Colorado Environmental Film Festival Goes Fully Virtual for 2022

The Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) is back for its 16th Annual iteration. This year, the festival, which is powered by Eventive, takes on a full virtual format due to the continued presence of COVID in Colorado.

CEFF will start and run from Feb. 24 through March 6 for nine full days of environmental film content. The festival will feature streamings of over 90 films, live conversations with filmmakers, educational content, an Eco-Expo and more for a relaxed and more accessible exploration of nature and people.

Each of the local and international films that are presented during the festival aim to bring awareness to the social, ecological and economic impacts of environmental changes that have occurred and will continue to occur on the planet. This year boasts 97 films that include 13 international screenings, 11 national films and multiple Colorado premieres.

You can explore short and feature-length films such as Where There Once Was Water directed by Brittany App, Reflection: A Walk With Water directed by Emmett Brennan, Seals and Sea Lions: Scoundrels or Scapegoats directed by Mike Sullivan and 2040 directed by Damon Gameau all while relaxing at home.

CEFF also has a full range of educational content with CEFF for Families, CEFF for Youth and CEFF for Classrooms programming. The programming presents on-demand films, explorations of different wilderness adventures and more. All of the films within the streaming are aimed at families with kids under the age of 18 – making for great introductory content.

Throughout the festival, you can also explore the International Environmental Photography Contest & Exhibition. The gallery holds images of award-winning photographs, a virtual walk-through of the Serengeti with the guidance of photographer and keynote speaker Darrell Gulin on March 3 and more. You can also vote for your favorite photo for $1 which will go towards the festival’s continued programming.

For the full schedule of film streaming and content check here. Passes and film tickets are available for purchase here.