Denver BBQ Festival to Heat Up Empower Field at Mile High This Father’s Day Weekend

On June 17 through June 19, the Denver BBQ Festival will return to Empower Field at Mile High. The barbecue-centered festival offers a full three days of smokey goodness with award-winning BBQ pit masters, cold beer and more.

The fourth annual festival, hosted by Eximius Productions, will be held on the South Lawn Father’s Day Weekend. The fest boasts 12 expert pitmasters from around the country for a full range of what BBQ can offer.

Festival-goers can delight in bites from pitmasters such as Keith and Jodi Segura of Woodhill Small Batch BBQ in Littleton, CO, Mike Johnson of Sugarfire Smokehouse in St. Louis, Jacob Viers of Seasoned Swine in Golden, CO and Barrett Black of Black’s BBQ in Lockhart, Texas who will dish out BBQ on the 3,000 square-foot grill space.

Throughout the weekend the festival plans on serving up a whopping 8,000 pounds of ribs, 5,000 pounds of brisket, 3,000 pounds of chicken, 3,000 pounds of sausage, 600 pounds of potato salad and 2,000 pounds of beans. So make sure to come with an appetite.

Chuck Olney, director of business development of Empower Field at Mile High, stated, “We’re bringing legendary pitmasters from around the country right here to our backyard at Empower Field at Mile High. This annual Father’s Day event is for everyone to enjoy and celebrate their love of amazing BBQ.”

Not only will the weekend provide an abundance of smokey bites, but the event will also host sips of local beer, cocktails, BBQ demos to up your barbecuin’ game, live music and more for the perfect summer atmosphere.

Entrance to the festival is free with registration to explore the festival and purchase foods on the grounds, or you can purchase a VIP Pit Pass. The VIP Pit Pass offers an all you can eat and drink pass with access to VIP Pit Lounges on the Pit Row.

Denver BBQ Festival will commence at Empower Field at Mile High located at 1701 Bryant St., Denver.

All photography courtesy of Denver BBQ Festival.