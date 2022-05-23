23 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some energetic events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting musical at the May Local 303 Meetup and end it by busting a move at Danceportation. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a glimpse at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 23

May Local 303 Meetup

When: May 23, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Indie 102.3 presents the May Local 303 Meetup. The local meetups showcase Colorado musical talents with a chance to snag giveaways, purchase merch and watch a performance from Anthony Ruptak.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: May 23 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of May, you can order a Cityscapes Mexican lager with a Paloma shot and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to CHOW.

Week of Wellness

When: May 23 – 27

Where: The Garden in Death & Co., 1280 25th St., Denver & Nurture, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, register here

The Lowdown: Chareau partners with Focus on Health for a Week of Wellness. The week starts with a party at Death & Co. and later leads into four days of events that focus on improving wellness at Nurture.

Tuesday, May 24

Lotería Night

When: May 24, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free with a purchase of a full beer

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents a Lotería Night. You can play the Mexican game of chance, learn some Spanish and win some prizes throughout the evening. No worries if you aren’t versed in the game, all levels are welcome.

Floral Bouquet Class

When: May 24, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stop to smell the roses during a Floral Bouquet Class. The Infinite Monkey Theorem teams up with Rowdy Poppy for a workshop to create your own gorgeous bouquet of blooms. The ticket price includes all materials needed to participate and a glass of wine to sip while doing sp.

Active Minds

When: May 24, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Active Minds continues its lecture series with a discussion about Turkey. The event will explore Turkey’s failed coup attempt, impacts of the Cold War, current challenges and more.

Drop-In Writing Online

When: May 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Drop-In Writing Online. You can follow a prompt from Theresa Rozul Knowles from Lighthouse Writers Workshop during the Zoom session.

Ciders & Sides

When: May 24, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $28 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nosh on freshly baked cookies paired with a flight of four ciders during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with The Flour Shop for the sweet afternoon.

Wednesday, May 25

60 Minutes in Space

When: May 25, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a journey into the galaxy during a virtual exploration of the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from space and museum scientists about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Thursday, May 26

Mountainfilm Festival

When: May 26 – 30

Where: Various locations in Telluride, check here

Cost: Varying prices, purchase here

The Lowdown: Mountainfilm Festival returns for its 44th year. The festival features five days of film screenings, workshops and more in Telluride. Starting on May 31 til June 7 the festival will move online for event more programming.

Music in the Clouds

When: May 26, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a spring evening to jam out to some sweet beats at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist, Kelly Ann Kerr on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Beer and Cheese Pairing

When: May 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St. #101, Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers partners with Truffle Cheese Shop for a Beer and Cheese Pairing. You can delight in four carefully selected types of cheese with cured meats and other charcuterie bites paired perfectly with a flight of four-ounce beers.

Friday, May 27

If Artists Ruled The World

When: May 27, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lighthouse Writers partners with the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver for If Artists Ruled The World. The event holds a conversation with Sheila Heti and Vauhini Vara for a deeper look into the minds of artists.

Beethoven Symphony No. 9

When: May 27 – 29

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $94, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add a little bit of music into your evening with a performance of Beethoven Symphony No. 9. The Colorado Symphony will perform Beethoven’s thematic piece with the help of the Colorado Symphony Chorus for an even more spectacular evening.

Saturday, May 28

Red Bull BC One City Cypher

When: May 28, 11 a.m.

Where: Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Red Bull is back with a BC One City Cypher breaking competition. You can watch breakers from all over the region compete to become a global breaking champion or you can sign up and compete yourself.

Demonstrating Artist

When: May 28, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its continuing Demonstrating Artists Program. You can stop into the Storytelling Studio to see a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of Colorado printmaker and multimedia artist Alanna Austin.

Relationsh*t

When: May 28, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear some terribly-funny stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can listen to Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Denver Arts Festival

When: May 28 – 29

Where: Denver Central Park, 8304 E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Expand your art collection with the help of the Denver Arts Festival. You can peruse works from over 140 artists, listen to live music, sip on wine and more throughout the weekend.

Denver Day of Rock

When: May 28, 1 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Free – $250, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Day of Rock is back. The event features four stages of live performances from multiple different bands and musicians all around LoDo. The one-day music festival raises funds for non-profits around Denver so you can rock on for a good cause.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: May 28, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $22 – $26, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at the SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. You can dance till you drop to the best ’90s hits from DJs on Ophelia’s dance floor while getting that weekday stress out.

Sunday, May 29

Sundays on Santa Fe

When: May 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a morning to stroll through the Santa Fe Art District during Sundays on Santa Fe. You can peruse art in the galleries, shop from local boutiques and more throughout the day.

The Enigma Of Comedy

When: May 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Enigma Bazaar presents The Enigma Of Comedy. You can let out a laugh to sets from comedians Janell Banks, Jeremiah Chinegwu, Jeremy Cash and Josh Emerson throughout the night.

Danceportation

When: May 29, 10:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf takes you through a party portal during Danceportation. You can shake your stuff all night long at the immersive dance party with sets from 14 different DJs, three stages, surprises and more.

