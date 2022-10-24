Denver Broncos Bradley Chubb Gives Back to Denver Youth

On November 14th, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is hosting the Chubb Foundation Inaugural Gala in downtown Denver to raise funds to benefit the Colorado community. The evening will kick-off with a celebrity red carpet featuring Broncos teammates and other surprise guests followed by a cocktail reception, culinary treats, silent auction, dancing and special presentation on the Chubb Foundation.

Giving back to the community and providing opportunities for local youth are values Bradley has been passionate about throughout his life and career. He and his brother, Brandon, an NFL veteran and standout player from Wake Forest University, founded the Chubb Foundation with a common goal to use their platform to lead and advocate for others off-the-field. The Chubb Foundation’s mission is focused on “activating human potential” by giving young people opportunities and experiences that provide exposure, build confidence, and spark possibilities for their future. These events include football camps with NFL players, entrepreneurship programs, chess clubs, essay contests, and tutoring services. Bradley also headlines an annual tour community service event, known as the “Chubb Club Tour”, where he visits and interacts with youth in 20 different Boys and Girls clubs in the Denver Area.



On various occasions, Bradley has spent time getting to know students and staff from Denver Public Schools Foundation and Clayton Early Learning. Bradley is proud to support this work and proceeds from the Chubb Foundation Inaugural Gala will support both of these organizations. To purchase tickets or donate to the event, please click here.