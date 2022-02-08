Denver Fashion Week Returns This Spring With a Week of Runway Shows

The nationally acclaimed Denver Fashion Week (DFW) will return this spring featuring high fashion runway shows showcasing a variety of designers. This season’s week-long event is the first with seven shows and will take place April 3-10, establishing a collaborative space for designers, hair and makeup artists, boutiques, models and creatives to celebrate fashion.

Created by 303 Magazine, DFW aims to raise awareness for sponsors and runway participants by producing a world-class fashion experience unique to Denver. Simultaneously, the event strives to increase economic development for the region’s fashion community. According to Forbes Magazine, “Denver Fashion Week is one of the fastest-growing American fashion platforms.”

This season’s non-profit partner is Dress for Success, providing a network for women to succeed professionally by establishing tools and resources to obtain economic growth.

Runway shows throughout the week will take place at both Void Studios and the Forney Museum of Transportation. Visit the participate tab on the official Denver Fashion Week website for more information about getting involved. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 15 on the DFW website.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities with DFW, contact [email protected] for more information.

_______________________________________________________________________

Denver Fashion Week Winter 2022 Promo Shoot Credits

Producer, Runway Director & Styling: Hailey Hodapp

Creative Director, Photographer & Videographer: David Rossa

Hair: Elijah Bleu

Hair Assistant: Pia Maria

Makeup: Savannah Appel

Fashion: Rachel Marie Hurst, Cora Aversano & Alejandro Gaeta

Models: Adriana Rose, Stella Isaro Lina, Amber Christensen & Tyler Williams

Assistants: Ashleigh Perri & Natalie Snyder