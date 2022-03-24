Despite the weekly snowstorms that Coloradans have begun to mark on their calendars this year, spring is calling and here at 303 Magazine, we’re embracing it.

To ring in spring, our style team put together six looks that we think are the ultimate must-haves for this season. Photographed by 303 Photo Editor Adrienne Thomas, the 303 fashion writers grabbed the best stripes, color and leather we could find and posed for the camera at Realm Denver.

Between The Lines

Similar to last year, spring is all about mixing and matching prints and patterns. However, stripes are defining spring 2022. Whether it’s horizontal or vertical stripes, pairing a striped blouse with simple bottoms makes a professional look chic and dimensional.

As the Fashion Editor, it’s not often that I get to pose in front of the camera. There’s nothing that I love more than taking a simple black skirt and booties to the next level, and what better to do so than with an oversized striped blouse? To accentuate my features, we opted to tuck one side of the blouse in. The result? A revealing slit that makes this look perfect for a night out after a long day at the desk.

Fashion Writer Jordan McClendon channeled her boss woman energy through a chic striped button-up paired with camel leather shorts and tall black textured boots. Shorts make for a comfy yet stylish look and leather elevates her presence in the process. McClendon could walk into any room in this fit and we would know who’s boss, and also that her fashion sense is a priority in any setting.

For both looks, we opted for neutral makeup using colors present in the pieces that McClendon and I were wearing. This allowed our skin tones and eyes to pop but also brought out the stripes. We also embraced our curls, resulting in versatile looks that will take any daily task or night on the town by storm.

While stripes are often considered unflattering, it’s clear that this spring trend can be phenomenal if styled properly. Opt for an oversized blouse like McClendon and me for a flattering look that creates truly chic silhouettes.

Color Me Free

2022 is all about color, and this spring is no different. The fashion industry is thriving off of neons and bright hues galore. Inserting pops of color in a look exudes to a sense of style but can also contribute to our overall mindsets. Look good, feel good, am I right?

Fashion Writer Udella Miranda has a stunning complexion and long locks. In orange, her natural features absolutely popped. Wearing a silk two-piece set from Garbarini, this orange ensemble can be paired together or separately in order to achieve that stunning pop of color.

Similarly, Fashion Writer Kate Lieberman has beautiful natural features that speak for themselves. In an elegant hot pink slip dress by Garbarini and fun color block sneakers, Lieberman is ready for anything that life will throw her way. This outfit could take her brewery hopping in RiNo, shopping in LoHi or even on a night out in the Ballpark District.

A pop of color can come from the garments we wear or even makeup. We opted for colorful eyeshadow on both Miranda and Lieberman to bring out the hues in their looks. Straight or curled hair is a perfect match for a color block look to let the locks flow freely and to achieve the carefree yet put-together looks that inserting pops of color can accomplish.

Motorcycle Diaries

With all this talk about spring, there are still low temperatures here in Denver weekly. That’s why leather isn’t going anywhere quite yet. For chilly nights on the town, grab a colorful leather jacket to pair with a black outfit.

Lead Stylist Ashleigh Perri brings a new meaning to motorcycle chic in an all-black outfit paired with a lavender leather jacket. These leather joggers combine comfort and style and make for a daunting look meant for any occasion. Paired with a leather jacket in a bright tone, this look is a great way to transition into spring despite cooler temperatures.

Assistant Stylist Natalie Snyder looks striking in fishnets and a black leather dress. Her sky blue leather jacket adds a pop of spring to a rather bold outfit. Layering leather is a great way to stay warm while looking fabulous at the same time. Especially in the spring, Snyder can shed a layer and reveal a completely new look.

Makeup and accessories are all the rage in these night-life-inspired looks. From Snyder’s bold red lip to Perri’s stunning purple eyeshadow, the hair and makeup complete these stunning looks. To take these motorcycle-inspired but fashionable looks to the next level, add a harness like the ones that Snyder and Perri are wearing from Ārdēo Studios. When the heat starts to rise in the bar or club, ditch the jacket and an entirely different look will be underneath.

The 303 Magazine Fashion Desk had a blast serving looks in front of the camera for a change. Special thanks to our amazing team who helped make this shoot come to life. Now let’s wish away the occasional dreary Colorado weather by grabbing the best stripes, color and leather we can find and illuminate the Denver streets with this season’s alluring fashion trends.

Hair and Makeup

Local makeup artist Leah Llanes and hairdresser Mae Jones are behind the incredible makeup looks that made this shoot come to life. From luscious curls to bold shadows to natural hues, these hair and makeup looks are making a statement this spring for any occasion.

Photography by Adrienne Thomas

Location Realm Denver

Fashion Editor Abby Schirmacher

Lead Stylist Ashleigh Perri

Stylist Assistant Natalie Snyder

Makeup by Leah Llanes

Hair by Mae Jones

Fashion Writers Udella Miranda, Jordan McClendon, Kate Lieberman

Clothing from Garbarini and Hailee Grace

Accessories from Ārdēo Studios

