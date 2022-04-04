31 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some bold events lined up this week. Start it off by getting fashionable at the DFW Spring 2022 Streetwear show and end by getting zen at Goat Yoga and Brews. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 4

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Streetwear

When: April 4 – 10

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: Get ready for a full week of fashion with Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022. The week is jam-packed full of runway shows with local designers, national designers, sustainable fashion, and more. This Monday you can watch a Streetwear show with designers such as KILO BRAVA, Adobe Darko and Kanchiko.

Colorado Chefs For Ukraine Fundraiser

When: April 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Golden Mill hosts a Colorado Chefs For Ukraine Fundraiser. You can watch as local chefs compete and demonstrate different skills, take part in a silent auction and more. The profits of the event will benefit World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees.

Tuesday, April 5

Ciders & Sides

When: April 5, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $28 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your sugar fix on during a Ciders & Sides pairing. Stem Ciders teams up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for a sweet pairing of four handcrafted bonbons with a flight of four ciders.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Wardrobe

When: April 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: This Tuesday Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 presents a Wardrobe fashion show. You can experience looks from designers INHERENT and Keti Vani throughout the evening.

Wednesday, April 6

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: April 6, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts the Uncorked! Comedy Show. The event features an evening of wine and comedy with sets from local comedians. You can sip on Infinite Monkey wine while laughing all night long.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Local Couture

When: April 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: Embrace local designers during a Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Local Couture show. You can watch models strut their stuff on the runway rocking local looks.

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: April 6, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver continues its Adult-Verse series. This Wednesday you can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with a Robots versus Aliens theme. You can sip on drinks and stroll through the experience at the speed of adults.

Guitar Sessions: Stevie Gunter

When: April 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo for Guitar Sessions: Stevie Gunter. Trujillo will discuss local guitar greats and explore the process of Colorado-based musician Stevie Gunter of Waiting Room and TuLips.

Colorado Pint Day

When: April 6, 2 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company raises a glass to Colorado Pint Day. You can purchase a beer and pay $2 extra for a Colorado Pint Day glass. The day raises funds for the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Taste of Vail

When: April 6 – 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices, check here

The Lowdown: Taste of Vail is back for the spring season for a tasty week. You can delight in dinners, wine tastings, caviar experiences and more throughout the four-day food-centered fest.

Thursday, April 7

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 KolchagovBarba

When: April 7, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50 – $130, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 hosts a KolchagovBarba runway show. The show features celebrity model Venessa Villela of Netflix Selling Sunset for an even wilder evening. This is a show you will not want to miss.

Somm’s Table Winemaker Dinner

When: April 7, 7 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: Noble Riot Wine Bar, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $125 per person, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Noble Riot presents a Somm’s Table Winemaker Dinner. The event features a four-course dinner paired with wines selected by Vicente Peñalba Lopez of the Finca Torremilanos winery for a savory evening.

Cervezas for Causes

When: April 7, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership with a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Casa de Paz for Casa de Paz’s 10th Anniversary. You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for the organization.

Friday, April 8

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: April 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Friday you can watch musician Tony Goffredi perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour

When: April 8 – 10

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Tour Co. hosts a Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour. You can learn more about Denver’s fascinating history, see some of the city’s oldest buildings, learn more about landmarks and more through the tour.

People Pride & Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-In with Prisca Barnes

When: April 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover teams up with History Colorado for a People Pride & Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-In with Prisca Barnes event. You can learn more about the peaceful protest of Wichita’s Dockum Drugstore against segregation with a visual presentation.

Baseball is Back! Let’s Party!

When: April 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Highland Tap & Burger, 2219 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Highland Tap & Burger celebrates Rockies Opening Day with a Baseball is Back! Let’s Party! bash. You can imbibe in $5 drinks such as Aperol Spritz, Skyy Vodka, Espolon Margaritas and more while jamming to beats from Thomas Gray.

Citizen Rail Rockie Home Opener

When: April 8, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chill out after the big game during the Citizen Rail Rockie Home Opener. You can snack on $5 Kimchee Hot Dogs and $5 beers to go as well as signature cocktails to go for a great afternoon.

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

When: April 8 – 10 Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver Cost: $15 – $89, get tickets here The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents a performance of Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2. You can watch as Norwegian conductor Rune Bergmann leads the Colorado Symphony in the wondrous symphony. Tmave 13 Release When: April 8, 11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one during a Tmave 13 Release and a celebration of Opening Day. The collaboration Dark Czech Lager is created with the help of Bagby Beer Co. for a great game day brew. Avanti Opening Day Party

When: April 8, 10 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti presents its annual Rockies Opening Day Party. You can have the chance to win two tickets to the opening game, sip on drink specials, nosh on food specials and more throughout the day.

Game Day on the Block

When: April 8 – 10

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block has your Rockies Opening Game weekend covered with Game Day on the Block. You can jam out to performances from local musicians, dine on specials, see a chalk installation and more.

Rockies Opening Day at Terminal Bar

When: April 8, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a bite before the big game during Rockies Opening Day at Terminal Bar. The event features beats from a local DJ, brews from Tivoli Brewing, giant Jenga and more. You can also explore other fun around Union Station throughout the day.

Saturday, April 9

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Sustainable

When: April 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: Find some amazing looks that are more eco-friendly during the Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Sustainable runway show. You can see clothing created by designers such as The Common Collective Killionaire and Hott Pink Matter.

Lumonics Immersed

When: April 9, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Experience a multi-sensory journey with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your mind, body and spirit. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at over 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

Barrel Aged Double Avarice Release Party

When: April 9, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery hosts a Barrel Aged Double Avarice Release Party. You can imbibe on the barrel-aged imperial stout in the taproom and bring home a bottle.

Colorado Rock for Ukraine!

When: April 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Denver Art Society hosts Colorado Rock for Ukraine! You can rock out to a live performance from the group Yanshiva as they headline the night. You can also jam to music from Pilot Haus and Minest throughout the evening. All proceeds from the event will be donated to support aid in Ukraine.

Sunday, April 10

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 Lifestyle

When: April 10, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $40 – $130, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022 comes to a close with a Lifestyle runway show by Outlets At Castle Rock. You can see models sporting looks from Nike, Calvin Klein, Guess and more throughout the night.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: April 10, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House keeps its Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch series going. You can create your own naughty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House’s best instructors. You can bring your own materials and get stitching for $5. Come with a dirty little saying or pattern in mind to create your scandalous cross-stitch masterpiece.

Music in the Galleries

When: April 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum returns with its Music in the Galleries series. You can take a seat in the galleries of the museum, surrounded by art to listen to a live performance from the group Perc Ens.

Goat Yoga and Brews

When: April 10, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Community Farm, 15000 W. 72nd Ave., Arvada

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: LUKI Brewery teams up with The Community Farm for Goat Yoga and Brews. You can stretch out while surrounded by cute little goats and late sip on a cool brew to refresh for a wild morning.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Bill Frisell Trio

When: April 12, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $40, tickets available here

Indigenous Film: River of Small Gods and The Shaman’s Apprentice

When: April 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Luncheon By Design 2022

When: April 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $25, tickets available here

Dining Out For Life

When: April 28, all day

Where: Various Locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices