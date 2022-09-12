For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

This Week in Concerts – Keith Urban, Odesza, Layton Giordani and More

Music
Home
8 min read

This week in concerts, Keith Urban plays at the Ball Arena, Odesza occupies two nights at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and DJ Layton Giordani stops by at Temple Denver. Haven’t had the chance to check out Meow Wolf since its opening? Check it out this weekend for their one-year celebratory block party featuring Kayla Marque, Jospeph Lamar and a handful of other local artists throughout the day. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

Keith Urba, touring artist, denver concerts

Keith Urban. Photo by 303 Magazine.

9/16 – Keith Urban

9/17 – Iron Maiden

Bar Standard

9/15 – Kyrptogram

The Black Box

9/13 – Electronic Tuesdays: Commix, Solid and more

9/15 – Matty Ghost, Club Sandwich and more

9/15 – Barooka, Odd Zoo and more

9/16 – Kursa, Pheel. and more

9/16 – Live Electric Dance Party: Acidbat, Paul City and more

9/17 – Jon1st, Sinistarr and more

9/17 – Contrast, Prānā and more

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

9/16 – Ghost Revue, Goodnight Freeman and more

9/17 – The Obsessed

The Bluebird Theater

9/13 – Sun Room

9/14 – Boris & Nothing

9/15 – The War and Treaty

9/16 – Manila King

9/17 – Mahalia

9/18 – Kamaiyah

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/15 – Phutureprimitive, Bluetech and more

9/16 – Recycled Funk, Collidoscope and more

9/16 – TVBOO, Ahee and more

9/17 – Sorry For Party Rocking: Pop& EDM

Club Vinyl

9/17 – Schade

9/17 – Bass Ops: Ruvlo

Dazzle

9/13 – Spinphony

9/14 – Mala Rumba

9/15 – Rajdulari

9/16 – Emmet Cohen Trio

9/16 – Emmet Cohen Trio

9/17 – Emmet Cohen Trio

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Odesza, live show, touring artist

Odesza. Photo by 303 Magazine.

9/16 – Odesza, Sylvan Esso and more

9/17 – Odesza, Sylvan Esso and more

9/18 – Lany & Surfaces, Annika Bennet

Globe Hall

9/13 – Local H

9/15 – Church of Cash, Kyle Moon & The Misled

9/17 – SYML, Portair

Goosetown Tavern

9/13 – Turn Up Tuesday

9/16 – Bayside High: 90s Party

9/17 – Lavendar Jones, Domo Juju and more

The Gothic Theatre

9/13 – Vermin Womb, Mortuous and more

9/15 – Health & Perturbator, Street Sects

9/17 – Russian Circles, Rezn

9/18 – Bicep

The Grizzly Rose

9/16 – David Nail

Herb’s Hideout

9/12 – Vlad Girshevich

9/13 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

9/14 – Diana Castro

9/15 – Dave Randon Trio

9/16 – Skool Daze

9/17 – Mile Hi Groove Band

9/18 – New Family Dog

Hi-Dive

9/13 – Mars Red Sky, Greenbeard and more

9/14 – The Band Ice Cream, Tarantula Bill and more

9/15 – Pinks Turns Blue, Radio Scarlet and more

9/16 – George Cessna, Rose Variety and more

9/17 – Duel, Shepherd and more

HQ

9/13 – Kyle Smith, Desert Fish and more

9/13 – Dark Tuesdays

9/15 – Sun Dried Vibes, The Irie and more

9/16 – Stöner, Mario Lalli and more

9/16 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

9/17 – The Yawpers, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

9/18 – The Yawpers, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

Larimer Lounge

9/14 – The Lagoons, Jelly Ellington and more

9/16 – Housewife, Details and more

9/17 – Gettoblaster, Volsto and more

9/18 – Larson Band, Spendid Blend

Levitt Pavilion Denver

9/15 – Supermagick Tribute to Amy Winehouse, Kellindo

9/16 – La Santa Cecilia, EL Javi

9/18 – Chali 2na, Cut Chemist

Lost Lake

9/15 – Summer Dean, Casey James Prestwood

9/16 – Grace Ives, Super Bummer

9/17 – Porridge Radio, Blondshell and more

9/18 – The Stephen lear Band, Sweet Wyne and more

Marquis Theater

9/14 – Fallujah, Psycroptic

Meow Wolf

9/15 – Alice of Glass

9/17 – Convergiversary Day Party

9/17 – Convergiversary Night Party: Jungle DJ Set

Mission Ballroom

9/14 – The Head and The Heart

9/15 – Girl in Red

9/16 – Rezident, Paige and more

Nocturne

9/14 – Tom Amend Organ Quintet

9/15 – The Briana Harris Quintet

9/16 – John Gunther Quartet

9/17 – The Peter Sommer Quintet

9/18 – Dave Devine

Number Thirty Eight

9/14 – DJ Jacoby

9/16 – Earl Nelson & The Company, Sasha Stone Band

9/17 – DJ Ginger Perry, DJ Highline

The Ogden Theatre

9/13 – Stereolab, Fievel is Glauque

9/15 – Kikagaku Moyo

9/16 – Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat and more

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/17 – Brunch As You Are: The Grung & ’90s Alternative Brunch

9/18 – Brunch As You Are: The Grung & ’90s Alternative Brunch

The Oriental Theater

9/14 – Miss May I, Currents and more

9/15 – Taylor Swift Dance Party

9/17 – Sick of It All, Agnostic Front and more

9/18 – Bob Mould

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/12 – The National, Lucy Dacus

9/14 – Wilco, Margo Price

9/15 – The Head and The Heart

9/16 – Greensky Bluegrass, Jennifer Hartswick All Stars

9/17 – Greensky Bluegrass, Kitchen Dwellers

Roxy Broadway

9/14 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

9/15 – DJ Open Decks

9/16 – Nate Hancock & The Declaration

9/16 – Lucas Wolf

9/17 – Nolen & Friends

9/17 – Bubbes & Beats: DJ TLoop

9/17  – Brendan James, Dave Tamkin

9/18 – Bubbles & Beats: DJ Erin Stereo

Roxy Theatre

9/16 – A-F-R-O

9/17 – Gravedancer

Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/13 – Bad Nasty, Unwanted Noise and more

9/14 – Pound, Endless Nameless and more

9/15 – Pound, Endless Nameless and more

Skylark Lounge

9/13 – Better Than Dead, The Bluechips and more

Summit

Less Than Jake, touring band, live music

Less Thank Jake. Photo courtesy of Jim Troccio on Facebook.

9/15 – Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake

9/16 – Wild Rivers

Temple Night Club

9/15 – Speaker Honey

9/16 – Layton Giordani

9/17 – Foreign Family

9/18 – Hannes Bieger

The Venue

9/14 – Open Stage

9/15 – GT Garza, Dyrty-D-Gun

9/16 – Still The Same, Crystal Visions

9/17 – Strangelove, Electric Duke

Your Mom’s House

9/12 – Momma’s Electric Mondays: Dagmar, MACK and more

9/14 – Don’t Stop The Party: Skoll, Wonkey Kong and more

9/15 – R&B Jam Fest Vol. 2: Lady Los, Rebecca Hartt and more

9/16 – Slum Village

9/17 – El Perro, The Freeks and more

9/18 – Rave Bunny Launch Party: 2Slikk, Ready or Not and more