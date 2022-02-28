31 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some eccentric events lined up this week. Start it off by sipping while raising funds at Cocktail for a Cause and end it by dancing the morning in at Daybreaker DEN WÜNDER TOUR. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 28

Cocktail for a Cause

When: February 28

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of February, you can order a Bizzy Izzy cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Black Resilience in Colorado.

Colorado Environmental Film Festival

When: February 28 – March 6

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices, passes available here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Environmental Film Festival is back for its 16th year. This year the festival has gone fully virtual with streamings of over 90 films, live filmmaker conversations, educational content and more.

Denver Jewish Film Festival

When: February 28 – March 1

Where: Various locations and Online, more information here

Cost: Varying prices, get passes and tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Jewish Film Festival returns – this year in an all-virtual format. You can view around 30 different films from documentaries to shorts with a myriad of genres.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

When: February 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $35 – $70, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the legendary Fran Lebowitz live during an Evening with Fran Lebowitz at Paramount Theatre. You can hear Lebowitz speak about her essays, views on media and events and more throughout the evening.

Tuesday, March 1

Henry Ossawa Tanner and Black Artists in Paris, c. 1900

When: March 1, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 – $80, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Henry Ossawa Tanner and Black Artists in Paris, c. 1900 – a talk with Emily C. Burns the associate professor of art history at Auburn University. The lecture explores the works of painter Henry Ossawa Tanner and other Black artists along with issues of race and representation.

Ciders & Sides

When: March 1, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $27 – $29, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with The Flour Shop for Ciders & Sides. You can munch on four freshly baked cookies while imbibing in a flight of four brightly flavored ciders during the sugary sweet tasting.

Wednesday, March 2

Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf

When: March 2, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver continues its Adult-Verse series. This Wednesday you can explore the immersive art experience during the adult-only evening at Convergence Station with drinks in hand and at the speed of adults.

Thursday, March 3

303 Day

When: March 3, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate 303 Day by watching performances from N3ptune, SF1 and MLady during the local jam. 303 Magazine teams up with Indie 102.3 and Number Thirty Eight for the event filled with drinks, food and some goodies from Indie 102.3.

Guitar Sessions: Jen Korte

When: March 3, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo for Guitar Sessions: Jen Korte. Trujillo will discuss the Denver music scene as well as introduce some local guitar innovators such as Colorado-based Jen Korte of LadyGang, Jen Korte $ The Lose and more.

Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival

When: March 3 – 6

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $65, get passes here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents the Colorado Dragon Film Festival. Colorado’s only Asian and Asian American Film Festival returns for over 10 screenings of films, two different community conversations and various special events for a dive into the AAPI Comunity.

Pilot Beer Release Program

When: March 3, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore some experimental brews during a Pilot Beer Release Program at Great Divide Brewing Co. You can sip on a Yeti-Abides white Russian-inspired brew and grab discounted pours to boot.

303 Day at Tap & Burger

When: March 3

Where: All Tap & Burger Locations

Cost: Free, reserve at Belleview, Highlands, Sloan’s Lake and Westminster

The Lowdown: Celebrate Denver with 303 Day at Tap & Burger. You can dive into a burger and raise a glass with Station 26 303 Lager for only $3.03 in honor of the Mile High City.

Boulder International Film Festival

When: March 3 – 6

Where: Various locations in Boulder

Cost: Varying prices, check here

The Lowdown: The Boulder International Film Festival is back for its 18th year. You can experience a four-day exploration of cinematic art with local, national and international films, filmmaker events and more throughout the festival.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: March 3 – 5

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $24 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts the Banff Mountain Film Festival. The event features three days of screenings of adventure films. Banff Mountain Film Festival is traveling the world to share amazing views and stories about the world and people that explore it.

Friday, March 4

The Music of Queen with your Colorado Symphony

When: March 4, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your Bohemian Rhapsody on during The Music of Queen with your Colorado Symphony. You can honor the majestic band as Brody Dolyniuk and his rock group joins in with Colorado Symphony to perform songs live.

Listen to Our Cries

When: March 4 – 18

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: PlatteForum presents Listen to Our Cries. The exhibition is a group show that features works from PlatteForum’s ArtLab interns with themes of social justice, climate change issues and identity.

No Man’s Land Film Festival

When: March 4 – 5

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 – $140, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a new adventure without leaving Denver during the No Man’s Land Film Festival. The two-day festival hosts a myriad of film screenings, workshops, panel discussions and more. You can also learn from experts in the industry and hear from guest speakers.

Music in the Clouds

When: March 4, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a winter evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Keith Hicks on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

FlyteCo Anniversary Weekend

When: March 4 – 6

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave. #101, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing raises a glass to turning three with an Anniversary Weekend. You can celebrate with three beer releases over three days and sip a brew for all of the brewery’s achievements.

Saturday, March 5

Lumonics Immersed

When: March 5, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Explore a multi-sensory journey with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your mind, body and spirit. Before and after the experience you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

Demonstrating Artists Program

When: March 5, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its Demonstrating Artists Program. You can stop into the Storytelling Studio to see a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of artists R. Alan Brooks and Jolyon Yates.

Mile High Beer Festival

When: March 5, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Event Center, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 – $60, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Mile High Beer Festival hosts its annual beer festival this Saturday. The ticket price gets you unlimited of samples provided by over 25 Colorado breweries. There will also be food to nosh on and great music. This popular event only happens once a year — get your tickets quickly.

Art Strut: Women in Their Infinite Forms

When: March 5, 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the Women in Their Infinite Forms exhibition with an Art Strut. Denver Milk Market and Dairy Block team up with Athena Project to celebrate Women’s History Month with the installation and strut. The strut spotlights the 10 local female artists who have transformed (wo)mannequins into art that tells stories of female power and reinvention. You can have a chance to purchase art and support the artists.

Mardi Gras Bellydance Show

When: March 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $8 at entry

The Lowdown: Mercury Cafe presents a Mardi Gras Belly Dance Show. You can watch performances from various groups and individuals such as Carlyn Pratte, Bella Diva dancers and Rafi’ah – all with a Mardi Gras theme.

MCA Penny Admission

When: March 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at entry

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes back Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right — one cent — all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as Dyani White Hawk: Speaking to Relatives and Eamon Ore-Giron: Competing With Lightning/Rivalizando con el Relámpago.

Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest

When: March 5, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: $55, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. returns with the Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest. The event features a day of delicious treats of coffee from Coda Coffee Company, brews from Denver Beer Co., bacon from River Bear American Meats and breakfast burritos from DBC Eats. The ticket price includes a coffee, a breakfast burrito, samples of loads of bacon and a Denver Beer Co. Mug to sip your brews from.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: March 5, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and rock out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio for a relaxed Saturday.

Sunday, March 6

4th Annual Petite Parade

When: March 6, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, for registration check here

The Lowdown: Watch as miniature floats wheel by during a Mardi Gras Petite Parade. The fourth annual parade features a chance to make your own shoebox-sized float to enter into the procession or just watch some cute and colorful floats take on Dairy Block.

Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series

When: March 6, 2 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover has partnered with Tesoro Culture Center to host a Historic Lecture Series. This Sunday you can hear from artist, archeologist and author Dr. Charlse M. Carrillo about The Penitentes and Alabados: the History of the Sanctuario of Chimayo.

Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

When: March 6, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $22 at entry

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company hosts a Girl Scout Cookie Pairing. You can snack on eight cookies paired perfectly with four taster-sized brews in the taproom.

Daybreaker DEN WÜNDER TOUR

When: March 6, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver

Cost: $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start off your morning with a magical world during Daybreaker DEN WÜNDER TOUR. You can stretch out with a yoga practice surrounded by an atmosphere created from live musicians, dance your heart out and watch a sunrise. Make sure to bring a mat and a water bottle to stay hydrated.

