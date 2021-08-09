32 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some radical events lined up this week. Kick it off by stretching out at the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series and end it by strutting your stuff at the DFW Fall ’21 Model Auditions. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a glimpse at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 9

Halcyon Summer Wellness Series

When: August 9, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and end your Monday on a good note during the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series. The series offers a yoga and fit flow happy hour on the rooftop deck of Halcyon. You can practice while watching a sunset and grab a drink to refresh after. The class is led by an instructor from TruFusion. Make sure to bring a mat.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: August 9, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh a little at the Open Mike Comedy Show. You can watch some hilarious sets from local up-and-coming comedians as well as hear witty commentary from host and professional comedian, Mike Langworthy.

Tuesday, August 10

Cider & Sides

When: August 10, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in bites of savory cheese while imbibing in fresh ciders during Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Truffle Cheese Shop for the pairing of four different kinds of cheese complemented with four ciders.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: August 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your art supplies and test out your drawing skills with Drop-In Drawing Online. Denver Art Museum hosts the artsy event with the theme of landscapes, lead by local artist Chuck Ceraso. The event will be held on Zoom.

Loteria Night

When: August 10, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado is back with Loteria Night. The event features a night to play Loteria, a Mexican game of chance. You can get a Loteria card with the purchase of one full beer and play to win merchandise and more beers — in crowler form.

Curator Talk: Plywood: A Material Exploration

When: August 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the usage of plywood in art during one of Denver Art Museum’s Curator Talks – Plywood: A Material Exploration. You can hear from Darrin Alfred the Curator of Architecture and Design at the Denver Art Museum about the modern history of plywood and its many properties through the use of the museum’s collection.

Wednesday, August 11

Indigenous Film

When: August 11, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. You can view a screening of The Last ‘Opelu Man: I Ka Nana No A ‘Iki–By Observing, One Learns and later join in a live Q&A to discuss the film.

Mixed Taste

When: August 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver and Online

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) partners with Denver Center for the Performing Arts for a hybrid Mixed Taste. You’ll hear presentations from Andrew Novick and Mohammad H. Mahoor with poet James Brunt with the themes of Casa Bonita & Social Robots throughout the evening curated by poet and lecturer Suzi Q. Smith. The event will take place in person at the Seawell Ballroom and be streamed online.

READ: Mixed Taste is a Program Series with Something For Everyone

Cherry Creek North Food & Wine Festival

When: August 11 – 14

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: $5 – $240 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in some of the best bites of Cherry Creek North’s restaurants, eateries, wineries and more during the Cherry Creek North Food & Wine Festival. The four-day festival offers dinners, workshops and tastings for your convenience.

READ: Cherry Creek North Food and Wine Festival Returns This Month

Ratio Comedy Show

When: August 11, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks surges on its Ratio Comedy Show series. You can get a giggle on with hosts Matt Cobos, Cory Helie and Patrick Richardson. Listen to sets from local comedians on the side patio while delighting in a cold beer.

Sandler Summer Outdoor Movie Series

When: August 11, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse returns with its Outdoor Summer Movie Series. This year the series has an Adam Sandler theme, showing all Sandler films. This Wednesday you can watch Mr. Deeds. A portion of the profits will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Music in the Clouds

When: August 11, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to rock out to some sweet jams during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Thom LaFond on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Thursday, August 12

Denver Parade of Homes

When: August 12 – 29

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Admire some great real estate during the Denver Parade of Homes. You can take tours of gorgeous local homes in-person or virtually throughout the parade and maybe even find a space of your own.

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: August 12, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the summer season. You can shop from over 45 local vendors offering fresh sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while imbibing in local beverages and swaying to live music.

Scoop of Jazz

When: August 12, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Scoop of Jazz. The evening features live smooth jazz on the patio. You can groove to the music in the heat of the summer night and chill with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: August 12, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while relaxing to watch a film on a 30-foot projector.

Friday, August 13

Artists on the Rise Live Series

When: August 13, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents the Artist on the Rise Live Series. The concert series spotlights different emerging Colorado musicians throughout the month. This Friday you can experience a concert by The Mañanas.

READ: Dairy Block Kicks Off New Concert Series, Artists on the Rise

Friday Night Bazaar

When: August 13, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the RiNo Art District during a Friday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 40 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more throughout the evening.

Source Material

When: August 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse the photographic works of eight different artists including Julie Lee, Birthe Piontek and Diego Romo during the opening reception of Source Material. The reception is held in collaboration with Humble Arts Foundation.

B-Side Music

When: August 13, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music returns for the summer. The series features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from local musicians Dog City Disco and Los Mocochetes on the rooftop.

Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District

When: August 13, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the murals and art of the Five Points and RiNo Art District during a Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District tour. You can learn about local artists, find some new local eats and more.

Saturday, August 14

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: August 14, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to indulge in all-you-can-eat pancakes and tons of amazing art during The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The event features a showcasing of more than 100 local artists presenting their artwork, live body painting, live music and more to celebrate over a decade of shows.

Belleview Station Beer Fest

When: August 14, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $160 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Belleview Station Beer Fest is back as part of TheBigWonderful. You can sample brews from over 20 breweries and distilleries while snacking on bites from food trucks, rocking out to sets from a DJ and more throughout the popping evening.

Lost City Live

When: August 14, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $12 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shimmy to some sweet beats from Dan Aid and Bennet LeMaster throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill summer night.

Pop Up in the Park

When: August 14, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and strike with the help of Sound Off Colorado with instructor Angelica from MELT prjct during a Pop-Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents a high-energy HIIT Boxing class with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a powerful session with vibes.

Mutiny-Con

When: August 14 – 15

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe presents Mutiny-Con. The mini comic book convention celebrates national and local comic book creators, collectibles, cosplay and more. You can watch live stand-up comedy, jam out to music and snag some sweet comics during a live comic book auction throughout the con.

Fit & Rock

When: August 14, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Work up a sweat at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block continues its annual workout series with a heart-pumping workout class from CorePower Yoga. The class offers a full-body vinyasa flow to get your body moving and grooving.

Whittier Walking Market

When: August 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Whittier Historic Neighborhood, 23rd Ave. and Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Whittier Neighborhood Association returns with the Whittier Walking Market. Unlike a traditional farmers market, the market will not be on a particular street block but will be throughout the neighborhood giving you a full opportunity to explore and shop local.

2nd Annual Taste of The Middle East Festival

When: August 14, 12 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavillion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Middle Eastern culture at the 2nd Annual Taste of the Middle East Festival. You can watch performances from artists such as Super Sako, Paméla Noun and Sadie with Empress Dance Collective as well as delight in food and drinks for a dip into the Middle East without leaving Denver.

Divas On the Rise

When: August 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. West, Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join local dance studio Bella Diva World Dance for their student teacher showase. The event will feature dance performances that highlight a variety of dance styles. The showcase will further emphasize the studio’s mission, which focuses on building community through the art of dance. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: August 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some amazing contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to snag works from local artists.

DFW Fall ’21 Model Auditions

When: August 15, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Strut your stuff at the Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Fall ’21 Model Auditions. Designers are looking for traditional and nontraditional looking models to walk the Fall ’21 runway – and you might be that model. Make sure to dress to code and be fierce.

Mark Your Calendar

Sc-Fi/Fantasy Book Club

When: August 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Phenomena of Growth

When: August 19, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

A World of Taste: Thai

When: August 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 register here

Parade for the People

When: August 21, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Starts at City of Cuernavaca Park, 3500 Rockmont Dr., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here