Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs.

After an unusually-hot September, this year’s fall colors are changing a little later in the season. And along with a playlist to listen to on your drive through the mountains, you’ll need a soundtrack for carving pumpkins, planning a Halloween costume or anything else you’ll be doing to celebrate the change of the season. To ensure your playlists have a little Colorado flavor, consider adding some recent releases from long-time Denver favorites or learning a new up-and-coming local act with this month’s roundup of new local music.

Be sure to check out their playlist below

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

Munly & The Lupercalians

Listen if you like Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

A mysterious artist with a haunting sound, not much is known about Munly & The Lupercalians. The concept project is led by Munly and tells the folkloric tales of the citizens of “Lupercalia,” with assistance from its townspeople. And despite remaining relatively unknown in the local scene, Munly & The Lupercalians has already grown an international fanbase.

hellocentral

Listen if you like American Hi-Fi

Formed in 2018, hellocentral has developed its status as a staple in the local pop-punk scene — the quartet’s sound is a fresh take on classic inspirations. The result is fast-paced, fun tracks that consist of an amalgamation of sounds from a variety of iconic genre greats from the early 2000s, like Good Charlotte, Simple Plan and New Found Glory.

Evan James

Listen if you like Noah Kahan

Cincinnati-born Evan James is a recent but welcome new addition to the local scene — a singer-songwriter with an easy-going vibe that feels right at home here in the Mile High. James’ laid-back guitar strumming and soothing vocals make his music a perfect addition to relaxing playlists, or the soundtrack to a drive through the mountains to look at the fall colors.

Orca the Band

Listen if you like Blues Traveler

Bouncy beats and catchy verses make Orca the Band irresistibly listenable. And while the band appears to have formed just earlier this year, they’ve already released two full-length albums filled with tracks showcasing their own funky, blues-rock infusion.

Blythe

Listen if you like Sleigh Bells

Local up-and-comer Blythe may be young – but at just 19 years old, he already has an impressive discography and even more awe-inspiring ambitions for his musical career. And while it may still be too soon to tell if those ambitions will be achieved, fun tracks like a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You Been Gone,” make Blythe worth watching.

Five New Local Songs

The Velveteers – “See Mee”

Listen if you like Bad Waitress

Amidst their recent stint touring with Greta Van Fleet, and ahead of a slew of shows that will see The Velveteers open for The Black Keys, the band has found time to release a new single — and it’s a show stopper. Demi Demitro’s soft and haunting vocals take center stage on the track, backed by grunged-out guitar and a slow melody.

Willbeaux – “They Hatin'”

Listen if you like Quad City DJ’s

A dark, house remix of Chris Brown’s 2000s hit “Kiss Kiss,” Willbeaux’s latest track builds and builds, only to slow things back down and rebuild back again — and you’ll dance along with the beat for its’ full three-and-a-half minutes.

Cous – “Looking For Love”

Listen if you like Gabrielle Aplin

Cous’ latest track finds the local singer-songwriter lovelorn, though not hopelessly, searching for love, though admittedly “in all the wrong places.” All the while, her soft soprano soars over easy acoustics and harmonious melodies detailing her innermost thoughts.

YaSi – “Out of Luck”

Listen if you like Kat Dahlia

Partnering up with Los Angeles-based artist chophead, YaSi takes center stage on “Out of Luck” – a recent single release that sees the artist lead the song forward with captivating vocals and narrative lyrics that draw you in.

The Smokestack Relics – “Anatomy of a Wolf”

Listen if you like The Bridge City Sinners

Their first release in two years, “Anatomy of a Wolf” is The Smokestack Relics at their finest — dominated by banjo and washboard instrumentals, pierced by gruff vocals that match the rhythmic drumming to entrance listeners until the duo has finished telling their tale.

Five New Local Music Videos

Dafna – “NOT A BREAKUP”

Listen if you like She & Him

Playing out on a school notebook, Dafna‘s latest music video is charming — showcasing the lyrics of the song in big block letters, complimented by simple animations in the margins of the pages.

John Baldwin – “Take Your Time”

Listen if you like Phish

Released with support from The Salt Lick, John Baldwin‘s latest music video brings fans inside the creation of the song, showcasing Baldwin’s ability as a multi-instrumentalist by swapping cameras to showcase him playing various instruments as each takes lead in the song.

Hailes Ghost – “2LIE2”

Listen if you like Ghostemane

Looking a bit more weathered than normal, Hailes Ghost’s masked face appears at the center of the video for “2LIE2” — filling the screen as the scene behind reflects a similar image or changes to showcase other members of the band. Typical of the band’s style, the video takes place in a nondescript location, flashing through changing images and color schemes in coordination with the music.

David Lawrence & The Spoonful – “Honeymoon’s Over”

Listen if you like Lake Street Dive

“Honeymoon’s Over” puts listeners in the front row for a live performance, courtesy of David Lawrence & the Spoonful. Featuring support from Bonnie Culpepper, the song sees the band at its finest, enjoying their time behind the microphones while they harmonize.

GRiZ – “Sundown”

Listen if you like Big Gigantic

Though not technically a music video, GRiZ‘s latest release is a visualizer that accompanies his track “Sundown” — if you just want to kick back and listen to some music and vibe, then this is exactly what you’re looking for. And if the five-minute visualizer isn’t enough, Griz is already one step ahead of you with a 30-minute version that features a guided-meditation-style intro to help you properly prepare for your listening session.