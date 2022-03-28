26 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some stunning events lined up this week. Kick it off by raising a glass and some funds at Cocktail for a Cause and end it with a seasonal soiree during an Enivsion:You Spring Brunch. Whatever the week has primed for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 28

Cocktail for a Cause

When: March 28 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of March, you can order a Passionproject cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Women’s Bean Project.

Burger Madness

When: March 28 – April 7

Where: All Tap & Burger locations

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Tap & Burger hosts a Burger March Madness bracket. You can dive into five weeks of burgers with specials and bracket intensity with eight Tap & Burger chefs competing for the Burger Champion title. The winner will have their burger take its place permanently on the Tap & Burger menu.

The Great Opening

When: March 28, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ghost Box Pizza, 103 S. Public Rd. Lafayette

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ghost Box Pizza hosts The Great Opening. You can experience the grand opening of Ghost Box Pizza’s Lafayette location featuring drink specials, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a DJ and pizza galore.

Ratio Beerworks + Cart-Driver LoHi Beer Dinner

When: March 28 – 29

Where: Cart-Driver LoHi, 2239 W. 30th Ave., Denver

Cost: $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in a five-course feast during a Ratio Beerworks and Cart-Driver LoHi Beer Dinner. Each course will be accompanied by a brew from Ratio for the perfect pairing.

Tuesday, March 29

Caroline Randall Williams Signing

When: March 29, 11 a.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover presents a Caroline Randall Williams Signing at McGregor Square. Williams will speak during a Q&A about her new collection of poetry Lucy Negro, Redux as well as offer signings of the book.

The DAOU Wine Dinner

When: March 29, 6 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $193.21, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel partners with DAOU Vineyards for The DAOU Wine Dinner as part of the Palace Arms Pairing Series. The event features a four-course meal with pairings of DAOU wine selected by Executive Chef Kim Moyle and the Brown Palace Culinary Team.

Dressing for the Creator: Indigenous Art and the Power of Spectacle

When: March 29, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $25 – $60, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Native Arts Department of Denver Art Museum presents Dressing for the Creator: Indigenous Art and the Power of Spectacle. You can hear from scholars and artists about the ways that Indigenous individuals express indigeneity to a broader public during the biannual symposium.

Ciders & Sides

When: March 29, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $28 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sink your teeth into a sweet treat during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Mermaids Bakery for a pairing of four cupcakes with a flight of four ciders for a flavorful afternoon.

Wednesday, March 30

60 Minutes in Space

When: March 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a dive through the universe during 60 Minutes in Space. The virtual exploration will feature the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from guest speaker Dr. Jessica Libby-Roberts about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: March 30, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver continues its Adult-Verse series. This Wednesday you can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with drinks in hand and at the speed of adults.

Thursday, March 31

Beer & Cheese Pairing

When: March 31, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get savory with a Beer & Cheese Pairing. Copper Kettle Brewing teams up with Truffle Cheese Shop for a pairing of four different types of cheese complemented with four tasters of beer for a delectable evening.

90 Shilling Day Party

When: March 31, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight partners with Odell Brewing for a 90 Shilling Day Party and wing eating contest. The event celebrates the 90th day of 2022 with .90 cent 90 Shillings from Odell along with a chance to win a wing eating contest that features four burning hot 90 Shilling-based sauces.

Elevated Beats

When: March 31, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock it out throughout the evening with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the jamming event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a cool spring night.

Friday, April 1

The Brick Bar

When: April 1 – 2

Where: The Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale Drive, Denver

Cost: Free – $22, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Brick Bar has hit Denver. The two-night pop-up bar features over 1 million building blocks sculptures made of building blocks, blocks for your own creations and of course a whole lot of themed fun.

First Friday Art Walk

When: April 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Lager Month

When: April 1, 5 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company hosts Lager Month. Throughout the month of April you can in different lager releases, starting with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Lager with notes of cinnamon and sweetness.

Bar Dough Turns Into Olive Garden

When: April 1, 3 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Executive Chef Russell Stippich has some tricks up his sleeve this April Fools as Bar Dough Turns Into Olive Garden. The one-night-only event features a take on the beloved restaurant with Italian bites of Chicken Parmesan, Shrimp Scampi and more – there might even be never-ending breadsticks and salad.

Saturday, April 2

Demonstrating Artist

When: April 2, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its Demonstrating Artists Program. You can stop into the Storytelling Studio to see a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of Denver-based artist Jazz Holmes.

MCA Penny Admission

When: April 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at entry or register here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is back with its Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right — one cent — all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as Dyani White Hawk: Speaking to Relatives and Eamon Ore-Giron: Competing With Lightning/Rivalizando con el Relámpago.

The Constellation Ice Cream Turns Three

When: April 2 – 3

Where: The Constellation Ice Cream, 10175 E. 29th Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a sweet scoop in celebration of three years of achievements as The Constellation Ice Cream Turns Three. You can try a cotton candy-wrapped waffle cone dubbed the Cloud Cone to commemorate the day.

TheBigWonderful

When: March 2, 11 a.m.

Where: Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Rd., Winter Park

Cost: Free – $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful at Winter Park returns. The beer fest features over 20 local breweries serving up unlimited samples of beer. You can jam out to live bluegrass, sip on a brew, shop from more than 20 Coloradan makers and more during the fest.

Tkay Maidza

When: April 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $16.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indie 102.3 presents a live performance from Tkay Maidza. You can experience the Zimbabwean-Australian singer at Larimer Lounge during a vibing night.

Collaboration Fest

When: April 2, 2 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Collaboration Fest is back in the Mile High City. The fest – Hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild and presented by On Tap Credit Union – offers a day to experience brews from some of the best breweries around Colorado.

Sunday, April 3

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022

When: April 3 – 10

Where: Multiple locations, check here

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: Get ready for a full week of fashion with Denver Fashion Week Spring 2022. The week is jam-packed full of runway shows with local designers, national designers, sustainable fashion and more.

Drag Bingo Brunch

When: April 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts a Drag Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a brunch bursting with flavor while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Envision:You Spring Brunch

When: April 3, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Support the local LGBTQ+ community during an Envision:You Spring Brunch. You can dine on a fabulous brunch, watch a performance from the Denver Women’s Chorus, jam out to a DJ set and more throughout the afternoon.

Mark Your Calendar

People Pride & Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-In with Prisca Barnes

When: April 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12, tickets available here

Bill Frisell Trio

When: April 12, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $40, tickets available here

Indigenous Film: River of Small Gods and The Shaman’s Apprentice

When: April 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Luncheon By Design 2022

When: April 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $25, tickets available here