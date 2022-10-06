7 Spooky Themed Pop-Up Bars To Celebrate Halloween in Denver

As the leaves turn colors and nights get cooler, Colorado is creeping towards late fall and winter. But the weather isn’t the only thing creeping into Denver. Both new and recurring pop-up bars are set to bring macabre themes and ghoulish spirits back for the month of October.

Check out these seven Halloween pop-up bars that would make Lydia Deetz from “Beetlejuice” and the Creature from The Black Lagoon feel at home.

The Black Lagoon

Location: RiNo Yacht Club, 3701 N Williams St., Denver

The Lowdown: This spooky season introduces a new immersive Halloween pop-up bar in Denver. The RiNo Yacht Club has partnered with “tropigoth” Black Lagoon, offering creepy-themed cocktails from a Screaming Banshee ($13) to the Blood Rave ($13). In the name, this pop-up is largely inspired by the cult classic Creatures From The Black Lagoon — also played on loop via movie projector. Black Lagoon will run through October 31.

Burton’s Halloween Bar

Location: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. #100, Denver

The Lowdown: Calling all Tim Burton fans! Opening October 6, Burton’s Halloween Bar — a Beetlejuice-themed speakeasy — is hitting Denver. The immersive experience will feature vintage-style décor and themed cocktails. Tickets for the 90-minute experience ($12 per person) include a welcome drink, games, music and entertainment. This event is 21+ but there are also family-friendly sessions. Burton’s Halloween Bar will run through October 31.

Adrift’s Red Rum Wednesdays

Location: 218 S. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: This tiki bar typically sells Polynesian and Caribbean-inspired cocktails and fare, but for the month of October, it will feature Red Rum Wednesdays. Adrift will offer a creepy cocktail special — a corpse reviver, zombie, painkiller or voodoo and screen various horror movies. Reservations for these events are available on OpenTable.

The Haunted Mansion on Colfax

Location: 1509 N. Marion St., Denver

The Lowdown: This brand new immersive undertaking at The Haunted Mansion on Colfax will include interactive displays, guest performers, photo-ops with a haunted 1800’s mansion atmosphere, specialty cocktails and classic horror films on display. The pop-up will run through October 31.

Slasher’s Denver

Location: 5126 E. Colfax Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Denver’s well-seasoned horror-themed bar, Slasher’s, is open year-round but even more appropriate for serial killer-themed cocktails during the month of October. This bar also plays various classic horror movies from “Halloween” to “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Check out their Instagram here for the most up-to-date movie schedule.

Spirits Halloween

Location: 2400 W 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Spirits Halloween is back for its second year, this time located at Tony P’s in the LoHi neighborhood. Spirits, not associated with the Halloween store, sells creepy-themed cocktails and plays the classic “Hocus Pocus” film on repeat. As you can imagine, Tony P’s team will also serve pizza to accompany the many spooky-themed cocktails.

Shriekeasy at 13th Floor

Location: Inside the Thirteenth-Floor complex, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Back for another year, Denver’s famous 13th Floor opens the Shriekeasy for boozy-themed cocktails near the haunt. While thrill seekers are screaming and making their way through the compound, the speakeasy offers a more intimate sit-down space to help calm your nerves. Check out the website for more details and pricing.