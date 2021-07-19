26 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some leisurely events lined up this week. Start it off with a novel at Fiction Beer Book Club and end it by taking in some art at an SCFD Free Day. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 19

Fiction Beer Book Club

When: July 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your literary genius on during a Fiction Beer Book Club. The book club will be reading Life on the Grocery Line: a Frontline Experience in a Global Pandemic by local author Adam Kaat through the month of July.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: July 19, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The show features sets from up-and-coming comedians as well as hilarious commentary from professional comedian and television writer Mike Langworthy.

Fit & Rock

When: July 19, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block continues its seasonal workout series with an hour-long sweat session from Pure Barre. The class combines a full-body course with low-impact and high-intensity movements.

Keep the Glass

When: July 19, 3 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders hosts Keep the Glass Monday. You can sip on two pours of Stem Ciders’ many flavors of cider while in the taproom and take home a new glass as a souvenir.

Tuesday, July 20

Sci-Fi Book Club

When: July 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Expand your mind with the Sci-Fi Book Club. Tattered Cover hosts the club with a new book every month, this month’s book being Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency by Douglas Adams. You can meet with other Sci-Fi book enthusiasts and discuss the novel.

Wednesday, July 21

The Supper Club

When: July 21, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Black Cat Farm, 9889 N. 51st St., Longmont

Cost: $275 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Chef Tajahi Cooke teams up with Black Cat Farm and Chef Hosea Rosenberg of Blackbelly for The Supper Club. You can delight in a five-course dinner prepared by the two chefs. The proceeds from the experience will raise funds for Sophie’s Neighborhood.

Digital Earth: The Earth as Art

When: July 21, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Digital Earth: The Earth as Art. The event explores how nature generates wondrous patterns, designs and colors with elements of water, air and heat. Curator of space science Ka Chun Yu and research associate Bob Raynolds will look deeper into the majesty of the earth.

Music in the Clouds

When: July 21, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to rock out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Robby Peoples on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Mixed Taste

When: July 21, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver and Online

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) teams up with Denver Center for the Performing Arts for a hybrid Mixed Taste. You’ll hear presentations from Hanna Rose Shell and Ka Chun Yu with the themes of Alien Communication & Shoddy Fabric throughout the evening curated by poet and lecturer Suzi Q. Smith. The event will take place in person at the Seawell Ballroom and be streamed online.

Ratio Comedy Show

When: July 21, 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is back with the Ratio Comedy Show. You can get your giggle on with hosts Matt Cobos, Cory Helie and Patrick Richardson. You can listen to sets from comedians on the side patio while sipping a brew.

Thursday, July 22

The Big Eat 2021

When: July 22, 8 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: The Big Eat returns to Denver with a myriad of participating locations. You can dine from restaurants such as Ace Eat Serve, Stoic & Genuine and The Bindery throughout the festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards EatDenver and its programs.

Rye in July

When: July 22, 7 p.m.

Where: The West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in a glass of whiskey during Rye in July. The West End Tavern hosts the rye whiskey tasting event with six different artisan pours paired perfectly with bites created by West End Tavern chef Jeff Whitney.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 22, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while kicking back to view a film on a 30-foot projector.

Scoop of Jazz

When: July 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Scoop of Jazz. The night features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can groove to the music in the warmth of the summer evening and chill with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: July 22, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea returns for the summer season. You can shop from more than 45 local vendors offering fresh and sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while sipping on local beverages and swaying to live music.

Mile High Music Series

When: July 22, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some popping music at the Mile High Music Series. You can embrace a summer evening to hear live music from Kenny Lee Young and Sarah Christine, delight in a free drink and nosh on bites created by a local chef.

The Capulet Ball

When: July 22, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Shakespeare with The Capulet Ball. You can experience performances from the Visionbox Ensemble, Queen City Sketch, live music from David Marais and Tim Barrier and more throughout the evening.

Friday, July 23

Artists on the Rise July Concert

When: July 23, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents an Artist on the Rise series. The concert series spotlights different emerging Colorado musicians throughout the month. This Friday you can experience a concert by David Lawrence & the Spoonful.

30 Years Later

When: July 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free view here

The Lowdown: Denver Film presents a virtual viewing of 30 Years Later. The film explores the Gang of 19 – a group that protested for the need of adequate wheelchair-accessible transportation in Denver’s Regional Transportation District – and the impacts they had on disability policies.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: July 23, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore a full marketplace of over 40 local vendors during a Friday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar offers food from food trucks, local beverages and more to fuel your shopping adventures.

Global Dance Festival

When: July 23 – 24

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $99 – $249 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance your heart out with the Global Dance Festival. The festival, held at Empower Field, will feature two days of music from DJs and musicians such as Claptone, Luzcid and Tchami for a banging weekend.

Saturday, July 24

Live Music at Poka Lola

When: July 24, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club hosts live music for a musical evening. You can jam out to a performance from Roots & Rhythm throughout the summer night while imbibing in cocktail specials for a swanky evening.

Denver Summer Brew Fest

When: July 24, 1 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tantalize your taste buds with sips of over 70 ciders, beers and seltzers from local breweries during the Summer Brew Festival. You can enjoy the beverages at Mile High Station while listening to live music and digging into bites from food trucks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Big Bones Canine Rescue.

Itchy-O

When: July 24, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Feel the beat of wild drums with pyrotechnic elements during Itchy-O at Levitt Pavilion. You can experience a performance from the mind-altering Itchy-O as well as a performance from Church Fire.

Pop Up in the Park

When: July 24, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness with the help of Sound Off Colorado with instructor Shalisa of Vital Training systems during a Pop-Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents an outdoor boot camp with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a workout with vibes.

Sunday, July 25

SCFD Free Day

When: July 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum teams up with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present an SCFD Free Day in honor of the ADA Anniversary on July 26. The event features a chance to explore the galleries free of cost with timed socially distanced intervals.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver7 Book Club

When: July 26, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Laugh Your Craft Off: Troll Doll Accessories

When: July 27, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

One Painting at a Time

When: July 29, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Stonehenge: Beyond the Mystery

When: August 4, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 tickets available here