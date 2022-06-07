Same Café Gives Denver Communities Access To Fresh Food With Its Same Table Annual Celebration

SAME (So All May Eat) Café is set to host its fourth Annual SAME Table Celebration. The annual gala raises funds for the café’s mission of supporting the local community by giving access to fresh and healthy food that has been locally and sustainably sourced.

SAME Café was founded in 2006. The vegan/vegetarian restaurant runs its business on donations and fair exchange for a communal experience that takes on hunger in a dignified manner. The cafe allows people to donate their time, money or produce in exchange for a delicious and healthy meal. Each dish on the menu does not have a set price allowing everyone that walks in the doors to eat, no matter their circumstance.

Since starting the annual celebrations in 2018, SAME Café has raised $206,000. This year, the café aims to raise $100,000 at the event to continue its mission of feeding the community.

Theresa Marten the Café Director at SAME Café stated, “our annual celebration is our favorite time of year because it brings together all of the different people and organizations that support the Café in one space. It is an evening that truly embodies our intersection of community and a healthy food network and celebrates the magnitude of the support we receive on a daily basis.”

The Fourth Annual SAME Table Celebration will feature dishes created by private Chef Sharif Villa Cruz, Maggie Kates and Tyler Clare of ViDa Eats, Andrea Murdoch of Four Directions Cuisine and the SAME Café team. Attendees can also imbibe on drinks from two different bars and a nonalcoholic station and delight in s’mores kits at fire pits while experiencing live entertainment.

Celebration goers can also take part in both a silent auction and a live auction to raise even more funds throughout the event. The auctions feature items such as a food truck event for 40 hosted by SAME Café’s food truck, a private dinner for 12 at The Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield, a Mariposa Lodge hot air balloon ride and more.

The event is also set to unveil a community mural that was created by 150 local artists. The mural will depict images of Colfax with historical nods in honor of the late Bob Luna, food, urban buildings and more that make Colfax, Colfax.

Purchase $75 donated-based tickets for the event here. You can also volunteer time in exchange for the price or pay what you can.

The SAME Table Annual Celebration will be held on June 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Denver.

All photography courtesy of SAME Café.