Just Announced – Experience Red Rock’s First-Ever Magic Show in April

Red Rocks has seen some impressive shows grace its stage in the past. It has served as a world-class music venue for The Beatles, The Grateful Dead and so many others, while also hosting fitness enthusiasts, yogis and movie-lovers alike.

But this April, Red Rocks will now also see the talents of renowned magician Scotty Wiese as he brings the venue’s first-ever magic show to the stage.

“I’ve dreamed of performing here since I was a kid and it’s surreal to be able to grace the same stage as The Beatles, U2, Drake and so many of my idols,” Wiese wrote in an Instagram post announcing the show.

The Denver native is known for his mind-blowing magic, storytelling, comedy and surprises — and he keeps it appropriate for guests of all ages.

“Magic on the Rocks” is on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.