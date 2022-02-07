25 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some enthralling events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting sciency at an SCFD Free Day and end it by diving into light art a Lumonics Guided Tour. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 7

SCFD Free Day

When: February 7, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosts an SCFD Free Day. You can have the chance to explore GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked the World, Discovery Zone and more throughout the day without paying museum admission.

Stranahan’s Whiskey Vault Auction

When: February 7

Where: Online

Cost: Varying prices, order here

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s Whiskey presents a Vault Auction. The auction raises funds for Colorado Marshall fires with rare bottles variants such as Snowflakes, Mountain Angel 10-year old bottles and more. The auction ends at midnight on Monday.

Tuesday, February 8

Active Minds: Genetic Engineering

When: February 8, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover teams up with Active Minds for Active Minds: Genetic Engineering. You can learn more about genetic engineering, how it is used in current technology and the potential risks and benefits that may come from it.

Ciders & Sides

When: February 8, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $30 – $32, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sip on a flight of four brightly flavored ciders complemented with four savory cheesy delights during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up Truffle Cheese Shop for the delectable pairing in the taproom for a relaxed afternoon.

Turn The Page With Colorado Matters: All That Is Secret

When: February 8, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Public Radio continues its Turn The Page With Colorado Matters series with a look at the new novel All That Is Secret. The novel, written by Colorado author Patricia Raybon, dives into Denver as it is ruled by the Ku Klux Klan.

Wednesday, February 9

Indigenous Film: Hawaiian Steel Guitar: An Evening with Alan Akaka

When: February 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission to hosts Indigenous Film: Hawaiian Steel Guitar: An Evening with Alan Akaka. The short film dives deeper into the life of Joseph Kekuku and the creation of the Hawaiin Steel Guitar.

Punketry

When: February 9, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination during Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Kenny White, Ira Liss and Maggie Saunders throughout the evening.

Cafe Con Leche Stout Firkin Release

When: February 9, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe in a creamy brew during a Cafe Con Leche Stout Firkin Release. Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents the milk stout that is brewed with local coffee. You can also grab bites from the food truck Grill Rescue.

Thursday, February 10

Valentine’s Market

When: February 10, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Event Space, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get stocked up for your sweetheart (or yourself) at a Valentine’s Market. Great Divide Brewing presents a market filled with local vendors offering gifts, just in time for the day of love.

Elevated Beats

When: February 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam it out throughout the evening with beats from DJ Manos during Elevated Beats. 54thirty hosts the rocking event for you to take in the Denver skyline on the rooftop for a chill winter night.

Angela Faris Belt

When: February 10, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Michael Warren Contemporary presents an opening reception for artist Angela Faris Belt. The exhibition features photographs taken by Faris Belt of Bristlecone Pine trees throughout the gallery.

Friday, February 11

Side Stories

When: February 11 – 20

Where: Exterior walls from 28th St. to Walnut St. and 33rd St. to Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the artistry of Side Stories on the walls of RiNo. Five Colorado artists’ works are projected on blank walls showing stories about the surrounding neighborhoods. Each digital work spans only a few minutes long and will stay up until February 20.

Casey Brewing and Blending Tap Takeover

When: February 11, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie hosts a Casey Brewing and Blending Tap Takeover. You can delight in pours such as Helles, a Talus IPA, an Apricot Fruit Stand and Leaner throughout the day.

Music in the Clouds

When: February 11, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace a winter evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Jonah Wisneski on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Snowed In Cherry Release 2022

When: February 11, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company releases its Snowed In Cherry 2022 brew this Friday. The oatmeal stout is made with tart cherries and aged in bourbon barrels to honor Valentine’s Day. You can imbibe in the chocolate cherry stout on tap or take one home in a 19-ounce can.

Saturday, February 12

Cupid’s Undie Run

When: February 12, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $50, register here

The Lowdown: Get a sweat on with the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. You can slip on your sneakers for a mile-ish run around Denver in support of finding a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). Make sure to don on a pair of cute undies or a costume to run in and raise some funds for research.

Almost Valentine’s Day Stout & Cake Pop Pairing

When: February 12 – 13

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company teams up with baker Elise from Lucky Break Bakeshop for an Almost Valentine’s Day Stout & Cake Pop Pairing. You can satisfy your cravings with a pairing of a Stout aged on cherry and chocolate with a cherry-flavored vanilla cake coated in dark chocolate for an extra sweet day.

Beer & Chocolate Pairing

When: February 12, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co Locations

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts a Valentine’s Day Beer and Chocolate Pairing. You can delight in five handcrafted chocolates complemented with five Denver Beer Co. brews for a tasty afternoon.

Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour

When: February 12, 3 – 4 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Tour Co. hosts a Denver Capitol Hill History Walking Tour. You can learn more about Denver’s fascinating history, see some of the city’s oldest buildings, learn more about landmarks and more through the tour.

5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl

When: February 12, 4 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: The Pig & The Sprout, 1900 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your best onesie for the 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl. The event features a bar crawl with drink specials at each of the eight participating locations such as The Pig & The Sprout, Wynkoop Brewing Company and Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery. You can imbibe on drinks, win prizes and more.

Talk Murder to Me: A True Crime Tour

When: February 12, 7 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add a little bit of spook into your life with Talk Murder To Me: A True Crime Tour. The event hosts true crime podcasts such as Cults, Crimes & Cabernet, True Crime IRL, True Consequences and Generation Why live throughout the evening.

Sunday, February 13

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: February 13, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House keeps its Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch series going. You can create your own dirty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House’s best instructors. You can bring your own materials and get stitching for $5. Come with a nasty saying or pattern in mind to create your scandalous cross-stitch masterpiece.

Music in the Galleries

When: February 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum returns with its Music in the Galleries series. You can take a seat in the galleries of the museum, surrounded by art to listen to a live performance from guitarist El Javi.

Galentine’s Day Drag Bingo Brunch

When: February 13, 11 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents a Galentine’s Day Drag Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a themed brunch filled with flavor while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Lumonics Guided Tour

When: February 13, 1 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Lumonics Gallery hosts a Guided Tour. You can explore one of the longest-running light art studios in the U.S. with over 75 light sculptures that span across from the past 50 years. Following the tour, you can take part in a 15-minute immersive experience.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Jewish Film Festival

When: February 14 – March 1

Where: Various locations and Online, more information here

Cost: Varying prices, passes and tickets available here

MCA Octopus Initiative

When: February 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Exhibition Opening Celebration

When: February 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, tickets available here

60 Minutes in Space

When: February 23, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here