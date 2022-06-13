Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week: 6/13 – 6/19

Denver has some chill events to explore this week. Kick it off with imbibes while raising funds at Cocktail for a Cause and end it by getting educational with a twist at Get You a Babe Who Can Do Both. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glimpse at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 13

Cocktail for a Cause

When: June 13 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of June, you can order a Center Stage cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to the Center on Colfax.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: June 13, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during the Open Mike Comedy Show. You can hear sets from up-and-coming comedians along with witty commentary from host and television writer Mike Langworthy. You can participate on Zoom or on a live stream the Colorado Comedy Shows’ YouTube channel.

Tuesday, June 14

Active Minds: The Great Migration

When: June 14, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover partners with Active Minds for an Active Minds: The Great Migration lecture. You can learn more about the movement of Black Americans moving from rural Southern areas to the urban areas of the North and West.

Free Day at DAM

When: June 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the galleries of the museum filled with art at no cost to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

Outer Space | Inner Spaces Film Series

When: June 14, 6 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Denver (MCA) presents the Outer Space | Inner Spaces Film Series. The series explores outer space through sci-fi cinema and literature with the help of artist Clarissa Tossin. You can view the film Solaris, based on Stanislaw Lem’s novel Solaris.

Ciders & Sides

When: June 14, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $31 – $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nibble on savory bites of cheese while sipping on brightly flavored cider during Cider & Sides. The event also celebrates Pride with a rainbow array of cheese.

Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: June 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a chance to stroll through downtown Denver during a Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The tour will make stops to landmarks such as the Denver Public Library, Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum to see public contemporary art with guidance from public art docent Esther Varney.

Wednesday, June 15

Black Pride Colorado’s Happy Hour: Partnership with MCA

When: June 15, 4:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Pride Month with a Black Pride Colorado’s Happy Hour: Partnership with MCA event. You can honor Black Pride Week with dancing, networking, music and more.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: June 15, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of wine a get your giggle on during an Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local comedians while imbibing in an Infinite Monkey wine or wine slush.

Music in the Clouds

When: June 15, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a summer evening to jam out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist, Kelly Ann Kerr on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: June 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some extraordinary contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to snag works from local artists.

Thursday, June 16

Movies at McGregor

When: June 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

3rd Annaul LoHi Pride Music Fest

When: June 16 – 18

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $42.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your Pride on with the Third Annual LoHi Pride Music Fest. The three-day festival features live music from artists from Colorado, California, Minnesota and more at The Monkey Barrel.

Fit & Rock

When: June 16, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts Fit & Rock. The event features a vibing workout session with Inward Fitness. You can heat up with a HIIT-style session and sweat it out. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate.

Scoop of Jazz

When: June 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can shimmy to the music in the heat of the summer night and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: June 16, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and taste bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch Caddyshack on a 30-foot projector.

Friday, June 17

Untitled: Creative Fusions

When: June 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $13, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum continues its Untitled: Creative Fusions series with a collaboration of local artists and creatives. You can experience an evening with local artists Jeff Campbell, Robert Martin and other collaborators taking inspiration from the exhibitions Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection and Carla Fernández Casa de Moda: A Mexican Fashion Manifesto.

Juneteenth ROLL

When: June 17, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates for a Juneteenth ROLL. You can skate all night long with beats from DJ Soup jamming over the speakers. You can also participate in karaoke, dancing and more for a poppin’ night. The event raises funds for YouthSeen.

Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 17 – 19

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W. Denver

Cost: Varying Prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents a Juneteenth Celebration. The three-day experience features a jazz concert, a poetry evening and a keynote speaker for educational and entertainment content.

The Unreal Garden

When: June 17, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Verse Immersive, 500 16th Street Mall #261, Denver

Cost: $13.99 – $29.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Verse Immersive partners with Enklu to present The Unreal Garden. You can explore an immersive augmented reality exploration of your inner child with animal characters, different landscapes and an interactive story.

Glamp AF Market

When: June 17 – 19, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alleyway, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local brands while celebrating the outdoors with the Glamp AF Market. Dairy Block partners with American Field to host an array of vendors offering camping gear, hiking items and anything else outdoor activity-centered.

X Fest

When: June 17 – 27

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 – $160, get tickets here

The Lowdown: X Bar offers 10 days of celebratory events with X Fest. You can party out Pride month with art festivals, musical performances and more. The fest starts with an O-Hey-Sis! event hosted by drag performers Mikki Miraj and Juiccy Misdemeanor.

Denver BBQ Fest When: June 17 – 19 Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver Cost: Varying prices, check here The Lowdown: The Denver BBQ Fest is back for the summer season. You can nosh on smokey bbq from pitmasters local and national while sipping on cold beer and jamming to live music throughout the weekend. READ: Denver BBQ Festival to Heat Up Empower Field at Mile High This Father’s Day Weekend

Saturday, June 18

CADENZA – A Monthly Pop-Up Nightlife Experience

When: June 18, 10 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S Bannock St, Denver

Cost: $20 – $275, get tickets here

The Lowdown: A multifaceted monthly event series dedicated to exploring the many facets of our Mile High culture, CADENZAwill feature performances from Denver’s top musical acts and local fashion designers. This Saturday, join DJ Viktop, DJ Ofir and DJ VEDIC, plus local designers and Denver Fashion Week alums Killionare, Sliv Life and Rael Cohen Jewelry.

Denver Brewsology Beer Fest

When: June 18, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 – $65, get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado hosts the Denver Brewsology Beer Fest. You can explore the museum after hours while imbibing on 100 different brews from 40 breweries throughout the evening.

Juneteenth Music Festival

When: June 18 – 19

Where: Five Points, 2720 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The Juneteenth Music Festival is back for 2022. The festival – which celebrates African American history through music, education and entertainment – will offer a parade, a street festival and of course, music to fill the air in honor of Juneteenth.

Don’t Tell Denver 5th Anniversary Show

When: June 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents the Don’t Tell Denver Fifth Anniversary Show. The comedy show is hosted at a secret location within the Five Points neighborhood — this time with a secret comedian and no two-drink minimums. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Lost City Live

When: June 18, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shimmy to some sweet beats from Carolyn Shulman with Barry Osborne throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a warm summer night.

Demonstrating Artist

When: June 18, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its continuing Demonstrating Artists Program. You can stop into the Storytelling Studio to see a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of local mural painter and illustrating artist Charlo Garcia Walterbach.

Horrid Spirits Alternative Market

When: June 18, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House teams up with Horrid Spirits for a Horrid Spirits Alternative Market. You can find haunted items, oddities and more from local vendors while snacking on bites from food trucks and sipping on a brew from Grandma’s.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: June 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Saturday you can watch Wellington Bullings perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

Sunday, June 19

Drag Brunch Pop-Up

When: June 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts a Drag Brunch Pop-Up. You can enjoy a brunch with bottomless mimosas while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Yoga & Wine

When: June 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $46, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Denver Yoga Social during Yoga & Wine. You pose into your best downward dog during the yoga class with adoptable puppies from Lola’s Rescue. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey to refresh. The proceeds from the event will go towards Lola’s Rescue.

Pride Kick-Off Party

When: June 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver and Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado partners with Denver Beer Co for a Pride Kick-Off Party. The Dias de Drag series features events at both the Cervecería Colorado and Denver Beer Co taprooms with comedy, drag performances and more. 15% of sales from crowlers at Cervecería Colorado and 15% of sales from the Berry Proud Fruity Kettle Sour at Denver Beer Co. will benefit One Colorado.

Get You a Babe Who Can Do Both

When: June 19, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: HoneyTree EvilEye, Alabaster and SirenPack present Get You a Babe Who Can Do Both: Lightning Talks & Burlesque in Denver. The event combines TEDx-style lightning talks with wild burlesque performances for an educational, yet sensual evening.

