TheBigWonderful Is Bringing BEER FEST Back to Winter Park This Saturday

Enjoying brews, bluegrass and BAZAAR is a day well spent! Join TheBigWonderful on Saturday, June 25 for TheBigWonderful at Winter Park Summer BEER FEST.

TheBigWonderful History

TheBigWonderful is Denver’s most original urban outdoor venue, offering concerts, pop-up markets, and festivals in one elevated experience. Founded in the RiNo Arts District in 2014, TheBigWonderful is a cultural barometer and creative business marketplace, bringing together the best of Denver’s vibrant craft vending, food, beer, and live music scenes into an eclectic and fun festival atmosphere. In 2022, The BigWonderful went to Winter Park Resort for its signature slope-side BEER FEST, Bluegrass & BAZAAR in April and is looking forward to soaking up the summer sun on the mountain again for Summer BEER FEST.

About TheBigWonderful Winter Park Summer BEER FEST

20+ Colorado Breweries, Cideries & Distilleries will line up at the base of the resort and throughout the Village, pouring unlimited samples for thirsty hikers, bikers, and local bluegrass music lovers all day long. They will be joined by 40+ craft vendors offering a variety of outdoor apparel, locally made jewelry and fashions, and more.

Craft Vendor Village & Live Music | 12PM – 6PM

Concert Schedule: (Stages to be announced)

Daniella Katzir Band | 12PM – 2PM

Hunker Down | 1PM – 3PM

The Low Road | 2PM – 4PM

That Damn Sasquatch | 3PM – 5PM

Scott Slay & Friends | 4PM – 6PM

BEER FEST Tasting Session & People’s Choice Voting | 2PM – 6PM

Check out some of the breweries, cideriers, seltezeries and distilleries that will be there:

Halfpenny Brewing

Mad Jacks

Athletic Brewing

AC Golden

Best Day Brewing

Cerebral Brewing

Slalom Fox Cocktails

Mad Lemon

Ratio Beer Works

Peculier Ales

Westminster Brewing Co

The Long Drink

Colorado Sake Company

Great Divide

Entry is free to enjoy the music and shopping! Tickets are required to partake in the unlimited sampling portion of the event, get yours before the day-of price increase!