31 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some fascinating events lined up this week. Kick it off by witnessing your fitness at WeCAN Running Club and end it by getting mystical at the 13th Annual Dark Goddess Festival. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 1

WeCAN Running Club

When: November 1, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lace up those sneakers for a run around Sloan’s Lake followed by a chilled buy-one-get-one beer at Seedstock Brewery during WeCAN Running Club. The club meets every Monday for an evening jaunt to get your heart pumping.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: November 1, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Show. You can hear sets from local up-and-coming comedians, try out your own jokes, experience a joke-writing contest and more. You can also hear witty commentary from host, professional comedian and television writer Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, November 2

Cervecería Colorado Día de los Muertos Celebration

When: November 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado hosts a Día de los Muertos Celebration. You can honor the Day of the Dead with the release of a churro stout on draft, taking part in playing Loteria, decorating sugar skulls and more.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: November 2, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Strut your drawing skills during Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Ciders & Sides

When: November 2, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit #150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in four freshly baked cookies paired with four brightly flavored ciders during a Ciders & Sides. Stem Cider teams up with The Flour Shop to host the sweet pairing for a tasty afternoon.

Wednesday, November 3

44th Annual Denver Film Festival

When: November 3 – 14

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival returns for the 44th year in a row. During the 11-day festival, you can experience screenings of films such as Actors, Alien On Stage and A Banquet. Some of the films featured throughout the festival are even created by Coloradans.

SchwarzBier Firkin Release

When: November 3, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents a SchwarzBier Firkin Release. You can grab a pint of the dark German-style lager and snack on bites from Schnitzelwirt German Cuisine throughout the day.

Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience

When: November 3 – 28

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $12 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience. The immersive installment delves into a psychedelic augmented reality that explores the human relationship between self and the world around us with art consumption through haunting experiences.

NFTS: Putting The Fun in Non-Fungible Tokens Episode 3

When: November 3, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $15, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts NFTS: Putting The Fun in Non-Fungible Tokens Episode 3. You can learn more about non-fungible tokens, collectors, purchasing and more in the next iteration of the NFT exploration series.

Indigenous Film

When: November 3, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. You can view a screening of the film Ola Ka Honua—Earth Lives and later take part in a Q&A.

Thursday, November 4

Wine Blending Experience

When: November 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $150, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover teams up with Blendings at the Hillside Vineyard for a Wine Blending Experience. You can take part in a tasting of six different wine samples while learning how to build a custom bottle of wine.

Conservation of the Uncharismatic

When: November 4, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Conservation of the Uncharismatic – a deeper look into the survival of the not-so-fittest. You can learn more about creatures that wildlife conservationists focus on that are not so charismatic from Dr. Amy Levine of the Denver Zoo.

Urban Farmer x Laws Whiskey House Dinner

When: November 4, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: $195, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel hosts an Urban Farmer x Laws Whiskey House Dinner. The founder of Laws Whiskey House Al Laws for a four-course pairing dinner with a menu from Urban Farmer complemented with selections from Laws Whiskey House for an exemplary evening.

Friday, November 5

Denver Arts Week

When: November 5 – 13

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Denver Arts Week is back for another year of creation. You can explore more than 300 different events within the city throughout the week from the Denver Film Festival to First Friday Art Walks.

2021 Snowed In Mocha Release

When: November 5, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company is back with a brand new Snowed In release. The 2021 Snowed In Mocha Oatmeal Stout will grace the taproom this Friday with notes of coffee and chocolate aged in bourbon barrels.

Día de Los Muertos First Friday Art Walk

When: November 5, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Every first Friday of the month the Art District opens for a special walk to take a peek inside more than 100 participating businesses and galleries. This Friday you can walk down the Santa Fe Art District during the Día de Los Muertos First Friday Art Walk and celebrate the Day of the Dead while exploring art, watching performances and more.

Potter Puffs – Harry Potter Trivia & Nostalgic Cereal Tasting

When: November 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver brings back Black Sheep Fridays with Potter Puffs – Harry Potter Trivia & Nostalgic Cereal Tasting. The event tests your knowledge about the Harry Potter Series, allows you to taste cereals of your childhood and more throughout the evening. Costumes are encouraged.

Saturday, November 6

Free Day at DAM

When: November 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the galleries of the museum filled with art at no cost to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

When: November 6 – 7

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents a performance of Beethoven No. 7. You can watch as conductor Valentina Peleggi and violinist Paul Huang make their grand debut at Colorado Symphony for the musical event.

Mockery 7th Anniversary Party

When: November 6, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass and cheers to seven years in business during the Mockery 7th Anniversary Party. The party celebrates Mockery Brewing’s seventh birthday with beer tappings, games, music and more.

Día de Los Muertos at the Denver Botanic Gardens

When: November 6, 12:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $11 – $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with Día de Los Muertos at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The gardens celebrate the holiday with displays of traditional ofrendas created by members of the community, live art demos and more.

Be A Good Person X Topo Chico USA Clean-Up

When: November 6

Where: TBA

Cost: Free, sign up here

The Lowdown: Be A Good Person partners with Topo Chico USA for a Community Clean-Up. You can sign up to volunteer to clean up zones around the RiNo neighborhood. 100 volunteers are needed. Clean-up materials will be provided.

MCA Penny Admission

When: November 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) returns with its Penny Admission. You can peruse current exhibitions such as Deborah Roberts: I’m. and Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues during an allotted time slot for just one cent.

City Park 5k

When: November 6, 8 a.m.

Where: Denver City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45, register here

The Lowdown: Sweat it out at a City Park 5k. You can a 5k run or walk around Denver’s City Park during a fall morning and finish with an expo, food and more.

U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects

When: November 6, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a little freaky at U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects. You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the wild and wondrous show.

Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors

When: November 6, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival hosts a screening and panel for the film Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors. You can experience a dive into what it means to be a Chicana from activist Nita Gonzales, former City Council President Ramona Martinez and others during the event.

Rocky Mountain Con

When: November 6 – 7

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Stapleton, 4444 Havana St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don your best cosplay for the Rocky Mountain Con. The two-day convention features gaming, anime and comics galore. A portion of the proceed will benefit local programs.

Night at the Museum

When: November 6, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend an evening at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for free. You can see the new Survival of the Slowest exhibition, hear performances from Colorado Public Radio and more for an eventful night.

Sunday, November 7

Matinee Metal Beer Release

When: November 7, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get rockin’ at a Matinee Metal Beer Release. You can grab a cold pour of the Midnight Thunder Black IPA release and inject some metal into your afternoon with a performance from Messiahvore and Stone Deaf.

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: November 7, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Help make and pack lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can give a little time and effort to put together the lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver to make a difference in your local community one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.

Yoga & Wine

When: November 7, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem gets you zen with Yoga & Wine. You can stretch out during a one-hour yoga class guided by instructor Shannon Chalmers. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey.

13th Annual Dark Goddess Festival

When: November 7, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mercury Cafe Denver presents the 13th Annual Dark Goddess Festival. You can get into your mystical self and connect with goddesses with tarot readers, beats from DJs, live entertainment, prizes and more.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: Peru

When: November 9, 12 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free admission here

Stem Ciders Dinner & Cider Pairing

When: November 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit #150, Denver

Cost: $85, tickets available here

Digital Earth: Changing Colorado

When: November 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

At Last – A Tribute to Etta James

When: November 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, tickets available here