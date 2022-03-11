2022 St. Patrick’s Day Happenings and Deals in Denver to Party Like an Irishman

Let’s face it, for the last few years, COVID really put a damper on everyone’s holiday celebrations. However, as restrictions continue to lighten up, it’s time to get out and celebrate being together again. With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, there are tons of fun events to partake in this week. After all, everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! So, pair your dancing shoes with your finest green attire, and let’s celebrate. Whether you’re looking for a party or festive food and drinks to try, we have you covered.

Events and Parties

Federales

When: March 12, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 2901 Larimer St, Denver

The Lowdown: Federales, a wildly popular bar in the Denver area, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party this year on March 12, called Party Like a Piñata. In celebration of the holiday and Denver’s fantastic St. Patrick’s Day parade making a return to the city, Federales is going hard all day long, opening their doors at 9 a.m. Party Like a Piñata deals include a Green Eggs & Kegs Package ($20) where party-goers get four drink tickets and access to the food buffet. If you’re looking for a wild party this St. Patrick’s Day, Federales will not disappoint.

Denver Union Station

When: March 12, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 1701 Wynkoop, Denver

The Lowdown: If you want a front-row seat to watch Denver’s iconic St. Patrick’s Day parade, Denver’s beautiful Union Station is a lovely place to be. Festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. on March 12 on the Terminal Bar patio. Enjoy a great view of the show while munching and sipping on an extensive line-up of food and drink specials. With balloon artists and tons of giveaways including Tullamore Dew, Guinness Bailey’s Irish Cream and more, this event is perfect for all ages. Terminal Bar St. Patrick Day specials include: Breakfast Burritos, Irish Coffees (hot or frozen), Guinness Beer & Tullamore Dew Drop Shots, Corned Beef Sliders and Guinness Beer Burgers. If you want to keep the party rockin’, stick around after the parade for live afternoon entertainment.

This St.Patrick’s Day at Union Station, you can also find Pigtrain Coffee Co. serving Irish Coffee made with Bailey’s Irish Cream all day and Milkbox Ice Creamery serving Bailey’s Milkshake – made with Bailey’s Irish Cream, chocolate or vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup — and Your Lucky Shake — made with Mint Chocolate Ice Cream, Irish Whiskey and topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Dairy Block

When: March 12 – 19, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 1800 Wazee St, Denver

The Lowdown: The Dairy Block is a historic block, located in downtown Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. What was once home to Windsor Dairy is now a thriving micro-district with 15 shops, 19 restaurants, seven bars, a grandeur co-working space and a charming boutique hotel. This heavenly destination for tastemakers, fun seekers and Denverite regulars is sharing in the St. Patrick’s Day fun this year with Shamrock the Block. Stop by for a festive line-up of food and drink specials accompanied by live Irish entertainment. Don’t miss Denver’s St. Patrick Day parade as it passes right by the Dairy Block on Saturday, March 12.

The lineup for the Dairy Block’s Shamrock the Block includes:

Seven Grand – Enjoy $5 Tullamore Dew Pickleback and Slane Irish Coffee shots, $7 Tullamore Dew Green Tea Shots, $10 Bushmills Irish Coffee and more on both Saturday, March 12th & Thursday, March 17th – plus live entertainment by a local bagpipe brigade at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Blanchard Family Wines – Dairy Block’s urban winery will be serving green wine, green Thin Mint macarons and green Irish cream cake pops from Saturday, March 12th – Saturday, March 19th.

Poka Lola Social Club – Enjoy $10 Jameson Irish Whiskey cocktails – including a Derby Daisy, a Cold Brew Old Fashioned and a Jameson Mule – along with $7 Jameson shots on Saturday, March 12th.

Kachina Cantina – Offering Mexican Bangers & Mash Tacos for $4.50 each on Saturday, March 12th – made with Mexican chorizo, horseradish whipped potatoes, asadero cheese and avocado salsa with radish & lime on a corn tortilla.

Deviation Distilling – Serving a special Naughty Leprechaun cocktail featuring Deviation’s Mountain Herb Gin and matcha green tea powder.

FREE MARKET – Celebrating on Saturday, March 12th with a Shamrock-themed chalk art display and a pop-up bar from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. by BRUTØ serving Lucky Cafe O’Yeah drinks, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions available.

For[a]ged – St. Patrick’s Day specials include Pastrami Pork Ribs with beer mustard & cabbage slaw and $3 shots of Paddy’s Irish Whiskey served March 12th-17th.

Kachina & Poka Lola – Hosting the WICK School of Irish Dance for two performances in The Maven lobby at noon and 3pm on Saturday, March 12th.

Grange Hall

When: March 17, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Irish Performers 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: Chef Troy Guard’s Grange Hall along with Keeper’s Heart Irish Whiskey, are throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party full of exciting events to get you into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. From having tons of space to get your groove on to having eight fantastic chef-driven food stalls to choose from, your options are anything but limited at Grange Food Hall. Festive drink specials include an Irish Old Fashioned with Keeper’s Heart Irish Whiskey and a Frozen Green Irish Mule. You might even be fortunate enough to find your own personal “pot of gold,” or green tokens scattered around the food hall which are good for one beer from Grange Hall’s in-house brewery, Little Dry Creek. The fun doesn’t stop there. Grange Hall will also be featuring performances by musician Nerea the Fiddler and traditional Irish dances from the dancers of Reed School of Irish Dance.

Number Thirty Eight

When: March 17 – 18, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: 3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight is an amazing social hub. With multiple taprooms and kitchens, you will have no problem finding something for you and your friends. While the interior is spectacular in and of its own, the outdoor space at Number Thirty Eight is no joke either. When it’s warm enough outside, enjoy playing sand volleyball with your buddies or just hanging out, drinking and listening to good music — which is usually live by the way.

This St. Patrick’s Day, from March 17 – March 18, Number Thirty Eight is hosting a fantastically entertaining two-day celebration featuring the traditional sounds of bagpipes and Irish Step Dancers. To make the experience that much more authentic, Number Thirty Eight will be offering The Wicked Leprechaun, a signature green cocktail made with Mythology Distilling Vodka and food specials like Corned Beef on Weck and Split Lip Chicken. If you’re looking for some authentic Irish fun in Denver, stop by Number Thirty Eight with no cover or fee for entry.

Track Down – “Loaded Leprechaun”

When: March 17, 3:33 p.m.

Where: 1941 Market St, Denver

The Lowdown: If you’ve never been to a Track Down event before, you’re in for a treat! Join Chef Albert Gonzales for an all-inclusive event in downtown Denver. This party will have two different rooms with two different vibes: There will be a loaded dance floor with the big bars, DJs and a separate room with the games, food, photo booth and a dunk tank with a “leprechaun” in it and a quieter feel. Gonzales is preparing an elegant meal turning classics into special appetizers — two of which will be vegan! Prices vary and it’s recommended to register in advance.

Food and Booze Specials

Stanley Marketplace

When: March 12, 7 a.m – 10 p.m and Sunday March 13, 7 a.m – 9 p.m.

Where: 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace is another of Denver’s many food halls. This St. Patrick’s Day, many of the vendors in Stanley Market Place will be offering sweet specials and deals for you to enjoy. Female-owned Sweet Gold Juice is offering festive Green Juices (2 for $14) Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13; Stanley Beer Hall will be serving up traditional Guinness pours, and giving you the option to pour your own Black and Tan at the tap wall if wanted. They will also be celebrating with shots of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey ($7). At Stanley Market Place, they serve more than booze. Festive food specials include an 1855 Corned Beef Reuben on Marbled Rye with Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese; and to round things out, on Thursday, March 17, Latinx-owned Cheluna Brewing Co. is throwing down with live music, Green Beer and the introduction of their new Irish Red Brew. Stanley Marketplace will also be hosting performers from Wick School of Irish Dance. From beginners to world-class champions, you won’t want to miss the action at Stanley Market Place this holiday.

Los Chingones

When: March 17, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 2463 Larimer St, Denver | 4959 S. Newport St, Denver |10155 E 29th Dr, Denver

The Lowdown: Although Los Chingones does not claim to be authentic Mexican cuisine, they do claim to be outstandingly delicious. This St. Patrick’s Day, Los Chingones taqueria is celebrating with limited-time specials. One of their holiday offerings is a Corned Beef and Cabbage Taco on a Green Tortilla ($5), which includes Corned Beef, Potatoes, Shredded Red Cabbage, Cilantro, and Stone Ground Mustard Sauce. Enjoy a special St. Patrick’s Day Margarita and try their Cucumber Melon Margarita ($11). If you’re feeling Irish with a twist of Mexican flavor, stop by one of the three Denver Los Chingones locations this St. Patrick’s day, March 17th, for an Irish-inspired fiesta.

HashTag

When: March 17, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 10155 E. 29th Dr, Denver

The Lowdown: HashTag offers its customers a fun, lively, family-friendly atmosphere. For a delectable breakfast to kick off your holiday weekend, this is a great spot to try. Calling all people with a sweet tooth, HashTAG will be featuring Baileys Short Stack ($15) this St. Patrick’s Day, which includes Buttermilk Pancakes, Bailey’s Chocolate Sauce, Whip Cream, Powdered Sugar, and Lucky Charm Marshmallows. Looking to start with a little kick and buzz? HashTag will also be featuring Creamy Irish Coffee ($9), a combination of coffee, Bailey’s, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, and Whip Cream this Thursday, March 17. For their full menu visit this link.

FNG

When: March 17, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 3940 West 32nd Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Another of Chef Troy Guard’s many restaurants, FNG is an upscale spot for elevated comfort food located in Denver’s West Highland neighborhood. To get in St. Patrick’s Day spirit, FNG will be offering a traditional Irish classic — Corned Beef and Colcannon. Made of mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale, served with house-roasted vegetables on the side, this delectable dish is sure to transport you straight to Ireland…even if you’ve never been there before.

Drinks

Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey

The Lowdown: As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, there are some great new drinks to try in celebration of Irish heritage. One to cheers to this holiday is Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey. This relatively new whiskey company, which gives back to veterans with every bottle sold, is especially fitting for St. Patrick’s Day because it was originally created by Irish-Americans. The name, Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey pays homage to New York’s 69th Regiment, who for the last hundred plus years have led New York’s St. Patrick’s Day. It’s been a long-standing St. Patrick’s Day tradition to toast with whiskey, so, fill up your glasses, cheers and take one back with Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey.

Deviation Distilling

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling is Denver’s premier small-batch gin distillery, which recently became downtown Denver’s first gin taproom. For those that want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a drink a little more elevated than Green Beer, but equally as festive, Deviation Distilling has released its Spicy Leprechaun drink recipe. The gin-focused drink, which can be found here, is made bright green by muddling arugula, jalapeño and mint.

City Star Brewing

When: March 17, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: 321 Mountain Ave, Berthoud, CO

The Lowdown: This St. Patrick’s Day City Star Brewing will be hosting their annual Lucky Charms Beer Flight, an event featuring five magically delicious beers brewed with fun ingredients and natural adjuncts to achieve a rainbow of color. In this craft beer climate where brewers are pushing envelopes of styles and what can go in beers, the City Star Brewhouse dove into the task of crafting a line-up of outlandish brews that Lucky the Leprechaun would enjoy. Flavors range from hibiscus, passionfruit, cucumber, carrot juice and even a bit of glitter.