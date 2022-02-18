Unique Ways To Celebrate Mardi Gras in and Around Denver This Year

As Mardi Gras approaches on Tuesday, March 1, folks may wonder where they can get their fixin’ of Southern food and fun. Whether it’s breakfast beignets, Gumbo or a place to party, Denver has what you’re looking for to get in the New Orleans holiday spirit.

Tuesday, February 22

Margarita & Mask Making Party

When: February 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Que Bueno Suerte, 1518 S Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $55, get tickets here

The Lowdown: G4 Tequila is hosting this ticketed event (limited to 20 guests) that includes two G4 Margaritas, a buffet dinner and all of the materials needed to create your own unique carnival mask. Attendees will also learn to make a proper margarita, the history of “masking” as part of Carnival tradition and the history of the family-owned G4 Tequila.

Saturday, February 26

Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off & Carnivale Parade

When: February 26, 11 a.m.

Where: Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs

Cost: $0.75 per tasting

The Lowdown: Walk around, savor the smell of gumbo and even taste test it at the 28th year of the Gumbo Cook-Off. 20 chefs, professional and amateur, will be cooking up their best version of gumbo for just $0.75 per sample. After filling your stomach, sit back, relax and stay to watch the Carnivale Parade!

All-Out Mardi Crawl: 5K, 10K, Half Marathon

When: February 26, 8 a.m.

Where: Bear Creek Lake Park, 15600 W Morrison Rd., Lakewood

Cost: $40 – $80, register here

The Lowdown: Get your land legs in shape and wear your best Mardi Gras race gear for this one. Near the base of the Red Rocks Amphitheater, All-Out Multicourse Productions will be hosting the 6th annual Mardi Crawl 5K, 10K and half marathon. Included in registration are custom-molded finisher medals, souvenir race bibs, distance stickers, free race pictures and a post-race meal.

Denver Mardi Gras

When: February 26, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver Tech Center, 7801 East Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village

Cost: General admission $35-$40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party like you’re on Bourbon Street at this hotel takeover. Entertainment will have no limits – from the Denver Selfie Museum to live music and DJs, marching bands, burlesque, tarot readers, face painters, magicians, jugglers and 12,000 beads. There will also be a variety of cajun food to enjoy like muffuletta sandwiches, beef jambalaya stuffed burritos and more.

Monday, February 28

Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil

When: February 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indulge in an All-U-Can-Eat Crawfish Boil featuring a cajun boil of crawfish, corn, andouille sausage and red potatoes from the cooks of Gate Deli & Grog.

Tuesday, March 1

Mardi Gras Celebration with No Hands Brass Band

When: March 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Dazzle, 1512 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $10, $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to the billowing brass of trumpets, saxophones, trombones, sousaphones and drums with the No Hands Brass Band. If you can’t be in New Orleans, let this nine-piece Colorado band transport you there for the night.

The Brothers of Brass Mardi Gras Party

When: March 1, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: So Many Roads Museum and Brewery, 918 W 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come hear the Denver-based horn and drum outfit, The Brothers of Brass, perform a Mardi Gras show and play street music.

Saturday, March 5

Mardi Gras Bellydance Show

When: March 5, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $8

The Lowdown: Sit back, order a drink at the bar from a local brewery and watch local and regional artists bellydance and do other theatrical performances in the downstairs Cabaret Room of the Mercury Cafe.

Sunday, March 6

Dairy Block Petite Parade

When: March 6, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Denver

Cost: Free, register float here

The Lowdown: “Laissez les bons temps rouler” — or let the good times roll — at the 4th annual Petite Parade in the heated Dairy Block Alley with live music and Denver’s Handsome Little Devils. Individuals can enter in the parade by creating a shoebox float with the chance to win Most Original Float, Best Family Float, Funniest Float and more. Floats must be on wheels, 2 feet long, 2 feet wide and shorter than 3 feet tall.

Two Authentic New Orleans Restaurants to Try

Lucile’s Creole Cafe

When: Saturday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Lucile’s Creole Cafe, 275 S Logan St., Denver

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: Immerse yourself in a New Orleans brunch with a breakfast beignet, creole omelet, shrimp and grits, an andouille po’boy and more at this family establishment that has served Colorado since 1980.

Nola Voodoo Tavern

When: Wednesday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Tuesday Closed

Where: Nola Voodoo Tavern, 2231 E Bruce Randolph, Denver

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: End the party at this New Orleans-inspired bar. Henry Batiste, the owner and New Orleans native, brings homemade recipes from his mother and grandma to the Cole neighborhood.

Anything we missed? Let us know in the comments below!