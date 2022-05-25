Review – Spoon and Geese Invigorated Mission Ballroom

Since its opening in the summer of 2019, musicians have flocked to the structural and acoustic phenomenon

Since its opening in the summer of 2019, musicians have flocked to the structural and acoustic phenomenon

Mission Ballroom has been welcoming to the stage a sea of artists touring through Denver.

Spoon is no stranger to the Mile High City, but 5-piece Brooklyn band, Geese, had the pleasure of playing their first Denver show at its newest venue. You could say their recent success is still fresh considering their first and only album, Projector, came out in October 2021 with only three previous singles released before.

The show began once lead singer, Dominik DiGesu’s voice came through the problematic microphone several minutes after the show “ officially ” started to a jubilant and applauding crowd . “Hi, we’re Geese from New York. We’re here to play all our hits,” the singer joked. Despite their rocky introduction, the group recovered (and then some) as they leaped straight into playing, wasting no time finding synchronicity after a scrappy start .