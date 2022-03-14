34 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some delightful events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting culinary during Denver Restaurant Week and end it by winning a game of chance at Lotería Familiar. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 14

Denver Restaurant Week

When: March 14 – 20

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week returns to the city this week. You can try a variety of Colorado’s best restaurants such as Corinne, Tamayo, Le French and more as they offer multi-course meals at a discount. Make sure to take advantage of tasting Denver without the expensive cost.

Head Room Sessions NO. 51

When: March 14, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $8, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to a live recording of some up and coming local artists during Head Room Sessions NO. 51. You can jam out to performances from Cassidy Bacon, Moon Roof and Manuel Aragon while surrounded by art in the gallery of RedLine.

Burger Madness

When: March 14 – April 7

Where: All Tap & Burger locations

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Tap & Burger hosts a Burger March Madness bracket. You can dive into five weeks of burgers with specials and bracket intensity with eight Tap & Burger chefs competing for the Burger Champion title. The winner will have their burger take its place permanently on the Tap & Burger menu.

National Save a Spider Day

When: March 14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Butterfly Pavilion celebrates National Save a Spider Day with a chance to learn more about arachnids. You can hold Rosie – a Chilean Rose hair Tarantula, hear about all sorts of spiders and more throughout the day.

Pysanky for Peace

When: March 14, 12 p.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Where: Valkarie Gallery, 445 S. Saulsbury St., Lakewood

Cost: $100 donation, register here

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for the International Rescue Committee to assist with aid in Ukraine during a Pysanky for Peace workshop. You can learn the basics of Ukrainian Pysanky Easter Egg art with the help of Maria Valentina Sheets.

Tuesday, March 15

MCA Octopus Initiative

When: March 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some extraordinary contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to get your hand on works from local artists.

A View From Under the Hard Hat

When: March 15, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts A View From Under the Hard Hat – Session 1 of the Insight: Meet the Martin Building Series. The four-part talk series will discuss the new Martin Building and the process behind the renovations.

Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine

When: March 15, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lighthouse Immersive, 3900 Elati St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $90, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lighthouse Immersive presents Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine. For one-day you can experience the wondrous exhibition created by Ukraine-born Lighthouse Immersive Associate Producer Valeriy Kostyuk. 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Red Cross Humanitarian Crisis Appeal Fund to Benefit Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine Fund.

Ciders & Sides

When: March 15, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $31, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Warm up with a tasting of eight dumplings paired with a flight of four ciders during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with GetFed Concepts for the delicious afternoon.

Intro to Modern Calligraphy

When: March 15, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Tea Station Colorado, 1700 Platte St. #130, Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get fancy with your writing skills during an Intro to Modern Calligraphy. You can sip on tea and learn the fundamental techniques of modern calligraphy with the help of Kelly Chang – the owner of Jupiter Stone Creative.

Boot Tan Fest

When: March 15, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Bluebird Backcountry, 12210 Colorado 14, Kremmling

Cost: $69, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little cheeky at an all-women’s ski lap during Boot Tan Fest. You can strip bare and ski or snowboard down a mountain with other brave women and later enjoy a vendor-filled festival at the base of the mountain.

Germinate

When: March 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 at entry

The Lowdown: Art Caravan’s Circus Variety Show presents Germinate. You can experience Latin-influenced beats from Adolfo Romero and Martin Better Longo, hear playful mc-ing from Aries, watch some fire some Zia Pixie and more.

Wednesday, March 16

Punketry

When: March 16, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination during Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Topaz Hooper, Akilkuumba and Ryan Magiera throughout the evening.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: March 16, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts the Uncorked! Comedy Show. The event features a night of wine and comedy with sets from local comedians. You can sip on Infinite Monkey wine while laughing all night long.

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Party

When: March 17 – 18, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight hosts a St. Patrick’s Day Party. You can hear some sweet bagpipes while sipping on a Wicked Leprechaun cocktail, snack on specials of Corned Beef on Weck from Split Lip Chicken and more throughout the weekend.

Malinalli on the Rocks

When: March 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas presents an opening reception for Malinalli on the Rocks. The exhibition explores La Malinche – one of the most mysterious historical figures of the Americas throughout the eyes of Latinx and Chicanx artists.

Help Me Out Stout Nitro Release

When: March 17, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company honors St. Patrick’s Day with a Help Me Out Stout Nitro Release. The brew is a dry Irish stout with a touch of creaminess from the nitro and is available on draft only for the day.

St. Patrick’s Day Trivia

When: March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company hosts St. Patrick’s Day Trivia. You can test your knowledge on all things Irish during five rounds of questions with themes of food, folklore, traditions and more.

Friday, March 18

7th Annual Native Fashion in the City

When: March 18, 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $24 – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Native Fashion in the City is back for the seventh year. You can watch as models strut down the runway donning looks created by Indigenous designers during the evening.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration Fair

When: March 18 – 20

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Ctr, an IHG Hotel, 15500 E, 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 at the door

The Lowdown: Let go of your bad energy at the Body Mind Spirit Celebration Fair. You can explore the celebration and experience over 250 exhibitors, 100 performers, healers and more. Take the chance to explore your inner spirit and align yourself.

Music in the Clouds

When: March 18, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a winter evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Cuffin’ March

When: March 18, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get dance moves ready for Cuffin’ March. You can party all night to live music bangin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above and get your body poppin’ to all-era jams during the R&B style event.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Denver

When: March 18 – 19

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a performance of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Denver in concert. Colorado Symphony will perform scores from the hit game with conductor Arnie Roth while scenes will be displayed on a giant screen above for a stunning evening.

Saturday, March 19

SCFD Free Day

When: March 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a day to stroll through the vast galleries of the Clyfford Still Museum free of charge during an SCFD Free Day. Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host the day that offers entry without the cost of general admission.

The Art of the Muse

When: March 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Chorale presents The Art of the Muse. The performance takes you on a journey with multiple genres that were inspired by different art pieces in the gallery of the McNichols Building.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: March 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a hilarious comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Five Points neighborhood — with a secret comedian and no two-drink minimums. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Spring Equinox Fiesta and Double Beer Release

When: March 19, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery hosts a Spring Equinox Fiesta and Double Beer Release. You can raise a glass with an Imperial Chicha dubbed Túpac Amaru and a beer brewed to match dubbed Micaela in honor of the last emperor of the Inca and his wife.

The Feeling of an Emotion 2022

When: March 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Edgar L. Page: Feel the Movement performs The Feeling of An Emotion. You can experience the evening of dance that explores the human condition with challenges of convention through movement.

AF Local Makers Spring Market

When: March 19 – 20

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for an AF Local Makers Spring Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Sunday, March 20

Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series

When: March 20, 2 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover has partnered with Tesoro Culture Center to host a Historic Lecture Series. This Sunday you can hear from historian and author Dr. David Beyreis about Changing Roles of Cheyenne Women During the 19th Century Plains Warfare.

Oasis Yoga

When: March 20, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company teams up with Hikyoga to present Oasis Yoga. You can stretch out this Sunday to let go of stress and later imbibe in an Oasis brew to refresh. Make sure to bring a mat and water to keep hydrated.

Forget Me Not Turns 1

When: March 20, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Forget Me Not, 227 Clayton St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to Forget Me Not as it celebrates its one-year anniversary. You can jam to a performance from Ethno Global (Jeffrey James Franca of Thievery Corporation), sip on bubbly, take on drink specials and more in honor of the day.

Thot Process: A Comedy Show

When: March 20, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary presents Thot Process: A Comedy Show. You can let a laugh out with sets from comedians such as Miriam Moreno, Tanya Sabrina and Jeff Stonic while hearing commentary from hosts Carey Lieberman.

Loteria Familiar

When: March 20, 4 p.m.

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raices Brewing Co. presents a Loteria Familiar event. You can play the Mexican game of chance, learn some Spanish and win some prizes during the evening. No worries if you aren’t versed in the game, all levels are welcome.

