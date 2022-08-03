Celebrate 1 Year Of Meow Wolf with a Giant Intergalactic Block Party

Remember the opening of Meow Wolf Denver’s Convergence Station? Denver went into a frenzy ​​— 35,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours of being on sale. Fast forward to today, the installation is about to reach the milestone of its first birthday. And Colorado is invited to not one but two parties to celebrate the anniversary on September 17. You can choose to either cheers under the sun at a day party or dance under the lights to the thumping beats of DJs at the night party — though if you can’t decide which sounds more fun, attending both is always an option.

The dubbed “Convergiversary” day party kicks off the festivities at 10 am on the Saturday celebration. The event is an all-ages party, featuring a specially-priced ticket ($15 timed admission) to Convergence Station, which includes access to an artist village and other spectacular surprises spilling out into the parking lot. And it’s all for a good cause: Meow Wolf is promising to donate a portion of the proceeds to support a still-to-be-named local nonprofit organization. Following the day party, locals can dance the night away inside the Convergence during Convergiversary’s Night Party. Starting at 10 pm, DJs will take over the four worlds of Meow Wolf on several stages for anyone 21+ to enjoy — and in typical Meow Wolf fashion, those festivities will continue until 2 a.m.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our one earth year anniversary,” said Convergence Station’s General Manager, Alex Bennett in a press release. “It honestly feels like it has been 4.13376z years since we opened, but the converged worlds have a tendency to distort time and space. We invite all of earth (and Denver) to come celebrate with us on September 17, 2022!”

Since the doors opened to Convergence Station a year ago, it has become a must-visit attraction in the Mile High, welcoming over a million visitors (the million mark was reached in mid-June). And it’s also proven its dedication to becoming part of the Denver community by investing $615K+ to over 150 diverse Denver arts organizations and hosting numerous performances of both national and local acts in its concert venue.

More information about Day Party and Night Party, including performers, activations and other, will be announced soon. You can see the latest information on the Day and Night Party and purchase tickets via Meow Wolf’s website.

All photography by Kori Hazel