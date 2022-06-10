Denver Has a New Must-Try Brunch Destination

Weekend brunch is trending. Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in LoDo offers an impressive brunch experience on the weekends that is unmatched.

The must-try starters and stars of the show are the penny refills on their popular $25 mimosa and

exclusive signature mimosa bottle service packages that feature fresh garnishes and three different

champagne options to suit everyone’s taste. Dierks also offers a Bloody Mary that is social media worthy

and begging to be shared. Dierks Cowboy Coffee with Buffalo Trace Bourbon has the perfect amount of

kick to start the day on a positive note for those who prefer caffeine. Seltzers, wine, an array of whiskeys

from around the world, specialty brew master cocktails and Whiskey Row’s hand-selected favorite, the

Black Album Julep, round out the liquid brunch menu.

Whether guests are craving authentic down-home biscuits and gravy, soulful chicken and waffles, or a

light and fluffy stack of pancakes, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in LoDo delivers.



Dierks’ extensive brunch menu brings together the best of the U.S., including a Breakfast Burrito from

south of the border, a Creole Caesar Salad from the bayou, and a slew of unique and flavorful burgers

and sandwiches featuring exclusive Whiskey Sauces. For diners who crave entertainment, Dierks also

features Denver’s best DJs spinning a fun mix of hits, throwbacks, country and singalongs on its one-of-

a-kind rooftop. Guests who don’t want to miss the big game are in awe of the first floor, which features

a restaurant-wide LED screen and more than 50 TVs.

Dierks combines ambiance, cuisine, and cocktails to create the perfect brunch to enjoy with friends and

family!

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is located at 946 Market St, Denver. Learn more here.