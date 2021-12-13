36 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some cheery events lined up this week. Kick it off with a giggle at an Open Mike Comedy Show and end it by getting naughty at a Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch. Whatever the week has set for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, December 13

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: December 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let a laugh out during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can hear sets from local up-and-coming comedians, watch a joke-writing competition and more throughout the evening. You can also hear witty commentary from host, professional comedian and television writer, Mike Langworthy.

12 Days of Firkins

When: December 13 – 24

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 12 Days of Firkins. The event features a tapping of 12 “firkins” over the 12 days leading up to Christmas. The challenge? You must partake in each firkin each day until December 24 to be able to win a prize, so make sure to get a stamp for every beer. This week you can sip on a raspberry and chocolate pastry stout, a cranberry orange sour, a gingerbread ESB, a gin barrel-aged triple, a cherry sour and a Peanut Butter Pie Snowed In. See the event page for the full list of firkins.

Holiday Tree Lot

When: December 13 – December 24

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Pick up the perfect greenery to decorate at Little Man Ice Cream’s Holiday Tree Lot. The lot offers trees of all sizes and shapes for a chance to find the perfect tree for your home. Sweet Cooie’s in Congress Park and DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream in Park Hill also hold lots as well.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: December 13 – December 24

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tick off some of your gift lists at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Tuesday, December 14

Active Minds: Eleanor Roosevelt

When: December 14, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the longest-serving First Lady of the United Stated during Active Minds: Eleanor Roosevelt. Tattered Cover Colfax continues its Active Minds Voting Rights series with the lecture about Eleanor Roosevelt, her life and her impact on human rights.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: December 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your drawing tools for Drop-In Drawing Online. You can join in with local artist Anna Kaye and special guest artist Simon Beck for a drawing session with inspiration taken from wintertime weather, landscapes and more.

Santa Baby Drag Queen Bingo

When: December 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream Factory presents Santa Baby Drag Queen Bingo. You can toss on a Santa hat, dress up in reindeer antlers and more for the bingo session that will be filled with some sweet prizes such as a West Colfax Gift Basket.

Cider & Sides

When: December 14, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little festive with Cider & Sides. You can nibble on four different types of cheese from Truffle Cheese Shop paired with four boldly flavored ciders from Stem Ciders during the delightful afternoon.

Free Day at DAM

When: December 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the galleries of the museum filled with art at no cost to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

Wednesday, December 15

MCA Octopus Initiative

When: December 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, enter here

The Lowdown: Take a chance at winning some amazing contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to grab works from local artists.

Cookie Decorating at Comida

When: December 15

Where: Comida at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. Unit 140, Aurora

Cost: Free, reserve spot here

The Lowdown: Add a little sweetness to your day with Cookie Decorating at Comida. You can decorate Patron-shaped holiday cookies while imbibing in a seasonal Patron cocktail such as a Mistletoe Margarita. Spots are limited, so make sure to RSVP soon.

Whiskey Wonderland Pairing Dinner

When: December 15, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse presents a Whiskey Wonderland Pairing Dinner. You can sip on four full-sized cocktails while dining on three paired plates and jam out to music throughout the evening.

17th Annual Backcountry Film Fest

When: December 15, 7:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch films that explore the wondrous winter wildlands during the 17th Annual Backcountry Film Festival. The festival — which is held in collaboration with Winter Wildlands Alliance — will screen a series of short films that are filled with backcountry adventures. The proceeds from the event will benefit The Greenway Foundation.

Thursday, December 16

A Very DeVotchKa Holiday

When: December 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sway to some lovely music during A Very DeVotchKa Holiday. You can watch DeVotchKa perform live in concert with Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall during a holiday-themed evening.

Krampus Kreepshow | Alternative Market

When: December 16, 5 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mercury Cafe Denver hosts a Krampus Kreepshow | Alternative Market. The market offers 15 vendors with tarot readings, a full bar, beats from DJ Wolfie Fenix and more.

Friday, December 17

Black Sheep Friday

When: December 17, 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver partners with an artist and local comedian to continue its Black Sheep Fridays series with XXX-Mas Craft Fair: Erotically Themed Crafting & Holiday Shopping. The event will test your art skills while creating naughty-themed crafts and snag some holiday buys.

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B December

When: December 17, 9 p.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your best dance moves ready for the Cuffin’ All Thangs December Party. You can shake your stuff all night to live music bangin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above and get your boogie on to all-era jams.

Holiday Makers Market

When: December 17 – 19

Where: Olde Town Arvada, 7307 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Olde Town Arvada presents a Holiday Makers Market. You can shop from local makers, artists and more for your last-minute gifts, play games and keep cozy with fire pits around the square.

MCA Makers Market

When: December 17, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Donation Based Entry, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts an MCA Makers Market. You can shop from local makers, artists and more in a carefully curated space for your holiday gifts and art needs.

The Big HoliGay Bazaar

When: December 17, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market celebrates the holidays with a Big HoliGay Bazaar. You can stop by the four-part pop-up series with creators, writers, jewelers and more while sipping on drink specials and jamming to music.

Music in the Clouds

When: December 17, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace a winter evening to rock out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist Thom La Fond on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market

When: December 17 – 19

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for the 2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Saturday, December 18

Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar

When: December 18 – 19

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar hosts the Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar to tick off your holiday shopping. You can peruse more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the two-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.

Lumonics Immersed

When: December 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $20, register here

The Lowdown: Lumonics Gallery presents Lumonics Immersed: a multi-sensory journey to refresh your body, mind and spirit. Before and after the event you can explore the 75+ light artwork installations that are situated in the front gallery rooms, performance space and art studio.

Denver Holiday Market at Forage

When: December 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Forage, 4416 Yates St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add a little bit of greenery to your seasonal shopping at a Denver Holiday Market at Forage. You can peruse vendors such as Sora from Spell and Sage, Lauren Woodward and more, as well as pick up a plant or two.

Hops & Pie’s Christmas Beer Fest

When: December 18 – 19

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add some booze to your festivities with the Hops & Pie Christmas Beer Fest. The festival celebrates holiday brews with over eight beers from different breweries including Weldwerks’ Midnight Magik Season of the Witch Barrel-Aged Stout, Toppling Goliath Holidotz and Prairie Artisan Ales Christmas Bomb.

Tamale & Beer Pairing

When: December 18, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts a Tamale and Beer Pairing. You can delight in savory tamales from Kahlo’s Mexican Restaurant complemented with Mexican-inspired cervezas.

December Artisan Fare Beer Pairing Dinner

When: December 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales hosts a December Artisan Fare Beer Pairing Dinner. You can dine on a five-course meal prepared by chef Jared of Thistle and Mint while imbibing in beer pairings. The dinner features locally sourced ingredients and new brew releases.

Studio Friction Photography Session

When: December 18, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $175, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Studio Friction offers a photography session with local photographers MDP Black and KnottyDave. You can have photos taken of your rope work, kink skills or other shibari works during the photo session.

Elf in Concert

When: December 18 – 19

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of Elf in concert. Colorado Symphony will perform the score of the film live conducted by film’s composer, John Debney, as you watch the film on a giant projector.

The Block Distilling Co.’s 4th Anniversary Celebration

When: December 18, 11 a.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to four years of business at The Block Distilling Co.’s 4th Anniversary Celebration. You can shop from a holiday market that hosts over 10 local vendors, sip on libations and party with the distillery.

Sunday, December 19

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: December 19, 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation, here

The Lowdown: Help create lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can pitch in your effort to put together sack lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver. You can make an impact on your local community one lunch at a time.

Christmas Sweater 5K

When: December 19, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. and E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: $30, register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for a Christmas sweater 5k. You can don your favorite Christmas sweater for a 5k run around Washington Park to finish with a vendor village, cookies, themed bites and more.

Alternative Skate Market: The Christmas Nightmare

When: December 19, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $7, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your rollerskates and get those last few holiday gifts grabbed at an Alternative Skate Market: The Christmas Nightmare. Horrid Spirits, Reelworks and Denver Skates partner for the market with over 50 vendors, tarot readings, a photo booth and more. You can also snag skate rentals if you don’t have a pair of your own.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret

When: December 19, 4 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Clocktower Cabaret hosts Guilty Pleasures Cabaret for an evening of song and dance. You can experience a modern take on a vintage cabaret with synchronized dancing, live singing and more from The Sirens.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: December 19, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back at it with Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch. You can create your own dirty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House’s best instructors. You can bring your own materials and get stitching for $5. Come with a nasty saying or pattern in mind to create your scandalous cross-stitch masterpiece.

