This Week in Concerts – Oliver Tree, Yungblud, Judas Priest and More

This week in concerts, Oliver Tree (best known for his hit song, “Life Goes On”), British sensation Yungblud and rock legend Judas Priest all perform at Mission Ballroom. Did you miss out on your chance to go to Mardi Gras in New Orleans? Then check out Cervantes’ or Herman’s Hideaway for Cajun-style food and music in celebration of Louisiana’s trademark celebration. Don’t forget, 303 Day is this Thursday and 303 Magazine is partnering with Indie 102.3 for a free concert at Number Thirty Eight with music featured by N3ptune, SF1 and MLady. So stop by and join us in celebrating the greatness of Denver. As always, stay up to date for all your local music needs with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

3/1 – Electronic Tuesdays: Angelic Root

3/2 – W.C.W. – Girl Wunder, Silkwork, Malvada and more

3/3 – Beak Nasty, Contra Scandal, Dosidoe and more

3/3 – Bromosapien, Kibz, Majestic Mud and more

3/4 – Brisco Jones

3/5 – Thought Process, Easyjack, Base2 and more

3/5 – Atek, Might Delete, Kid Konsume and more

The Bluebird Theater

3/2 – Joshua Radin

3/3 – G. Love & The Juice

3/4 – Hiss Golden Messenger

3/5 – Hiss Golden Messenger

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/1 – Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff, DJ Williams, Jeff Franca

3/3 – Shift, Krushendo, Prismatic and more

3/4 – Marcus Rezak, Kick The Cat, Zeta June

3/5 – Toubab Krewe, Justus and The Limits, Vanimal Kingdom

3/5 – Evanoff, Casual Commander, Giant Walking Robots

3/5 – Satellite Pilot, Dayshaper, Undissassembled and more

Dazzle

3/1 – No Hands Brass Bands

3/2 – Charles McPherson, Terrell Stafford

3/3 – Charles McPherson, Terrell Stafford

3/4 – B-RAMP (6 p.m.)

3/4 – Royal Street Ramblers (9 p.m.)

3/5 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band (6 p.m.)

3/5 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band (8 p.m.)

3/6 – Alex Harding, Organ Nation

The Fillmore Auditorium

3/3 – Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red

3/4 – Two Friends

3/6 – Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves

Globe Hall

3/3 – The Greeting Committee, OSTON, Sophie Gray

3/4 – Zoe Berman, Wellington Bullings, Megan Burtt and more

3/5 – James Grebb, Bro Candy, DRöWn

Goosetown Tavern

3/3 – Thursday Groove

3/4 – The Denver Pop Punk All Stars

3/5 – Aware24Seven, Old Soul Era, Ro$$ay

3/6 – Performing High Showcase: Sudo, The 2 O’Clock Club, Brit and The Boys

The Gothic Theatre

3/2 – Mayday Parade, Real Friends, Magnolia Park

3/4 – Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, Revocation and more

3/5 – Grandson, Royal & The Serpent, Oxymorrons

Grizzly Rose

3/2 – Warren Garret

3/3 – Warren Garret

3/4 – Warren Garret

3/5 – Warren Garret

3/6 – Warren Garret

Herb’s Hideout

3/1 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott

3/2 – Diana Castro

3/3 – Cocktail Revolution

3/4 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

3/5 – Stereo Clone

3/6 – Mike Maurer Band

Herman’s Hideaway

3/1 – Fat Tuesday – Mardi Gras Crawfish Broil and Jazz Hangout: Myron Hendley & Friends

3/3 – Sauce Walka, Sancho Saucey, Drippy and more

3/4 – Afro-Beats Party

3/5 – DJ KTone, DJ Squizzy Taylor, Hollywood Cook and more

Hi-Dive

3/1 – Sad Park, The Nova Kicks, Flora De La Luna

3/4 – Maita, Waiting Room, Pink Lady Monster

3/5 – Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille, Ritmo Cascabel, Savage Blush

3/6 – Pears, Lawsuit Models, System Restore

HQ

3/1 – Dark Tuesdays: A Goth, Industrial, Darkwave

3/3 – Messiahvore, Never Kennezard, Cobroid

3/4 – Matriarch, Worry, Necropanther and more

3/5 – 6 Million Dollar Band

Knew Conscious

3/4 – St4rfox, Beat Kitty, Nok Nok

3/5 – Colorado House Music Showcase: Trent Campbell, Andy Immerman, Erin Stereo and more

Larimer Lounge

3/3 – Faceless Ones, A Place For Owls, Jordan Lucas

3/4 – Open House, DJ Ejay, DJ Jeremy and more

3/5 – DJ Susan, Matty Ghost, Owie and more

3/6 – Pierce Murphy, People In Between, The O’Connor Brothers Band and more

Lost Lake

3/3 – The XO, Life Among Tree, Wastebasket, Shanghai Metro Temple

3/4 – Diggin’ Dirt, Human Kind

3/5 – Green Druid, Los Toms, Hellgrammites

3/6 – Cosmic Problems, Tiny Humans, Hospital Socks

Marquis Theater

3/1 – Claud

3/4 – Mae

3/6 – Belmont

Meow Wolf

3/5 – Random Rab, Equanimous, Skysia

3/6 – Daybreaker

Mission Ballroom

3/2 – Oliver Tree, Sueco, 347Aidan

3/3 – Boris Brejcha, Ecotek, The Bordas Brothers

3/4 – Boris Brejcha, Sohmi

3/5 – Yungblud, Palaye Royale, Poutyface

3/6 – Judas Priest, Queensrÿche

Nocturne

3/2 – Dana Landry Trio

3/3 – David Bernot Quintet

3/4 – Daryl Gott Quintet

3/5 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

3/6 – Ben Markley Trio

Number Thirty Eight

3/3 – 303 Day Party!: N3ptune, SF 1, MLady

3/4 – Kellindo

3/5 – Kingdom Jasmine, Venture Still

3/6 – Marcus Rezak, Bellhoss, Austen Carroll & The Better Neighbors

The Ogden Theater

3/3 – Cordae, Justine Skye

3/4 – The Magic Beans, Big Something, Envy Alo

3/5 – Underoath, Spiritbox, Bad Omens and more

The Oriental Theater

3/4 – Colony Collapse, Under Auburn Skies, Saints of Never After and more

3/5 – The Birthday Massacre, Julien K, The Midnight Marionettes and more

3/6 – Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar and more

Paramount Theatre

3/2 – Abba Mania

Roxy Broadway

3/1 – Singer-songwriter open mic

3/2 – Phil Lotterhos Trio (7 p.m.)

3/2 – Live Jazz Jam (8 p.m.)

3/3 – Dizzy with a Dame (6 p.m.)

3/3 – Sells Farm, Puzzle Theory (9 p.m.)

3/4 – David Milner (6 p.m.)

3/4 – The Barrelors, Giant Zero (10 p.m.)

3/5 – DJ Rex Buchanan (11 a.m.)

3/6 – DJ Erin Stereo

Roxy Theater

3/4 – The Ultimate Hip-Hop Showcase

3/6 – Icy Pisces Bash: Stunna Girl, Bankroll Alex, DJ Afterhours and more

Summit Music Hall

3/1 – The Marias, Evann McIntosh, Ogi

3/4 – K. Flay

The Soiled Dove

3/3 – Keith Harkin

3/4 – Young Dubliners

3/5 – Eric Darius (6 p.m.)

3/5 – Eric Darius (9 p.m.)

Temple Night Club

3/3 – Xie

3/4 – Yultron

3/5 – So Tuff So Cute

The Venue

3/2 – Open stage Denver

3/4 – Message in A Bottle, Poison’d, Guitar Virtuoso Chance

3/5 – Vile Cynic, Sharone, Divine Hubris and more

Your Mom’s House

3/2 – The Mystical Hot Chocolate Endeavors, Shady Oaks, The Honey Empire and more

3/4 – Rico Act, Life and Death, Maddneto and more

3/5 – Bass Groove: Lysoul & Lemonade, Genghis, Waggles and more

3/6 – Deris, Kidd Dage, Yungn2x and more