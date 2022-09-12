This Week in Concerts – Keith Urban, Odesza, Layton Giordani and More

This week in concerts, Keith Urban plays at the Ball Arena, Odesza occupies two nights at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and DJ Layton Giordani stops by at Temple Denver. Haven’t had the chance to check out Meow Wolf since its opening? Check it out this weekend for their one-year celebratory block party featuring Kayla Marque, Jospeph Lamar and a handful of other local artists throughout the day. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

9/16 – Keith Urban

9/17 – Iron Maiden

9/15 – Kyrptogram

9/13 – Electronic Tuesdays: Commix, Solid and more

9/15 – Matty Ghost, Club Sandwich and more

9/15 – Barooka, Odd Zoo and more

9/16 – Kursa, Pheel. and more

9/16 – Live Electric Dance Party: Acidbat, Paul City and more

9/17 – Jon1st, Sinistarr and more

9/17 – Contrast, Prānā and more

9/16 – Ghost Revue, Goodnight Freeman and more

9/17 – The Obsessed

9/13 – Sun Room

9/14 – Boris & Nothing

9/15 – The War and Treaty

9/16 – Manila King

9/17 – Mahalia

9/18 – Kamaiyah

9/15 – Phutureprimitive, Bluetech and more

9/16 – Recycled Funk, Collidoscope and more

9/16 – TVBOO, Ahee and more

9/17 – Sorry For Party Rocking: Pop& EDM

9/17 – Schade

9/17 – Bass Ops: Ruvlo

9/13 – Spinphony

9/14 – Mala Rumba

9/15 – Rajdulari

9/16 – Emmet Cohen Trio

9/16 – Emmet Cohen Trio

9/17 – Emmet Cohen Trio

9/16 – Odesza, Sylvan Esso and more

9/17 – Odesza, Sylvan Esso and more

9/18 – Lany & Surfaces, Annika Bennet

9/13 – Local H

9/15 – Church of Cash, Kyle Moon & The Misled

9/17 – SYML, Portair

9/13 – Turn Up Tuesday

9/16 – Bayside High: 90s Party

9/17 – Lavendar Jones, Domo Juju and more

9/13 – Vermin Womb, Mortuous and more

9/15 – Health & Perturbator, Street Sects

9/17 – Russian Circles, Rezn

9/18 – Bicep

9/16 – David Nail

9/12 – Vlad Girshevich

9/13 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

9/14 – Diana Castro

9/15 – Dave Randon Trio

9/16 – Skool Daze

9/17 – Mile Hi Groove Band

9/18 – New Family Dog

9/13 – Mars Red Sky, Greenbeard and more

9/14 – The Band Ice Cream, Tarantula Bill and more

9/15 – Pinks Turns Blue, Radio Scarlet and more

9/16 – George Cessna, Rose Variety and more

9/17 – Duel, Shepherd and more

9/13 – Kyle Smith, Desert Fish and more

9/13 – Dark Tuesdays

9/15 – Sun Dried Vibes, The Irie and more

9/16 – Stöner, Mario Lalli and more

9/16 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

9/17 – The Yawpers, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

9/18 – The Yawpers, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

9/14 – The Lagoons, Jelly Ellington and more

9/16 – Housewife, Details and more

9/17 – Gettoblaster, Volsto and more

9/18 – Larson Band, Spendid Blend

9/15 – Supermagick Tribute to Amy Winehouse, Kellindo

9/16 – La Santa Cecilia, EL Javi

9/18 – Chali 2na, Cut Chemist

9/15 – Summer Dean, Casey James Prestwood

9/16 – Grace Ives, Super Bummer

9/17 – Porridge Radio, Blondshell and more

9/18 – The Stephen lear Band, Sweet Wyne and more

9/14 – Fallujah, Psycroptic

9/15 – Alice of Glass

9/17 – Convergiversary Day Party

9/17 – Convergiversary Night Party: Jungle DJ Set

9/14 – The Head and The Heart

9/15 – Girl in Red

9/16 – Rezident, Paige and more

9/14 – Tom Amend Organ Quintet

9/15 – The Briana Harris Quintet

9/16 – John Gunther Quartet

9/17 – The Peter Sommer Quintet

9/18 – Dave Devine

9/14 – DJ Jacoby

9/16 – Earl Nelson & The Company, Sasha Stone Band

9/17 – DJ Ginger Perry, DJ Highline

9/13 – Stereolab, Fievel is Glauque

9/15 – Kikagaku Moyo

9/16 – Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat and more

9/17 – Brunch As You Are: The Grung & ’90s Alternative Brunch

9/18 – Brunch As You Are: The Grung & ’90s Alternative Brunch

9/14 – Miss May I, Currents and more

9/15 – Taylor Swift Dance Party

9/17 – Sick of It All, Agnostic Front and more

9/18 – Bob Mould

9/12 – The National, Lucy Dacus

9/14 – Wilco, Margo Price

9/15 – The Head and The Heart

9/16 – Greensky Bluegrass, Jennifer Hartswick All Stars

9/17 – Greensky Bluegrass, Kitchen Dwellers

9/14 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

9/15 – DJ Open Decks

9/16 – Nate Hancock & The Declaration

9/16 – Lucas Wolf

9/17 – Nolen & Friends

9/17 – Bubbes & Beats: DJ TLoop

9/17 – Brendan James, Dave Tamkin

9/18 – Bubbles & Beats: DJ Erin Stereo

9/16 – A-F-R-O

9/17 – Gravedancer

9/13 – Bad Nasty, Unwanted Noise and more

9/14 – Pound, Endless Nameless and more

9/15 – Pound, Endless Nameless and more

9/13 – Better Than Dead, The Bluechips and more

9/15 – Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake

9/16 – Wild Rivers

9/15 – Speaker Honey

9/16 – Layton Giordani

9/17 – Foreign Family

9/18 – Hannes Bieger

9/14 – Open Stage

9/15 – GT Garza, Dyrty-D-Gun

9/16 – Still The Same, Crystal Visions

9/17 – Strangelove, Electric Duke

9/12 – Momma’s Electric Mondays: Dagmar, MACK and more

9/14 – Don’t Stop The Party: Skoll, Wonkey Kong and more

9/15 – R&B Jam Fest Vol. 2: Lady Los, Rebecca Hartt and more

9/16 – Slum Village

9/17 – El Perro, The Freeks and more

9/18 – Rave Bunny Launch Party: 2Slikk, Ready or Not and more