Clementine’s Salon and Skincare Revolutionizes Beauty With An App and a New Location

Founded by Dani Everson, Clementine’s Salon and Skincare strives to create a personalized experience for clients. To take her business to the next level, Everson created SkinForYou, an app where her estheticians can engage with their clients to create a personalized skincare regimen made just for them and their skin types.

The app has revolutionized skincare and built trusting relationships between estheticians and clients. Through her success, Everson recently opened a new salon in Arvada, Colorado that offers a skincare studio, hair salon and a bar skincare lounge for clients to enjoy.

Everson’s Road to Creating an Empire

Everson started her career renting booths as a hairstylist and realized she wanted to create something that was all her own. Her booth rental was next to, the now closed, Rosa Linda’s Mexican Cafe in the Highlands.

Everson approached Rosa Linda, the owner of the cafe, to inquire about leasing the extra space. The result was a salon that was “larger than the 1-2 stylists I had envisioned, so we hired delicately and intentionally so I could break into the ownership role,” Everson said.

There are currently three Clementine Salon and Skincare Studio locations in Colorado, with two spaces in LoHi and one in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace. Everson’s idea of a hair and skincare studio was originally strictly a hair salon. However, the idea to combine a skincare studio and hair salon came about when she was signing the lease at the Stanley Marketplace. When the space across from hers backed out, Everson decided to expand her own space. While at first, it was difficult, Everson quickly learned how to adapt.

“I thought that skincare would be easy, but I was wrong. It was a different beast altogether, but we have amazing estheticians to help us along the way,” Everson said.

Creating the Personalized SkinForYou App

Everson created SkinForYou in order to “bridge the gap between estheticians and clients,” she said. It is a personalized skincare app that connects clients to estheticians for advice and recommendations, and to track one’s skincare routine. Users can share results with their esthetician and receive support and guidance to ask any questions they may have.

“SkinForYou is the first loyalty and relationship tool used for spas, to gain their client’s trust and teach clients how to care for their skin,” Everson said.

During the pandemic, Everson used her platform to provide a variety of services for users. As a result, SkinForYou now includes online quizzes and an online storefront for users to learn about and purchase products.

Clementine’s Salon and Skincare’s Newest Location

Everson’s new location in Arvada has a 3,000-square-foot hair salon on the top floor, offering appointments such as haircuts, color and extensions. This space is not a typical hair salon, as Everson aims to provide an experience from start to finish for her customers.

“We also have QR codes at every hair station upstairs so guests can get their highlights while sipping on a margarita,” Everson said. Clementine’s is also aiming to expand their texture services. The space itself, including the layout and decor, embraces the building that was built in 1874.

Clementine’s Salon and Skincare features an alley entrance bar where the team serves cocktails and a skincare lounge where customers can relax while waiting for their appointments. Clients can enjoy a shopping experience as well, with a selection of candles, tote bags, jewelry and home goods.

The lower level basement is home to two esthetician rooms that offer, facials, waxing, microblading, HydraFacials, oxygen facials and sugaring. There is a small skincare area where customers can take a photo of their skin including exclusive technology that will inform clients all about their pore size, texture, wrinkles and an age prediction based on their skin.

Using the technology system as a foundation for every appointment, “from there, our team will select products from our 9 different product lines to give you a custom skincare routine. Guests can download SkinForYou to remind them what to use and when,” Everson added.

The Future of Clementine’s Salon and Skincare

Everson has created an empire by designing her space to have multiple purposes. She began her business endeavors by renting booths as a hairstylist and is now the owner of three locations in Denver that combine hair salons and skincare services.

“We are extremely happy to be where we’re at and to see it all unfold,” Everson said.

Everson’s empire of creating a skincare studio, hair salon, and bar is transforming the beauty community. Clementine’s locations are all-in-one spaces where clients can relax, shop, get services done and grab a drink while doing so. Additionally, SkinForYou has revolutionized the way estheticians and clients interact, changing the beauty industry for the better.

All photography courtesy of Dani Everson.