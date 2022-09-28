Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 9/28– 10/2

Fall is in full in swing in Denver with a colorful lineup of events this weekend. Start it off by adding some spice to palate and end it by getting spooked at 13th Floor. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, September 28

Hispanic Restaurant Week

When: September 28 – October 3

Where: Mister Oso RiNo, 3163 Larimer St., Denver, Mister Oso Wash Park, 103 S. Ogden St., Denver & Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: The Culinary Creative Group celebrates Hispanic Restaurant Week. Mister Oso RiNo, Mister Oso Wash Park and Señor Bear will all host specialty menus to spotlight the Latin American staff members in each of the restaurants with stories accompanying each dish.

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: September 28, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver gets fantastical with Adult-Verse. You can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with drinks in hand and at the speed of adults.

Doors Open Denver

When: September 28 – October 16

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: $25 for members & $30 for nonmembers, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Doors Open Denver returns to the city. The annual event, hosted by the Denver Architecture Foundation celebrates all things architecture by opening the buildings of Denver for a series of tours and workshops.

60 Minutes in Space

When: September 28, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver and Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a journey through the universe during 60 Minutes in Space. The virtual exploration will feature the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from museum scientists about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Thursday, September 29

Vinochromatic: Weekend Two

When: September 29 – October 1

Where: The Banshee House, 2715 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Two Parts teams up with The Banshee House to present the Vinochromatic Wine Festival: Weekend Two. The event features a modern take on a wine-tasting evening, created to entice wine drinkers of all levels. You can imbibe on unlimited samples from dozens of wineries and nibble on bites from local food pop-ups.

BANDALOOP

When: September 29, 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Newman Center for Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Newman Center for Performing Arts presents BANDALOOP. The event features a free outdoor performance on the walls of the University of Denver buildings from the members of BANDALOOP. You can watch the performance, snack on bites from food trucks and more throughout the evening.

Movies at McGregor

When: September 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and chill during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar pours.

Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class

When: September 29, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Release your inner mixologist at Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class. The class offers an evening to learn how to create three different cocktails using Mythology Distillery’s pours. You can also snack on appetizers as you mix.

Artist on the Rise

When: September 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block continues its Artist on the Rise series. You can rock out to a live performance from the local musician Grant Livingston in the alley while sipping on a cocktail from Dairy Block’s many establishments.

Mile High Startups and Music

When: September 29, 4 – 7

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight presents Mile High Startups & Music. The series gives you a chance to network while listening to local musicians perform live. This week you can jam out to beats from Wes Watkins and Shady Oats while meeting other local startups and entrepreneurs.

Friday, September 30

First Bite

When: September 30 – October 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices, check here

The Lowdown: First Bite is back in Boulder. The dining week showcases local restaurants and culinary experiences with tastings, special menus and more throughout a ten-day celebration of food.

Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode

When: September 30 – October 30

Where: Earth Illuminated, 500 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: $25 – $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Earth Illuminated returns to Denver with a whole new experience, Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode. The immersive installation pulls you through the wild beauties of nature with the lens of night’s darkness using light displays, projections and special effects.

Denver Beer Week

When: September 30 – October 8

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to Denver Beer Week. Local breweries throughout the city are cracking open cold ones, hosting beer releases, special tappings and more for a brew-tastic week.

Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns

When: September 30 – October 31

Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton



Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. You can stroll Hudson Gardens all throughout the month of October to view thousands of hand-carved pumpkins and more in honor of Halloween.

Saturday, October 1

MCA Penny Admission

When: October 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver Cost: $.01 at entry or register here The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver returns with its Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for a penny, that is right — only one cent — all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse. Pro Roe Bake Sale

When: October 1

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for Planned Parenthood during a Pro Roe Bake Sale. You can find delights from local talents such as Jake Alexander of Native Foods, Linda Hampsten Fox of The Bindery, Caroline Glover of Annette and more.

Pattern Shop Social

When: October 1, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Pattern Shop Studio, 3349 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pattern Shop Studio hosts a Pattern Shop Social. You can peruse art from artist Sharon Brown, nibble on tacos and meet new friends during the social event.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop Block Party

When: October 1, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: 3840 N. York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lighthouse Writers Workshop gets its party on with a block party. You can meet the local nonprofit, snack on bites from a food trucks, take part in a raffle and more.

8th Anniversary ’80s Themed Bash

When: October 1, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate eight years of business with Fiction Beer Company’s 8th Anniversary ’80s Themed Bash. You can imbibe on brews from the past, current pours and some new releases while jamming on out to ’80s vibes.

Denver Oddities and Curiosities Expo

When: October 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the spooky season at Denver Oddities and Curiosities Expo. You can shop from a myriad of vendors that offer creepy items for you to explore. You can also see live entertainment featuring sideshows, wild acts and more while you shop.

Sunday, October 2

Yoga & Wine

When: October 2, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $27, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out and pose with The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Denver Yoga Social during Yoga & Wine. You pose into your best downward dog during the yoga class and later go home with a cute little plant. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey to refresh. The proceeds from the event will go towards a nonprofit.

13th Floor

When: October 2 – November 5

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 – $39.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House is back for the spooky season with three attractions in one scary experience. You can get terrified by exploring Primal Fear, a beastly adventure with sasquatch, dive deep into a terrifying college frat house with Midnight Mania and unleash your tricks and fears in All Hallows Eve in one horrifying night.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Dinner Society

When: October 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $175, tickets available here

Denverite Presents Denverites

When: October 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon Gallery, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Active Minds: Australia

When: October 11, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Indigenous Film: An Evening with Alan Syliboy

When: October 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

Potlikker Pop-Up: Short Films & Small Bites

When: October 18, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here