At The Disco joins the UK, platinum-award winning artist Marina at Ball Arena, Carly Rae Jepsen stops by at Mission Ballroom and Dutch DJ Sam Feldt makes an appearance at Temple Denver this Saturday. At Globe Hall, check out their Bad Bunny Night or Battle of the Bands. Looking for Halloween relevance? Then check out Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox for their two-day Michael Jackson Brunch with DJ Boyhollow. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

10/11 – Panic! At The Disco

10/15 – Five Finger Death Punch

10/13 – Morella

10/14 – Hatiras

10/11 – Electronic Tuesdays: Sukh Knight, Leftlow and more

10/13 – Ray Keith, Shoebox and more

10/13 – Yung Lurch, Skyfloor and more

10/14 – Bass Invasion: Sicaria Sound, Hyrdrolifics

10/14 – Enokalypse, Hoodiemane and more

10/15 – Bass Invasion: Mungo’s Hi Fi, The Scientist and more

10/15 – Heart 2 Heart: Sidechick, Perfect Manual and more

10/12 – Wheelwright, Graham Good and more

10/13 – Easy Honey, Ploom and more

10/14 – David Lawrence & The Spoonful

10/15 – Dime Dee

10/11 – Sueco

10/12 – Alex Cameron

10/13 – The Calling

10/10 – Skip Marley

10/11 – Rexx Life Raj, Travis Thompson

10/13 – Space Wizard, Xotix and more

10/14 – Kelsey Waldon, Emily Nenni and more

10/15 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Trusetto

10/15 – Bora Uzer

10/10 – East Meets South: A Collaboration of Bands

10/11 – Dominic Lalli

10/12 – Amendola vs Blades with Skerik

10/12 – Amendola vs Blades with Skerik

10/13 – Neil Bridge, Karen Lee

10/14 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

10/14 – Keith Oxman Quartet

10/15 – Ted Piltzecker

10/15 – The Jack Hadley Band

10/16 – Treeline Trio, Daryl Gott

10/13 – Clutch, Helmet and more

10/15 – Metric

10/10 – Jeffrey Martin, Bart Budwig

10/12 – Teddy and The Rough Riders, Casey James and more

10/13 – Vincent Neil Emerson, Johno Leeroy and more

10/14 – Maude Latour, Charlie Hickey

10/15 – Bad Bunny Night

10/16 – Battle of The Bands: I.O. Underground, Alpenglow and more

10/11 – Open Mic

10/15 – Lauren Ruth Ward, Temme Scott and more

10/11 – Gaelic Storm

10/12 – Alexander 23, Renforshort

10/13 – Om, Zombi

10/14 – Niki, Paravi

10/15 – Matisyahu, Lola Rising and more

10/16 – Muna, Meet Me @ The Altar

10/14 – Sawyer Brown

10/10 – Vlad Girshevich

10/11 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

10/12 – Diana Castro

10/13 – Dave Randon Trio

10/14 – Funkiphino

10/14 – Funkiphino

10/16 – Space Planets

10/12 – Songwriter Showcase: Laurie Michelle, Alex Trainor and more

10/14 – Mayorkun

10/12 – Blood Red Shoes, MZ Neon

10/14 – Mamalarky, Waiting Room and more

10/15 – Church Fire, Zadie James Orchestra and more

10/16 – Taleen Kali, Tuff Bluff and more

10/10 – Kaelan Mikla, Kanga and more

10/11 – Slift, Cloud Catcher

10/12 – Andrés, Gold Necklace and more

10/13 – Pop Punk Nite with A Twist of Emo: Van Full of Nuns, Bury Mia

10/14 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

10/15 – All Vinyl ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli

10/16 – Hangin’ & Slangin: DJ Snarf

10/11 – Starcrawler, The Trujillo Company

10/12 – Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, Younger Than Neil and more

10/13 – Stumpi, Sabritaz and more

10/14 – Sippy, Thrasha and more

10/15 – Scott Clay, Jenny Shawhan and more

10/15 – Benson, Lysoul and more

10/16 – Phabo, Hutty

10/13 – Mac Saturn

10/14 – Honey Blazer, Body and more

10/15 – Guerilla Toss, Forty Feet Tall and more

10/16 – MJ Lenderman, SpencervRadcliffe

10/11 – Little Jesus, Divino Niño

10/12 – The Babe Rainbow

10/13 – Upsahl

10/14 – Through The Roots

10/15 – Sleeping With Sirens

10/16 – Joey Pecoraro

10/11 – Superorganism, Blood Cultures

10/13 – Tourist, Notmeghan

10/14 – Township Rebellion, Chris Cauldron

10/15 – Rome in Silver, Ero808 and more

10/10 – Phoenix, Porches

10/11 – The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender

10/12 – Carly Rae Jepsen, Empress Of

10/14 – FKJ, Ohma

10/15 – FKJ, Ohma

10/12 – The Keith Oxman Trio

10/13 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet

10/14 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

10/15 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

10/16 – Annie Booth

10/12 – Sand & Amber, the Hipocrats

10/13 – DJ Erin Stereo

10/14 – Derek Dames Ohl, The Barlow

10/15 – Blake & Friends

10/16 – DJ Ginger Perry, DJ Electric Lady

10/10 – Wolf Alice, Crows

10/11 – One OK Rock, You Me At Six and more

10/12 – Alex G, Barrie

10/13 – Bad Suns, Last Dinosaurs and more

10/14 – Crooked Colours, Swimm and more

10/15 – Deorro, Ookay and more

10/13 – Shawn Eckels Band

10/15 – Lipgloss Presents: Thriller Brunch

10/16 – Lipgloss Presents: Thriller Brunch

10/10 – Horrorpops, The Delta Bombers and more

10/12 – Shadow of Intent, Enterprise Earth and more

10/10 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior

10/11 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior

10/12 – Young The Giant, Phantogram and more

10/13 – Louis The Child, Neil Frances and more

10/14 – Louis The Child, Kasbo and more

10/15 – Rüfüs Du Sol, WhoMadeWho and more

10/16 – Rüfüs Du Sol, WhoMadeWho and more

10/12 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

10/13 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam

10/14 – Amy Martin, The Hipocrats

10/15 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Polyphoni

10/16 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish

10/13 – Afton

10/15 – Dvnny & Hayden

10/14 – Gel, Public Opinion and more

10/15 – Infest, Cadaver Dog and more

10/15 – The Wizard, Grady Drugg

10/11 – Jacob Banks, Meg Mac

10/12 – Batushka

10/13 – Paul Kalkbrenner

10/14 – The Bronx, The Chats and more

10/15 – Gasolina Party

10/13 – 303 Family Takeover: Hartshorn, Pepperjack and more

10/14 – Artbat

10/15 – Sam Feldt

10/11 – Accept

10/12 – Open Stage

10/14 – Guerilla Radio, Sabotage and more

10/15 – Vixen

10/10 – Electronic Mondays: Earth/One. Sampathy and more

10/11 – Open Jam

10/13 – Cryztal Grid, Who Gaf and more

10/14 – Lemonade Jake, Hysteric and more

10/15 – Heartbeat Sessions: Box of Beats

10/16 – Wake N’ Bake Sessions: Mark 13, Lyric Croft and more