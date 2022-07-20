Things To Do in and Around Denver This Weekend: 7/20 – 7/24

Denver has some colorful events lined up for the weekend. Start it off by chilling with the Passport to Happiness and end it by shopping local at People + Produce. Whatever your weekend had planned, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, July 20

Passport to Happiness

When: July 20 – September 5

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream launches its Passport to Happiness this Sunday. You can pick up a passport at any Little Man Ice Cream or sister location and start collecting your stamps for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Head Room Sessions

When: July 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Lost Lake Denver, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to a live recording of some up and coming local artists during Head Room Sessions. You can jam out to performances from SPELLS. Churchfire and Meek at Lost Lake Lounge.

Mixed Taste

When: July 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: MCA Denver presents Mixed Taste: Roswell and Georgian Polyphonic Singing. The series explores two different topics that somehow find common ground. This Wednesday you can hear from Laura Krantz, Gio Barabadze and poet Brenton Zola.

The Unreal Garden

When: July 20, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Verse Immersive, 500 16th Street Mall #261, Denver

Cost: $13.99 – $29.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Verse Immersive partners with Enklu to present The Unreal Garden. You can explore an immersive augmented reality exploration of your inner child with animal characters, different landscapes and an interactive story.

Modern Romance Panel

When: July 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Westminster, 8885 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts a Modern Romance Panel. You can hear from six different authors about current romance novels, their experience writing them and more.

Sci-Fi Film Series: King Kong

When: July 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $13.25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science continues its Sci-Fi Film Series. You can view the film King Kong and hear from museum scientists and Vincent Piturro, an English and Film professor at MSU Denver about the dichotomy between science and film and how they meet in the middle.

BCM Brew and View

When: July 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Patagonia Denver, 2600 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Patagonia Denver partners with Big City Mountaineers (BCM) for a BCM Brew and View. You can view outdoor films, sip on local brews, take part in a raffle and more to help raise funds for BCM’s mission of improving access to outdoor spaces for young individuals.

Thursday, July 21

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 21, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight in bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch the hilarious comedy Zoolander on a 30-foot projector.

Riverfront Park Summer Session

When: July 21, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, 1610 Little Raven St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Two parts hosts a day to bask in the sun during a Riverfront Park Summer Session. You can watch a free live performance from local musicians, imbibe in brews from local breweries, snack on bites from food trucks and more throughout the evening.

National Avocado Toast Day

When: July 21 – 31

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into a savory breakfast or brunch during National Avocado Toast Day at Snooze. You can delight in Snooze’s Bravocado Toast which offers smashed avocado, house-made red onion honey jam and sunny-side up eggs.

Friday, July 22

Arnie Palmie Alert Can Release

When: July 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one during the Arnie Palmie Alert Can Release. Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents an Arnie Palmie Alert inspired by the classic Arnold Palmer. The brew is a Kölsch created with fresh lemon peel and Darjeeling black tea.

Sweet Tunes

When: July 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out out to some live music while diving into delectable ice cream at Sweet Tunes. Sweet Cooie’s hosts the evening with a live performance from LC’s Afro Cuban Jazz Band on the patio.

Saturday, July 23

Denver Summer Brew Fest

When: July 23, 1 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 – $55, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Summer Brew Fest is back at the Mile High Station. The event features a celebration of beer with unlimited tastings of more than 70 brews and ciders that you can imbibe from a commemorative tasting cup. You can rock out live music and munch on food from food trucks while washing it all down with a chilled brew. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Big Bones Canine Rescue.

Seventh Year Anniversary Party!

When: July 23, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to seven years during Call to Arms Brewing Company’s Seventh Year Anniversary Party. You can imbibe on tappings of Spaceballs, A Woods Boss Collab, When Life Hands You Lemons and more throughout the evening.

National Tequila Day Brunch Party

When: July 23 – 24

Where: Federales, 2903 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, reserve here

The Lowdown: Federales hosts a National Tequila Day Brunch Party. You can party out the weekend with drink package specials for $30, brunch bites, music from a DJ and more.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

When: July 23 – 24

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 25th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: One of the largest cultural celebrations in Denver returns this weekend. Featuring a myriad of competing teams, The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival collides the excitement of a boat race with an Asian food festival and market and five performance stages. Everywhere from Hawaii, to Japan and China will be represented at this must-see immersive event. More information here.

The Cheesman Park Art Fest

When: July 23 – 24

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore a variety of art from local artists during the Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest. The event features an outdoor festival with live music, food from food trucks and a showcasing of amazing art.

Tiki & Tunes: Cabana Boys Takeover

When: July 23, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits presents a Tiki & Tunes: Cabana Boys Takeover. You can dance all evening long to beats from a DJ, sip on drink specials, snag giveaways and more.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: July 23, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $24 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at the SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. You can dance till you drop to the best ’90s hits from DJs on Ophelia’s dance floor while getting that weekday stress out.

Demonstrating Artist

When: July 23, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its continuing Demonstrating Artists Program. You can stop into the Storytelling Studio to see a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of local film photographer and mixed-media artist Tiana Graves.

Envision:You Garden Party

When: July 23, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $75 – $500, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Support the local LGBTQ+ community during an Envision:You Garden Party. You can join in on a fabulous summer soiree, watch live entertainment, and more throughout the afternoon in the gorgeous Denver Botanic Gardens.

Summer Block Party

When: July 23, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co South Downing, 2425 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. South Downing hosts a Summer Block Party. You can soak up the sun with a day-long party of live performances from bands, food from food trucks, yard games, local vendors and of course, beer flowing all throughout.

Skytop Social Club

When: July 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: X Denver, 3100 Inca St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Made By Us partners with X Denver to host a Skytop Social Club. The event features a chance to shop local with vendors, jam out to tunes from a DJ and more.

Sunday, July 24

9th Annual Colorado Peruvian Festival

When: July 24, 9 a.m.

Where: The Red Llama, 1500 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Red Llama partners with Mi Casa Peru Colorado to host the 9th Annual Peruvian Festival. You can celebrate all things Peru with traditional Peruvian fare, dance performances and more during the day.

People + Produce

When: July 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore the weekly People + Produce farmers market. The outdoor market offers local and sustainably grown produce, baked goods and other fresh finds within the Belleview Station.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds

When: July 26, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Celestial & The Terrestrial: Artist Talk with Clarissa Tossin

When: July 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Untitled Creative Fusions

When: July 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $13, tickets available here

60 Minutes in Space

When: July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission