Vote Now! – 303 Magazine Partners With Indie 102.3 For 2021 303 Day Artists’ Contest

As life gradually returns to normalcy, so too does the unending desire for sharing and celebrating music as a community — in fact, it never really left. At 303 Magazine, it’s something we constantly strive to achieve. Getting local, talented musicians the recognition they deserve is in our blood, and we’re not alone. Indie 102.3 shares this same mission — a common goal that has led to an exciting collaboration.

303 Magazine is honored and excited to announce a partnership with Colorado Public Radio, as we team up to bring you, the listener, the very best that Colorado music had to offer this past year. Indie 102.3’s Local 303 Listener Poll — open now until December 31st at 5pm — gives you the chance to tell us what your favorite local musicians were this year. Your votes will result in fifteen finalists, announced on Alisha Sweeney’s ‘More From The Local 303’ January 7th, and later, an event co-hosted by Indie 102.3 and 303 Magazine at a Number 38 in March 2022 on 303 Day. Get your votes in and tell us your favorites here!