This Week in Concerts – Panic! At The Disco, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sam Feldt and More

This week in concerts, Panic! At The Disco joins the UK, platinum-award winning artist Marina at Ball Arena, Carly Rae Jepsen stops by at Mission Ballroom and Dutch DJ Sam Feldt makes an appearance at Temple Denver this Saturday. At Globe Hall, check out their Bad Bunny Night or Battle of the Bands. Looking for Halloween relevance? Then check out Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox for their two-day Michael Jackson Brunch with DJ Boyhollow. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
10/11 – Panic! At The Disco
10/15 – Five Finger Death Punch
Bar Standard
10/13 – Morella
10/14 – Hatiras
The Black Box
10/11 – Electronic Tuesdays: Sukh Knight, Leftlow and more
10/13 – Ray Keith, Shoebox and more
10/13 – Yung Lurch, Skyfloor and more
10/14 – Bass Invasion: Sicaria Sound, Hyrdrolifics
10/14 – Enokalypse, Hoodiemane and more
10/15 – Bass Invasion: Mungo’s Hi Fi, The Scientist and more
10/15 – Heart 2 Heart: Sidechick, Perfect Manual and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/12 – Wheelwright, Graham Good and more
10/13 – Easy Honey, Ploom and more
10/14 – David Lawrence & The Spoonful
10/15 – Dime Dee
The Bluebird Theater
10/11 – Sueco
10/12 – Alex Cameron
10/13 – The Calling
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/10 – Skip Marley
10/11 – Rexx Life Raj, Travis Thompson
10/13 – Space Wizard, Xotix and more
10/14 – Kelsey Waldon, Emily Nenni and more
10/15 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Trusetto
Club Vinyl
10/15 – Bora Uzer
Dazzle
10/10 – East Meets South: A Collaboration of Bands
10/11 – Dominic Lalli
10/12 – Amendola vs Blades with Skerik
10/13 – Neil Bridge, Karen Lee
10/14 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
10/14 – Keith Oxman Quartet
10/15 – Ted Piltzecker
10/15 – The Jack Hadley Band
10/16 – Treeline Trio, Daryl Gott
The Fillmore
10/13 – Clutch, Helmet and more
10/15 – Metric
Globe Hall
10/10 – Jeffrey Martin, Bart Budwig
10/12 – Teddy and The Rough Riders, Casey James and more
10/13 – Vincent Neil Emerson, Johno Leeroy and more
10/14 – Maude Latour, Charlie Hickey
10/15 – Bad Bunny Night
10/16 – Battle of The Bands: I.O. Underground, Alpenglow and more
Goosetown Tavern
10/11 – Open Mic
10/15 – Lauren Ruth Ward, Temme Scott and more
The Gothic Theatre
10/11 – Gaelic Storm
10/12 – Alexander 23, Renforshort
10/13 – Om, Zombi
10/14 – Niki, Paravi
10/15 – Matisyahu, Lola Rising and more
10/16 – Muna, Meet Me @ The Altar
The Grizzly Rose
10/14 – Sawyer Brown
Herb’s Hideout
10/10 – Vlad Girshevich
10/11 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
10/12 – Diana Castro
10/13 – Dave Randon Trio
10/14 – Funkiphino
10/16 – Space Planets
Herman’s Hideaway
10/12 – Songwriter Showcase: Laurie Michelle, Alex Trainor and more
10/14 – Mayorkun
Hi-Dive
10/12 – Blood Red Shoes, MZ Neon
10/14 – Mamalarky, Waiting Room and more
10/15 – Church Fire, Zadie James Orchestra and more
10/16 – Taleen Kali, Tuff Bluff and more
HQ
10/10 – Kaelan Mikla, Kanga and more
10/11 – Slift, Cloud Catcher
10/12 – Andrés, Gold Necklace and more
10/13 – Pop Punk Nite with A Twist of Emo: Van Full of Nuns, Bury Mia
10/14 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
10/15 – All Vinyl ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli
10/16 – Hangin’ & Slangin: DJ Snarf
Larimer Lounge
10/11 – Starcrawler, The Trujillo Company
10/12 – Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, Younger Than Neil and more
10/13 – Stumpi, Sabritaz and more
10/14 – Sippy, Thrasha and more
10/15 – Scott Clay, Jenny Shawhan and more
10/15 – Benson, Lysoul and more
10/16 – Phabo, Hutty
Lost Lake
10/13 – Mac Saturn
10/14 – Honey Blazer, Body and more
10/15 – Guerilla Toss, Forty Feet Tall and more
10/16 – MJ Lenderman, SpencervRadcliffe
Marquis Theater
10/11 – Little Jesus, Divino Niño
10/12 – The Babe Rainbow
10/13 – Upsahl
10/14 – Through The Roots
10/15 – Sleeping With Sirens
10/16 – Joey Pecoraro
Meow Wolf
10/11 – Superorganism, Blood Cultures
10/13 – Tourist, Notmeghan
10/14 – Township Rebellion, Chris Cauldron
10/15 – Rome in Silver, Ero808 and more
Mission Ballroom
10/10 – Phoenix, Porches
10/11 – The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender
10/12 – Carly Rae Jepsen, Empress Of
10/14 – FKJ, Ohma
10/15 – FKJ, Ohma
Nocturne
10/12 – The Keith Oxman Trio
10/13 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet
10/14 – Andrew Vogt Quartet
10/15 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet
10/16 – Annie Booth
Number Thirty Eight
10/12 – Sand & Amber, the Hipocrats
10/13 – DJ Erin Stereo
10/14 – Derek Dames Ohl, The Barlow
10/15 – Blake & Friends
10/16 – DJ Ginger Perry, DJ Electric Lady
The Ogden Theatre
10/10 – Wolf Alice, Crows
10/11 – One OK Rock, You Me At Six and more
10/12 – Alex G, Barrie
10/13 – Bad Suns, Last Dinosaurs and more
10/14 – Crooked Colours, Swimm and more
10/15 – Deorro, Ookay and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/13 – Shawn Eckels Band
10/15 – Lipgloss Presents: Thriller Brunch
10/16 – Lipgloss Presents: Thriller Brunch
The Oriental Theater
10/10 – Horrorpops, The Delta Bombers and more
10/12 – Shadow of Intent, Enterprise Earth and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/10 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior
10/11 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior
10/12 – Young The Giant, Phantogram and more
10/13 – Louis The Child, Neil Frances and more
10/14 – Louis The Child, Kasbo and more
10/15 – Rüfüs Du Sol, WhoMadeWho and more
10/16 – Rüfüs Du Sol, WhoMadeWho and more
Roxy Broadway
10/12 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
10/13 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam
10/14 – Amy Martin, The Hipocrats
10/15 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Polyphoni
10/16 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish
Roxy Theatre
10/13 – Afton
10/15 – Dvnny & Hayden
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/14 – Gel, Public Opinion and more
10/15 – Infest, Cadaver Dog and more
Skylark Lounge
10/15 – The Wizard, Grady Drugg
Summit
10/11 – Jacob Banks, Meg Mac
10/12 – Batushka
10/13 – Paul Kalkbrenner
10/14 – The Bronx, The Chats and more
10/15 – Gasolina Party
Temple Denver
10/13 – 303 Family Takeover: Hartshorn, Pepperjack and more
10/14 – Artbat
10/15 – Sam Feldt
The Venue
10/11 – Accept
10/12 – Open Stage
10/14 – Guerilla Radio, Sabotage and more
10/15 – Vixen
Your Mom’s House
10/10 – Electronic Mondays: Earth/One. Sampathy and more
10/11 – Open Jam
10/13 – Cryztal Grid, Who Gaf and more
10/14 – Lemonade Jake, Hysteric and more
10/15 – Heartbeat Sessions: Box of Beats
10/16 – Wake N’ Bake Sessions: Mark 13, Lyric Croft and more